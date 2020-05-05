Pro-wrestling championship belts change hands (or waists) like grapplers change ring gear these days, though it wasn’t always that way. The current WWE Champion is Drew McIntyre, who won professional wrestling’s top title at WrestleMania 36.

Scroll through our gallery to see every WWE Champion ever, ranked by their number(s) of title wins. Remember: this is a list of those who won the WWWF Championship, the WWF Championship or the WWE Championship. So don’t come after us, Universal Champions, et al.

Below is a random sample from our full stable.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: Alberto Del Rio: 90 Percent of WWE Wrestlers Have Never Been in a Real Fight

Rank: 30 (tie)

Wrestler: Jinder Mahal

# of Reigns: 1





Rank: 30 (tie)

Wrestler: Rey Mysterio

# of Reigns: 1





Rank: 17 (tie)

Wrestler: Batista

# of Reigns: 2





Rank: 8 (tie)

Wrestler: Daniel Bryan

# of Reigns: 4





Also Read: WWE Star Ric Flair on the One Thing He Does Better Than Daughter Charlotte

Rank: 8 (tie)

Wrestler: Kurt Angle

# of Reigns: 4





Rank: 7

Wrestler: Bret “Hitman” Hart

# of Reigns: 5





Rank: 7 (tie)

Wrestler: Brock Lesnar

# of Reigns: 5





Scroll through our gallery for them all.

Read original story Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos) At TheWrap