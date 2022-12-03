Every World Cup 2022 referee, as first all-female line-up makes history in Germany vs Costa Rica

Mike McGrath
·6 min read
Every World Cup 2022 referee, as first all-female line-up makes history in Germany vs Costa Rica - GETTY IMAGES
Every World Cup 2022 referee, as first all-female line-up makes history in Germany vs Costa Rica - GETTY IMAGES

Stephanie Frappart made history as she led the first all-female official line-up when Germany took on Costa Rica on Thursday.

Frappart was joined by Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina for Thursday’s Group E decider, which was won by Germany but ended with them failing to qualify for the last-16.

Ahead of the World Cup, Fifa announced six female officials would head to Qatar as part of their 129-strong team of referees, the first time that women have been included at their showpiece men’s tournament, but none of them had been appointed as referee or assistant referee so far across the first two rounds of group fixtures.

French referee Frappart had served as the fourth official in the Group C match between Mexico and Poland, making history as the first female to be appointed as a World Cup official.

She was the first woman to referee a men’s Champions League game when she officiated the game between Juventus and Dynamo Kyiv in 2020, and has also been a familiar face in Ligue 1, the Europa League and the Uefa Supercup final between Chelsea and Liverpool in 2019.

Brazilian official Back and Diaz Medina, from Mexico, will make their World Cup bows as assistant referees, while Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan, plus assistant Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA, are yet to be allocated a match.

Mukansanga says she is prepared to officiate games involving countries where women’s rights have been highlighted as a concern.

“Whatever game I am designated to be at, I will do it,” she said. “I will do it from the bottom of my heart because I want to be here and deserve to be here. Whatever game, I don’t care. The importance is that I’m going to get the game and work towards giving my best to perform.

"We deserve to be here. We have worked hard and are working with our brothers to be here. It’s not easy or difficult to be a woman. It’s about understanding what we have to do and giving the best we have to succeed. Everywhere we are we share our identity as referees.

Salima Mukansanga - World Cup 2022 referees: Who will officiate the matches in Qatar? - Themba Hadebe/AP
Salima Mukansanga - World Cup 2022 referees: Who will officiate the matches in Qatar? - Themba Hadebe/AP

“It’s a privilege. In football, it is not about the sex of the referee. The decision is always the decision. Being a woman doesn’t matter. The importance is the decision and the performance. This is my dream to perform at the World Cup. If I got to the final I would be appreciating that it is my dream.”

Kathryn Nesbitt, the assistant referee from USA, confirmed that female referees will be in their usual kit.  “We are all in the same matching for training and have been provided the same clothing. We are just trying to be respectful of the culture here,” she said.

How many referees are working at Qatar 2002?

36 referees will take charge of the 64 matches in the World Cup tournament. Those referees come from 29 different countries.

Which country has the most referees at the World Cup?

Of the different nations represented; four countries have two. That’s serial World Cup winners France, Brazil, Argentina and, what do you know, little old England.

So how many English referees are at the World Cup?

England have two referees – Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor.

Michael Oliver - World Cup 2022 referees: Who will officiate the matches in Qatar? - Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
Michael Oliver - World Cup 2022 referees: Who will officiate the matches in Qatar? - Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

Does Wales have a referee at the World Cup?

Unfortunately, no.

Who is the most famous referee at the World Cup?

The most familiar names to England eyes might be the Premier League pair of Oliver and Taylor, but Champions League viewers will recognise Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia, Antonio Mateu Lahoz of Spain and Clement Turpin of France.

Any local men in black (or other Fifa-mandated shirt colour?)

All hail Abdulrahman Al Jassim, who becomes the first Qatari referee in World Cup history.

Who are the referees at Qatar World Cup 2022?

Ivan Barton (Slovenia)

Chris Beath (Australia)

Raphael Claus (Brazil)

Matthew Conger (New Zealand)

Ismail Elfath (United States)

Mario Escobar (Guatemala)

Alireza Faghani (Iran)

Stephanie Frappart (France)

Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)

Victor Gomes (South Africa)

Istvan Kovacs (Romania)

Ning Ma (China)

Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Antonio Mateu (Spain)

Andres Matias Matonte Cabrera (Uruguay)

Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed (UAE)

Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda)

Maguette N’Diaye (Senegal)

Michael Oliver (England)

Daniele Orsato (Italy)

Kevin Ortega (Peru)

Cesar Ramos (Mexico)

Fernando Rapallini (Argentina)

Wilton Sampaio (Brazil)

Daniel Siebert (Germany)

Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

Anthony Taylor (England)

Facundo Tello (Argentina)

Clement Turpin (France)

Jesus Valenzuela (Venezuela)

How many assistant referees and video referees are there?

There are 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials. Var is in use at the World Cup.

What referees at Qatar have got history with England?

Dutchman Danny Makkelie was in charge of England’s 2020 Euro semi-final with Denmark and was criticised for giving the foul on Raheem Sterling in extra time.

Slavko Vinčić of Slovenia has a wealth of continental competition experience; Arsenal fans might remember him from their 2021 Europa League semi with Villareal. He was also the referee for the 2022 UEFA Europa League Final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz, the Spaniard, was in charge of the 2021 Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Do they mix and match the refs and assistant refs?

No, they come as a power trio.

How do they pick the referees at the Fifa World Cup?

All the refs are Fifa Grade 1, they have to be nominated by their national association. They also have to pass fitness tests – presumably in conditions that are something like Doha in November, not Doncaster – over 40 metre sprints, and an interval test featuring 75-metre sprints and two 12.5 metre recovery walks.

Who are the strictest refs at the World Cup?

Keep an eye out for Italian Daniele Orsato; he has dished out 33 cards (one of which was a red) as well as giving two penalties all in just five European qualifiers to Qatar.

Frappart only did two qualifying games but produced 10 cards.

Further afield, Raphael Claus of Brazil saw fit to put 30 people on his naughty list in just five qualifying matches.

Young Master Michael Oliver, who famously became the youngest Premier League referee at the age of just 25, also has a high yellow card rate: he booked 26 in his five qualifiers.

Latest Stories

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Jones, Maddux, Morris consider Bonds, Clemens for Hall

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hall of Famers Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Jack Morris and Ryne Sandberg are among 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee that will meet Sunday to consider the Cooperstown fate of an eight-man ballot that includes Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro. Hall of Famers Lee Smith, Frank Thomas and Alan Trammell also are on the panel, which will meet in San Diego ahead of the winter meetings. They will be joined by former Toronto CEO Paul Beeston, for

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Nick Nurse on change to starting lineup vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses why he made changes to his starting lineup, how Pascal Siakam looked in his return and more.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine had an inkling he might have a good game in his return from an ankle injury. He was right. Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. "I can kind of feel it during the morning skate if I'm feeling good or not and I felt like I was going pretty good this morning," Laine said. "So I had good thought(s) for tonight and I feel like right off the start our line was playing good hockey

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Flames' Markstrom offers blunt assessment of his play: 'I suck at hockey right now'

    The Flames goalie hit another low in Thursday's loss to the Canadiens.

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail