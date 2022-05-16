'Everybody comes back to the community': Buffalo shooting leaves close-knit neighborhood with immense grief

Adria R. Walker, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
·5 min read

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People here simply call it "Jefferson Ave," a historic neighborhood on Buffalo's near East Side.

Jefferson Avenue and surrounding streets form a place where people live and work and shop. It's a place where you can buy books, coffee, clothing, and groceries. A record shop here once nurtured the musical interests of a young Rick James.

It’s a place where community members know each other like family, people who live here say, and look out for each other like family, too. Elders gather to pass the time, sitting in cars parked beneath the shade of trees that dot the perimeter of the Family Dollar parking lot. People who used to call it home still come back, drawn by the pull of family, friends, and community.

Then, on a Saturday afternoon, a stranger arrived.

A white, 18-year-old gunman drove three hours from his home in the Southern Tier to the Tops Friendly Market store and opened fire, officials say. Ten people were killed and three others injured in the racially motivated shooting.

Eleven of the 13 victims were Black.

Jefferson Avenue runs north and south through the city's East Side, where 78% of the residents are people of color, according to a 2019 economic development report. Forty-two percent of the city's residents live on the East Side, and 40 percent of the city's working-age population call it home. American Community Survey data show that the median household income in area that encircles the market is less than $25,000.

In a matter of minutes, the attack transformed the tight-knit neighborhood into an epicenter of raw grief and outrage.

'Everybody comes back to the community'

Glen Marshall, who is from the area, was drawn to the Tops on Saturday by the same sense of connection that draws people back. He wasn't present during the shooting, he said, but it's important to be present now.

"This is the neighborhood Tops, this is the Black community — this is the heart of the Black community," he said. "If we don't live in this community, we grew up in this community. Everybody comes back to the community."

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING UPDATES: Biden to visit Buffalo Tuesday; FBI investigates alleged 180-page manifesto

About a mile and a half from Tops, a coffee shop in the Five Points neighborhood overflowed with patrons on this warm Sunday morning. At a pop-up flea market in Buffalo’s Elmwood neighborhood, shoppers meander through the stalls, purchasing, perusing and turning strangers into friends.

Meanwhile, in the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood, the normalcy of daily life had disappeared. Hundreds of people crowded together near the scene of the shooting, mourning together in a vigil and march.

But they began gathering well before then. Before outsiders descended on their community, neighbors were there, supporting each other.

Misty Walker, a lifelong Buffalonian, was mourning one of the victims, a retired Buffalo police officer working in the store as a security guard who confronted the shooter. She called him a "good, good man."

SECURITY GUARD. DEACON. 86-YEAR-OLD GRANDMOTHER: Victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting.

Family and community members marched around the neighborhood, held up roses as they marched. The group prayed in the street in front of the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Ave., in Buffalo, NY on May 15, 2022. 10 people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at the Buffalo grocery store on May 14, 2022.
Family and community members marched around the neighborhood, held up roses as they marched. The group prayed in the street in front of the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Ave., in Buffalo, NY on May 15, 2022. 10 people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at the Buffalo grocery store on May 14, 2022.

What's left, what may come

Marshall, who was there Saturday afternoon, too, hopes the scene of all this horrific death will also be the birth of some sort of change.

"They ought to build some type of memorial," Marshall said. "Some movement needs to come out of this here. They ought to dedicate the rejuvenation of this whole area here and put up some kind of shrine to them. This is horrific."

Many residents on the East Side are older, with low incomes and limited transportation. Lemar Williams, who has lived in Buffalo since the 1970s, had planned to take his nephew to work at Tops that Saturday. But his nephew got a call that he didn’t have to go to work that morning — moments later, he found out why.

Like many in the neighborhood, Williams wants to know why no one stopped the shooter before he executed the plans he'd posted online.

“I want to know why the government didn’t have no scope on this kid,” Williams said. “The government got a scope on everybody, so why didn’t they have one on this young man that assassinated and killed people?”

Walker said: “He picked Buffalo because it’s a highly populated Black area. It’s a shame it happened at this Tops. This is people’s Tops.”

Takesha Leonard of Buffalo, N.Y. cries during a prayer vigil May 15, 2022 across the street from the Tops supermarket in Buffalo where a gunman killed ten people Saturday.
Takesha Leonard of Buffalo, N.Y. cries during a prayer vigil May 15, 2022 across the street from the Tops supermarket in Buffalo where a gunman killed ten people Saturday.

Jemar Amine, Williams’ nephew, was outside the Tops following the shooting. The 21-year-old was visibly shocked and hurt — his friends were working in the store at the time of the shooting.

“Buffalo is Buffalo,” he said. “(Racism) ain’t nothing new. I can’t even say that’s crazy.”

Marshall worries people won't want to shop at the Tops anymore, haunted by the massacre that unfolded in the heart of their community. But Williams pointed out a more immediate concern.

Along Jefferson Avenue, where many people don't have cars, Tops is their only grocery store. Tops later announced free bus shuttle service to their next closest location, and community groups would begin finding ways to provide groceries to those in need.

But in the immediate wake of tragedy, in a neighborhood forced to grapple with overwhelming questions of "why" and "how," Williams asked one more.

“Where are we supposed to shop at tomorrow?"

Follow Adria R. Walker on Twitter at @adriawalkr

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo shooting leaves close-knit neighborhood an epicenter of grief

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • There it is Vancouver: Boudreau will be back to coach Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks after helping to turn the struggling NHL club around as a midseason replacement. The Canucks confirmed in a release Friday that the 67-year-old Boudreau will return for the 2022-23 campaign. Boudreau took over behind the bench on Dec. 5 after the Canucks cleaned house following a disastrous 8-15-2 start to the season, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Boudreau's hiri

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists

  • Leafs overly dependent on emotion to exorcise playoff demons

    The next two games for the Toronto Maple Leafs are so high risk, high reward that the team still appears to be playing off the emotion and circumstances around them, leading to a shocking first period performance in Game 5 and an inspired comeback when pucks started bouncing their way.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Once a castoff, Panthers' Verhaeghe now playing a starring role in NHL playoffs

    From expendable depth piece to an indispensable star, Carter Verhaeghe has been one of the best stories of the NHL playoffs