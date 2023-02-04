When everyone from coffin-makers to sewage attendants is on strike, it’s clear work isn’t working

Polly Smythe
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Gary Roberts Photography/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Gary Roberts Photography/Rex/Shutterstock

At midnight on 25 January, warehouse workers at Amazon’s BHX4 in Coventry stopped sorting and scanning goods, walked away from their workstations, past management and security, and became the first workers to officially go on strike against the corporate giant in the UK. In taking their action, these workers joined striking Co-op Funeralcare coffin manufacturers in Glasgow, sewage plant attendants and flood forecasting officers at the Environment Agency, and security and visitor services staff at the British Museum in London, National Museums Scotland, and the National Museum of Liverpool.

These disputes, along with other settled and potential disputes, make up the current wave of industrial action in Britain. This episode of renewed labour militancy has been called everything from the unimaginative “winter of discontent” to the overwrought “general strike”. It spans all sectors, and strikes are happening or are on the cards in industries that aren’t traditionally strike-prone, such as charity and entertainment. And, unlike the biggest disputes in the 2010s – the public sector strikes of 2011 and 2014 – this time there is substantial private sector involvement.

In transport, strikes have been bringing trains, planes, buses, trams, and in the case of gig economy drivers for Uber and Bolt, taxis, to a halt. Unite has reported an 827% increase in strike action for bus drivers working for operators such as Arriva, Stagecoach and Abellio. The GMB has taken bus drivers out on strike in Sunderland and on Arriva’s north west route, as has the RMT in Somerset and Cornwall.

The strike wave has brought with it an entire generation who have never stood on a picket line before. The very act of organising and striking can be educative, transformative, and disruptive to ideas of what your job, union, and life are supposed to look like. During the 24-hour Amazon strike, a worker who arrived for his night shift instead became a GMB member on the spot, spending the evening on picket duty. Stopping HGV lorries, and asking them not to cross the picket line, he shouted “driver go back, no one’s inside, everyone’s here”.

Where workers are winning their pay demands, they’re largely seeing settlements below the level of inflation, which is still more than if they’d not taken strike action. Settlements often include one-off payments, which happened, for instance, at Shelter, the National Coal Mining Museum, and Felixstowe port. While bonuses provide immediate and genuine relief to workers and shouldn’t be sniffed at, they aren’t the same as permanent salary uplifts.

Border Force staff (who are members of the PCS union) at the Port of Newhaven picket outside the ferry port on 1 February 2023.
Border Force staff (who are members of the PCS union) at the Port of Newhaven picket outside the ferry port on 1 February 2023. Photograph: Jon Santa Cruz/Rex/Shutterstock

The Office for National Statistics reported 467,000 days were “lost” to strikes in November, a 10-year high. At 323 in November, the number of strikes happening simultaneously is the highest it’s been since November 1978, the original “winter of discontent”.

Most strikes been limited to one or two days, although there have been a handful of indefinite strikes: criminal barristers, Jacobs Cream Crackers factory workersand tram drivers on the West Midlands Metro. In October, Unison members embarked on continuous strike action after a council house repair worker was denied sick pay by the Barnet Group after being injured at work.

The long Conservative assault on the public sector has meant striking workers in healthcare, the civil service, and now in education and the fire brigade, are able to channel public frustration with disruption caused by disputes away from workers and towards the government. I’ve spoken to nurses who report better staffing levels on strike days, as the minimum safety levels agreed for life and limb cover are higher than everyday understaffed shifts.

The government seems to believe that settling one dispute will result in it having to settle them all, despite having already agreed a pay increase with criminal barristers last summer. Legislation introduced in July allowing agency staff to replace striking workers has already been used by some employers. The government has avoided engaging with the root cause of the disputes and instead introduced a draconian new law imposing minimum service levels on employees, while hiding behind pay review bodies.

On 1 February, the TUC’s “protect the right to strike” day, close to half a million workers went on strike, with civil servants, teachers, university staff and train drivers walking out. Outside Downing Street, children who’d joined a National Education Union rally wrote the names of their schools in chalk on the pavement. So far, this strike wave has seen limited coordination of action between unions, making this day both significant, and a reminder of the difficulties of meaningful coordination. Pat Cullen, the general secretary of the RCN, has clearly stated her opposition to coordinated action, saying “our days of action and future planning is based only on what is best for nursing”. Nurses will instead strike on 6 and 7 February.

Related: UK strike calendar – service stoppages planned for February and March

Dissatisfaction with work has led not only to strikes but also to less coordinated forms of action in the shape of a high quit rate and chronic staff shortages. In November 2022, 13.3% of businesses surveyed by the Office for National Statistics reported experiencing a shortage of workers, with vacancies highest in social work and food services. Between last July and September, more than 1 million people moved from one job to another.

This high a quit rate can be suggestive of worker power – you don’t walk off your job without being fairly confident you’ll find another one – but it’s also a reminder that far too often workers navigate poor pay and conditions alone, leaving one bad situation for another. In this sense, that workers are resigned to the absence of trade unions from their lives.

Non-union workers are seeing the victories being won by organised labour, making now a crucial moment for unions to reach out to those who want to improve their workplaces for themselves and their colleagues.

