Everyone who has dropped Chris Noth amid sexual assault allegations

Shortly after the premiere of HBO Max's highly anticipated Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, multiple women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct by Chris Noth, which include sexual assault. Following those allegations, Noth's career has taken a sharp turn as business partners, CBS, and even his agency have dropped him in quick succession.

On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed report featuring the stories of two women, who didn't know each other, alleging that Noth sexually assaulted them in 2004 and 2015, respectively. Backlash instantly began against the actor, who responded with his own statement to THR and confirmed by his representatives to EW, insisting the incidents were consensual and that he didn't assault the two women.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage Several companies have cut ties with Chris Noth amid sexual misconduct allegations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," the statement reads. "These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Only a day after those allegations surfaced, a third woman came forward with sexual assault allegations, telling The Daily Beast about an experience she had with Noth in 2010 when she was 18 and working in a New York City restaurant.

Noth continued to deny the new allegation, with his rep telling PEOPLE, "The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction. As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Chris Noth as Mr. Big in 'And Just Like That'

On Monday, Noth's Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement about the situation where they made it clear they support the accusers coming forward and believe their stories.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth," Parker posted in an Instagram story that Nixon shared on Twitter. "We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

Here's a list of all the businesses and promotions that have cut ties with Noth following the allegations.

Peloton

About two days after Noth's character tragically died in And Just Like That's premiere after completing an intense Peloton ride, the company seized the episode's water cooler moment and created an ad showing the character was alive and well. The same day that The Hollywood Reporter published its first allegations, Peleton quickly removed the ads from all social media accounts.

"Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a Peloton spokesperson said in a statement provided to EW. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."

The Equalizer

Shortly before Parker, Nixon, and Davis issued their statement on Monday, CBS confirmed to EW that Noth — who plays William Bishop on the Queen Latifah-led CBS show — had been fired from the series.

"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," Universal Television and CBS said in a statement. Noth will still appear in an upcoming episode that's already been filmed, but beyond that, there are no plans for the actor to return to the series.

Chris Noth

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Chris Noth responds to sexual assault allegations

A3 Artists Agency

According to Variety and confirmed by PEOPLE, Noth was dropped as a client by the talent agency A3 Artists Agency a day after the allegations surfaced. Noth had only recently signed with the agency earlier this year.

Ambhar Tequila

Noth was close to finalizing a deal for his own tequila brand when the allegations hit, and now that deal is off the table. The New York Post reported that the brand, Ambhar, was close to being purchased by the beverage company Entertainment Arts Research for $12 million.

"We thought it would be in our best interest to withdraw from the transaction," a spokesperson for the company told the Post.

A representative for Noth told PEOPLE that "no definitive agreement was ever signed."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

