Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos)

Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands like grapplers change ring gear these days, though it wasn’t always that way. Bobby Lashley is again WWE Champion, thanks to a little outside interference from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.

After a Brock Lesnar F-5 K.O.-ed the referee on Saturday, Jan. 29, Reigns ran in with a devastating spear. He then demanded the WWE Championship belt from Heyman, who obliged. The title itself delivered the final blow to Brock. All Lashley had to do was muster a cover.

Scroll through our gallery to see every WWE Champion ever, ranked by their number(s) of title wins. Remember: this is a list of those who won the WWWF Championship, the WWF Championship or the WWE Championship. So don’t come after us, Universal Champions, et al.

Fun fact: Even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon makes this list. The number of WWWF, WWF and WWE Superstars he ties with will either impress or infuriate — or both — depending on what type of professional wrestling fan you are.

Below is a random sample from our full stable of champs.

Rank: 31 (tie)

Wrestler: Big E

# of Reigns: 1

Rank: 31 (tie)

Wrestler: Jinder Mahal

# of Reigns: 1

Rank: 31 (tie)

Wrestler: Rey Mysterio

# of Reigns: 1

Rank: 31 (tie)

Wrestler: The Ultimate Warrior

# of Reigns: 1

Rank: 16 (tie)

Wrestler: The Miz

# of Reigns: 2

Rank: 16 (tie)

Wrestler: Drew McIntyre

# of Reigns: 2

Rank: 16 (tie)

Wrestler: Batista

# of Reigns: 2

Rank: 16 (tie)

Wrestler: Randy “Macho Man” Savage

# of Reigns: 2

Rank: 13 (tie)

Wrestler: Mankind

# of Reigns: 3

Rank: 13 (tie)

Wrestler: Shawn Michaels

# of Reigns: 3

Rank: 9 (tie)

Wrestler: Edge

# of Reigns: 4

Rank: 9 (tie)

Wrestler: Daniel Bryan

# of Reigns: 4

Rank: 9 (tie)

Wrestler: Kurt Angle

# of Reigns: 4

Rank: 7

Wrestler: Bret “Hitman” Hart

# of Reigns: 5

Rank: 5 (tie)

Wrestler: Brock Lesnar

# of Reigns: 6

Rank: 5 (tie)

Wrestler: Hulk Hogan

# of Reigns: 6

Rank: 3 (tie)

Wrestler: The Rock

# of Reigns: 8

Rank: 2

Wrestler: Randy Orton

# of Reigns: 10

Scroll through our gallery for them all.