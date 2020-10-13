Is everybody doing okay amid the pandemic? US researchers ask social media

Which was the saddest day of them all?

This is the question you may be asking yourself, surveying the wreckage of 2020 thus far.

There are so many contenders to consider: was it Thursday, 12 March, the day after Tom Hanks announced he was sick and the NBA announced it was canceled? Was it Monday, 1 June, the day peaceful protesters were tear-gassed so that President Donald Trump could comfortably stroll to his Bible-wielding photo op?

Actually, it was neither, according to the Computational Story Lab of the University of Vermont. Instead, the lab offers this answer: Sunday, 31 May. That day was not only the saddest day of 2020 so far, it was also the saddest day recorded by the lab in the last 13 years. Or at least, the saddest day on Twitter.

The researchers call it the Hedonometer. It is the invention of Chris Danforth and his partner Peter Dodds, both trained mathematicians and computer scientists and the co-directors of the lab. The Hedonometer has been up and running for more than a decade now, measuring word choices across millions of tweets, every day, the world over, to come up with a moving measure of well-being.

In fact, the last time The New York Times checked in with the Hedonometer team, in 2015, the main finding to emerge was our tendency toward relentless positivity on social media. "One of the happiest years on Twitter, at least for English," Danforth said recently with a note of rue. That result now seems an artifact from an ancient era. "Since then it has been a long decline."

What has remained constant is this: "Happiness is hard to know. It's hard to measure," he said. "We don't have a lot of great data about how people are doing."

The Computational Story Lab is part of a small but growing field of researchers who try to parse our (US) national mental health through the prism of our online life. After all, never before have we had such an incredible stockpile of real-time data " what's known as our "digital traces" " to choose from.

And never has that stockpile of information towered as high as it does now, in the summer of 2020: In the first months of the pandemic, Twitter reported a 34 percent increase in daily average user growth. Without our normal social life as antidote and anchor, our social media now feels more like real life than ever before.

Since 2008, the Hedonometer has gathered a random 10 percent of all public tweets, every day, across a dozen languages. The tool then looks for words that have been ranked for their happy or sad connotation, counts them, and calculates a kind of national happiness average based on which words are dominating the discourse.

On 31 May, the most commonly used words on English language Twitter included "terrorist," "violence" and "racist." This was about a week after George Floyd was killed, near the start of the protests that would last all summer.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Hedonometer's sadness readings have set multiple records. This year, "there was a full month " and we never see this " there was a full month of days that the Hedonometer was reading sadder than the Boston Marathon day," Danforth said.

"Our collective attention is very ephemeral. So it was really remarkable then that the instrument, for the first time, showed this sustained, depressed mood, and then it got even worse when the protests started."

James Pennebaker, an intellectual founder of online language analysis and a social psychologist at the University of Texas at Austin, became interested in what our choice of words reveals about ourselves " our moods, our characters " exactly at the moment when the internet was first supplying such an enormous stockpile of text to draw from and consider.

"These digital traces are markers that we're not aware of, but they leave marks that tell us the degree to which you are avoiding things, the degree to which you are connected to people," said Pennebaker, the author of The Secret Life of Pronouns, among other books. "They are telling us how you are paying attention to the world."

But, Pennebaker said, one of the challenges of this line of research is that language itself is always evolving " and algorithms are notoriously bad at discerning context.

Take, for example, cursing. "Swear words have changed in the last 10 years," he said, noting that now, far from necessarily being an expression of anger, cursing can be either utterly casual, or even positive, used to emphasize a point or express an enthusiasm. He is updating his electronic dictionaries accordingly.