  • Polly Smythe is labour movement correspondent at Novara Media

Latest Stories

  • Doctor struck by car while biking before driver got out and stabbed him to death, police say

    Police have not yet found a connection between the doctor and his alleged attacker

  • Former Brampton fire captain charged in death of wife in Blue Mountains

    A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release

  • Ohio man shot dead by police while cleaning out late grandmother’s home

    Joe Frasure, 28, was fatally shot by officers in the city of Wyoming on 30 January

  • Jimmy Kimmel Has Just The Answer To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dumbest Question Yet

    The conspiracy theorist lawmaker offered up another doozy.

  • Two years before beating Tyre Nichols, a Memphis police officer didn't report that a colleague ripped a woman out of her car and dislocated her shoulder just for laughing

    Demetrius Haley, who is now charged with Nichols' murder, received a written reprimand in November 2021 for failing to report the use of force.

  • Boy, 3, Saved from Ohio Home in 'Deplorable Conditions' After Parents Are Found Dead on the Porch

    A relative discovered the bodies and then climbed through a window of the house to save the child who'd been alone inside without heat for up to 48 hours, authorities said

  • Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology

    Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans is now calling the Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on twitter as a “J6 Patriot."

  • Tony Hudgell’s mother ‘shocked’ to learn of abuser’s release

    Jody Simpson, 29, and her partner Anthony Smith tortured the boy as a baby so badly that both his legs had to be amputated.

  • White officer involved in Tyre Nichols arrest fired

    Preston Hemphill, the white Memphis Police officer who was one of the first cops to confront Tyre Nichols, was fired from the force, the Memphis Police Department announced Friday evening. Hemphill encountered the 29-year-old during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and allegedly deployed his Taser during the confrontation. In his own body camera video, Hemphill is seen chasing Nichols down the road, but then turns back to the scene of the initial traffic stop.

  • Homicide team investigating 2 separate Lower Mainland shootings in less than 24 hours

    Police are investigating after two people were shot dead in the Lower Mainland in less than 24 hours, including a teenager near his home. RCMP in Burnaby, B.C., were first called around noon to a townhouse complex on Mulberry Drive, a secluded street a short drive from the Cariboo Road overpass crossing Highway 1. A 17-year-old boy was found dead in a vehicle. A statement on Friday said investigators believe the teenager was shot hours earlier, around 9 a.m. The Integrated Homicide Investigation

  • Slaying of Florida woman went unsolved for 36 years. A Mississippi man is now charged

    Genealogical testing led cold case detectives to the Mississippi Coast.

  • Man charged after RCMP raids find 13 firearms scattered about pair of Estevan homes

    An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city. The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms. RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes. A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm. H

  • BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

    Rader and Kohberger were first linked via the latter’s former criminology professor

  • Execution of man convicted in killing of 3 in Texas delayed

    A judge has delayed next week’s scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. Caylor was the brother of Balentine’s former girlfriend and prosecutors said the shootings were the result of a feud between Caylor and Balentine.

  • Officer shot at public library remains in critical condition

    A Tennessee police officer who was shot at a public library while responding to a trespassing complaint remained in “extremely critical condition” on Friday, Memphis Police said. The officer was hospitalized Thursday after the shooting at the Poplar-White Station Public Library, a small building on a busy Memphis street surrounded by high-rise office buildings, restaurants and stores. The shooting came amid heighted scrutiny nationally of how much force police use after five officers in the same department were fired last month and charged with murder and other crimes in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

  • Healing lodges, designed for Indigenous inmates, are failing the people they’re meant to rehabilitate, say prison reform advocates

    Warning: This story contains distressing details. Have healing lodges lost their way as a medicine to Indigenous over-incarceration? It’s a question the Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP), which represents urban and non-status Indigenous Peoples, is asking after the tragic death of Cassandra Fox, a 27-year-old inmate who died by suicide last Wednesday at the Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge in Saskatchewan. “The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples calls on CSC (Correctional Service Canada) to ensure the i

  • If Comer wants to investigate PPP loans, he should look to his own party first | Opinion

    Letters to the Editor: Why is it that I think it will be a cold day in hell before the MAGA Republicans investigate one of their own?

  • Suspects Drive Stolen Car Into Ontario Mall to Burgle Electronics Store, Police Say

    Two suspects drove a stolen car through a shopping mall in Vaughan, Ontario, on the morning of Wednesday, February 1, police said, in a retail burglary officials called an “audacious crime.”Security footage released by York Regional Police shows the car crashing into the Vaughan Mills shopping mall through a door, driving around and exiting by smashing through a different glass entrance.Spokesman for York Regional Police Sgt Clint Whitney told local media that two suspects drove a 2011 Black Audi A4 to an electronics store in the Vaughan Mills shopping mall, broke in, and stole electronic devices.Police said later that day that the stolen car had been located and would be examined for evidence. Credit: York Regional Police via Storyful

  • Did These Two Witnesses Save the Prosecution's Case Against Alex Murdaugh?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersOver the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it.Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son in an attempt to distract from the looming threat of his financial problems being exposed, and then took deliberate

  • Man charged in Tennessee jogger's death pleads not guilty

    The man charged with raping and killing a Tennessee kindergarten teacher during a pre-dawn run in Memphis last year pleaded not guilty Friday. Cleotha Henderson, who has also used the name Cleotha Abston, was indicted last week on charges that include first-degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping, The Daily Memphian reported. Police have said Eliza Fletcher, 34, was running on the University of Memphis campus when she was forced into a vehicle after a struggle about 4 a.m. on Sept 2.