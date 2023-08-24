The everyday 1990s trainer that became summer’s hottest shoe trend

Cult status: the Adidas Sambas on Bella Hadid - Getty

As a “geriatric millennial”, I often raise my eyebrows at all things 90s-related that Gen Z are just discovering afresh. And alongside bucket hats and Matrix-style sunglasses, a curious artefact from a festival tent long forgotten has emerged blinking into the 2023 sun. Adidas trainers – most notably the Samba variety – are back on the feet of various celebrities and garnering cult status.

The current incumbents include Rihanna, ASAP Rocky and Bella Hadid. All very glossy and ironic, considering that they were also once the footwear of choice for Oasis, best accessorised with an alcopop, a parka and a laddish attitude. Renton from the 1996 cult classic Trainspotting (played by Ewan McGregor) sprinted down Edinburgh’s Princes Street in an oxblood pair.

ASAP Rocky seen out and about in Manhattan in his Sambas - GC Images

However here we are, and Adidas Sambas have become part of a new “blokecore” trend. Taking the style tropes of the Gallagher brothers and their perhaps more middle-class cohorts, Blur, this particular mode of dressing focuses on football shirts, tracksuit tops and those distinctive three-striped trainers. Well, at least it’s not the endless saccharine-sweetness of Barbie-core.

‘The Sambas are particularly hot right now,’ writes Doig - GC Images

Trainerheads will enthuse about the myriad iterations of Adidas models –your Gazelles as opposed to your Spezials, Campus vs Stan Smiths – but the Sambas are particularly hot right now.

One of the British fashion industry’s most sought-after designers Grace Wales Bonner (winner of the LVMH prize in 2016 and founder of her eponymous label) is in her sixth season of collaborating with Adidas on unique interpretations of the Samba, the distinctive stripes rendered in lace or the body of the shoe remade in high-shine silver.

Sambas on Hailey Bieber: the exclamation mark on an outfit, rather than the full stop - GC Images

Perhaps the reignited popularity of the Sambas is based not on what they are, for the trainers themselves are rather featureless, but what they aren’t. The past decade has seen a boom in the cult trainer phenomenon like never before, becoming quasi-tribal in the levels of devotion to styles and brands, and trainers have become the exclamation mark on an outfit, rather than the full stop.

Katie Holmes in her Sambas (above and below) - Shutterstock

Katie Holmes out in New York City, wearing a pair of colour-block Sambas, and carrying a Prada Galleria handbag

By which I mean big, brash and showily oversized; Balenciaga’s Triple S looking like it’s docking into the Starship Enterprise or Prada’s gargantuan Cloudbust, perhaps the most ironic misnomer of all time given their heft and solidity. In this market of clomping great robo-shoes, a pair of Sambas are a low-key and somewhat humble alternative.

Low-top, because let’s face it high-top is for those for whom high school is still a recent memory, and easily identifiable as Adidas by dint of those three stripes but relatively quiet in their design. The toe panelling on the upper is pleasingly retro without being twee, if you’re in withdrawal from Stranger Things and fancy a touch of 1980s styling. The influence of the style is ubiquitous across trainer offerings from other brands too; see Loewe, Onitsuka Tiger and Lanvin’s muted approach to trainers at the moment, the only overt detailing being a subtle design on the side of a low-top trainer.

The colour choice too is appealing, and less “collector’s item” than some other Adidas models, where acolytes bid online for special combinations; white, black or grey with a fairly muted gamut of colours on the stripes. Man or woman, you could wear the Sambas to take the kids for a potter in the park just as easily as you could for a casual Friday in the office with a pair of chinos and a shirt.

And if you’re amongst the geriatric millennials who have kept a pair from the OG days (that’s original, in Gen Z speak), then do hang on to them. They might just be seen as “vintage” worth a goldmine in a few years to come.

