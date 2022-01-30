Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos)
Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands like grapplers change ring gear these days, though it wasn’t always that way. Bobby Lashley is again WWE Champion, thanks to a little outside interference from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman at the 2022 WWE Royal Rumble.
After a Brock Lesnar F-5 K.O.-ed the referee on Saturday, Jan. 29, Reigns ran in with a devastating spear. He then demanded the WWE Championship belt from Heyman, who obliged. The title itself delivered the final blow to Brock. All Lashley had to do was muster a cover.
Scroll through our gallery to see every WWE Champion ever, ranked by their number(s) of title wins. Remember: this is a list of those who won the WWWF Championship, the WWF Championship or the WWE Championship. So don’t come after us, Universal Champions, et al.
Fun fact: Even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon makes this list. The number of WWWF, WWF and WWE Superstars he ties with will either impress or infuriate — or both — depending on what type of professional wrestling fan you are.
Below is a random sample from our full stable of champs.
Rank: 31 (tie)
Wrestler: Big E
# of Reigns: 1
Rank: 31 (tie)
Wrestler: Jinder Mahal
# of Reigns: 1
Rank: 31 (tie)
Wrestler: Rey Mysterio
# of Reigns: 1
Rank: 31 (tie)
Wrestler: The Ultimate Warrior
# of Reigns: 1
Rank: 16 (tie)
Wrestler: The Miz
# of Reigns: 2
Rank: 16 (tie)
Wrestler: Drew McIntyre
# of Reigns: 2
Rank: 16 (tie)
Wrestler: Batista
# of Reigns: 2
Rank: 16 (tie)
Wrestler: Randy “Macho Man” Savage
# of Reigns: 2
Rank: 13 (tie)
Wrestler: Mankind
# of Reigns: 3
Rank: 13 (tie)
Wrestler: Shawn Michaels
# of Reigns: 3
Rank: 9 (tie)
Wrestler: Edge
# of Reigns: 4
Rank: 9 (tie)
Wrestler: Daniel Bryan
# of Reigns: 4
Rank: 9 (tie)
Wrestler: Kurt Angle
# of Reigns: 4
Rank: 7
Wrestler: Bret “Hitman” Hart
# of Reigns: 5
Rank: 5 (tie)
Wrestler: Brock Lesnar
# of Reigns: 6
Rank: 5 (tie)
Wrestler: Hulk Hogan
# of Reigns: 6
Rank: 3 (tie)
Wrestler: The Rock
# of Reigns: 8
Rank: 2
Wrestler: Randy Orton
# of Reigns: 10
