‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ Star Max Harwood Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Max Harwood, who recently made his acting debut as the lead in Amazon’s adaptation of the stage musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, has signed with WME for representation.

In the film currently streaming on Prime Video, Harwood stars as the Sheffield high schooler determined to attend his prom in drag. He appears in Jonathan Butterell, Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae’s screen version of the London musical, alongside Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Lancashire, Adeel Akhtar and more.

Harwood was nominated this year for a BIFA in the Breakthrough Performance category for his turn in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. He will next be seen as the lead of the independent feature The Loneliest Boy in the World, which is billed as a modern fairytale with zombies.

The actor continues to be represented by Independent Talent in the UK.

