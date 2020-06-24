Everyman Media to start reopening cinemas July 4 as UK eases restrictions

(Reuters) - Premium cinema group Everyman Media Group <EMANE.L> said on Wednesday it will begin opening venues from July 4, just in time for big Hollywood releases including the latest new James Bond movie after coronavirus-led lockdowns shut theatres for months.

"We will steadily reopen from the 4th July onwards, leading into an amazing line up of new content such as Mulan, Tenet, The French Dispatch, Black Widow, No Time To Die, West Side Story and Top Gun Maverick," Chief Executive Officer Crispin Lilly said.

The statement comes a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson eased the rule on social distancing from two metres to one to enable the reopening of pubs and restaurants.

Everyman Media plans to reopen all of its 33 venues by July 24, ensuring that the government's guidelines are in place.

Larger rival Cineworld <CINE.L> aims to open most of its theatres in the United States and Britain on July 10.





(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)