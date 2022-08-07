Everybody wins on NC State football’s Victory Day

“You are all part of our family and our team tonight” said head coach Dave Doeren as the NC State football team hosted “Victory Day” for the fourth year at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, August 5, 2022.

On Victory Day the Wolfpack partner with GiGi’s Playhouse and give cognitively and physically impaired children a chance to play football alongside the Pack.

Participants ran out of the tunnel with players, did drills and were able to get a handoff from quarterback Devin Leary and score a touchdown in the red zone. “It was awesome” said Leary. GiGi’s Playhouse of Raleigh provides educational, therapeutic and career building opportunities to individuals with Down syndrome.