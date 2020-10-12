Everybody’s Talking About Jamie: Fans react to powerful first trailer for hit musical adaption

‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ will be released in February 2021 (20th Century Studios)

The first trailer for the forthcoming film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has been released.

Adapted from the hit West End musical of the same name, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows a 16-year-old boy who’s also an aspiring drag queen.

The film adaptation, currently scheduled to be released in February, stars newcomer Max Harwood as Jamie and Richard E Grant as Hugo Battersby, an older drag artist who performs under the name Loco Chanelle.

Sarah Lancashire, Ralph Ineson (The Office, The Witch) and Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) also feature in the film adaptation.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie was originally supposed to hit cinemas this month, on 23 October 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic meant that 20th Century Studios pushed the debut back until the new year.

On social media, people expressed their excitement in the wake of the trailer’s release.

Singer Jack Remmington wrote: “I cannot WAIT for the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie film to come out. It’s such an important show and this trailer looks fab.”

Another theatre fan added: “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is one of my favourite shows of all time and I’m so glad everyone is now going to get to see this story.”

“[The trailer] should come with a parental warning for MAJOR feels/goosebumps,” remarked Stuart Burt, who worked on casting the film’s choreography.

The original stage musical of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie debuted in Sheffield in 2017, transferring to the West End shortly after.

The production features music by Dan Gillespie Sells, with book and lyrics by Tom MacRae.

