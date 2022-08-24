‘Everybody liked her.’ Friends, family remember woman, 60, killed in Mesquite flood

Jolene Jarrell, the 60-year-old woman who died when Monday flood waters swept her car away in Mesquite, is being remembered as a giving, loving person and a wife, mother and grandmother.

Jarrell, an Uber driver in Mesquite, was heading home on Scyene Road when flood waters started pushing her car. Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported she called her husband and told him that she felt like someone was pushing her vehicle.

The car was swept off the bridge on Scyene Road, just past Interstate 635 and near a QuikTrip. Jarrell’s SUV was pushed off the bridge by the flood waters and she drowned there, according to authorities.

Sherri Shaw, a friend of Jarrell, said on Facebook that the woman was a true friend for nearly 20 years.

“Her larger than life personality and her spirited demeanor will be truly missed,” Shaw wrote in the Facebook post.

Kirk Jarrell, Jolene Jarrell’s husband, told WFAA she was his best friend and that she cared about everyone.

“She was just a very giving person, she loved her family and she was great to everybody,” Kirk Jarrell said. “Everybody liked her.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Jolene Jarrell’s family cover funeral costs. The family is hoping to raise $10,000.