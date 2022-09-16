‘Everyone is equal here’

·4 min read

As students, school leaders and community members celebrated the official opening of a new Indigenous outdoor classroom on her alma mater’s grounds, Jodi Fourre started to sob.

“They are very happy tears,” she said Thursday, following an afternoon ceremony at École secondaire Oak Park High School, from which she graduated in 2021.

Fourre said she was overwhelmed by the result — a patio depicting the wheel of a Métis Red River cart in sand and stones, surrounded by a circle of benches made from cream-coloured limestone and gardens filled with sage, cedar and other traditional medicines.

During the 2018-19 school year, members of the student council medicine wheel committee pitched an ambitious project to leaders in the Pembina Trails School Division.

Fourre, a determined Swampy Cree student enrolled in Grade 10 at the time, said she never imagined their proposal to design an outdoor space to instil and foster pride in First Nations, Métis and Inuit students would come to fruition.

“We wanted a place for Indigenous students coming from off-reserve, who may not feel very connected to the people around them, feel very isolated in a way — just like how all of us felt during (the height of) COVID. We just wanted a way for people to connect,” Fourre said, adding she hopes everyone in the community gets to use the space. “We’re all, as we say, treaty people.”

Nearly four years, countless design meetings and $160,000 later, the division hosted an unveiling of the communal educational and social space Thursday.

Ray (Coco) Stevenson, a local knowledge keeper, traditional singer and drummer, sang an opening and closing song to mark the occasion.

Senior administrators, trustees, teachers, alumni, current students, project architects, and the city councilor for the area all gathered to listen to speakers celebrate the addition to the Winnipeg high school.

^

“We wanted to build a space of belonging, a space of learning, and a space of community at Oak Park,” said Troy Scott, who was the school’s principal before he became an assistant superintendent in the division prior to the 2022-23 school year.

Scott noted organizers met with Indigenous support teachers, knowledge keepers and the Manitoba Métis Federation to learn more about the significance of the land on which the school sits — 820 Charleswood Rd. — and surrounding area in order to design the space.

It may be lesser known than The Forks, but Charleswood is a place of great historical significance when it comes to Indigenous residence, trade and life due to the nearby location of the Passage, among other local landmarks, said Brian Rice, a professor of kinesiology and recreation management at the University of Manitoba.

Many hunters lived in the area to be close to the Passage because bison migrated to the ford — the shallowest waters of the Assiniboine River, said Rice, a knowledge keeper who is a member of the Mohawk nation.

He also spoke about the importance of the nearby Woods Trail, an influential trading route, and the various groups (Nakota, Cree, Anishinaabe, Mohawk, Métis, and Dakota) that once populated the region at different points in time.

One of the highlights of Oak Park’s outdoor classroom is a replica “bison rubbing stone” embedded in one of the gardens. The rock weighs approximately five tonnes.

“What the bison used to do is in the winter, they would have their heavier coats and so they would rub on the stones to get the fur off because it would itch them so they would scratch the fur,” Rice told a crowd of roughly 40 spectators.

Humanities teacher Darren Klapak said the space will be primarily used for storytelling during the school day.

“There was no written language in Indigenous culture when the Europeans arrived, so they shared their history, their stories verbally, orally — and so, I try to do that in my class, as well, as often as I can,” said Klapak, who teaches an Indigenous studies course.

The educator said the plan is to install signage to identify the various elements in the garden and build a structure around it in the future, as well as painting murals on a nearby wall.

The central location of the classroom is critical so passersby will take note of the outdoor space, every square foot of which was purposefully designed — from the medicinal plants to the circular shape that nods to four directions teachings, according to organizers.

To date, local businesses Viking Landscaping and Architecture49 have executed the project.

“Reconciliation is a process. This is going to be a process, too,” Klapak said.

For Fourre, the best part of the outdoor classroom is the seating.

“Everyone is equal here,” she said. “There is always a chance for communication with everyone in a circle.”

Indigenous students make up approximately 10 per cent of the K-12 student population in Pembina Trails.

Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

Latest Stories

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Why Blue Jays are allowing Ross Stripling to pitch deeper into games

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised Ross Stripling's ability to execute a game plan as the right-hander has started to consistently log longer outings.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Blue Jays, Rays coaches furious with one another after two players get hit by pitches

    The Blue Jays and Rays kicked off a crucial five-game series in dramatic fashion.

  • Jays drop series finale to Rangers behind strong Perez start

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. “We feel good. It was a great road trip,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I really like where we are as