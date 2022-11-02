Everyone escaped a Broward County apartment fire. Then crews made a rescue

A pet bunny named Pree was rescued and reunited with his owners after a fire destroyed a first-floor apartment in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue got the call of an apartment fire at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Northwest 29th Street.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames coming from a first-floor apartment bedroom, and had the blaze under control in under 20 minutes, authorities said.

The apartment had been empty for a while, firefighters learned.

The blaze was contained to Apt. 103, but at least three other apartments got smoke damage and have been declared temporarily unlivable.

In a video, a firefighter brings the wiggling bunny to its owners who greeted him, “Hey, Pree!”

“While we are saddened that several families were burnt out of their apartments today, we are grateful that neither civilians nor firefighters were injured and we were able to reunite one of the families with their family pet bunny rabbit,” fire-rescue said in a statement.

About 30 firefighters responded and no injuries were reported. The blaze will be investigated by the Florida State Fire Marshal.