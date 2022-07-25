Every Upcoming Marvel TV Show Coming to Disney Plus

Marvel fans have been itching for more episodes to binge on Disney+ since “Hawkeye” ended in December. And the good news is, more shows are coming — a lot more.

At the start of 2022, there were 12 new Marvel Studios series slated to premiere on the streaming platform in the coming months/years, along with two returning series. Then, the studio announced a few more at San Diego Comic-Con.

Of course, it’s hard for anyone to keep track of all these series in their head. So, we went ahead and compiled a list for you of every confirmed Marvel TV show currently in the works to premiere on Disney+.

Below, you’ll find all the information we have about the MCU’s upcoming slate of TV shows, from “She-Hulk” to “Agatha: Coven of Chaos.” We’ve got release dates, episode counts and all the names you’ll become familiar with.

I Am Groot

I Am Groot
Marvel Studios

Release Date: August 10, 2022

Cast: Vin Diesel

Number of Episodes: 5

After falling in love hard with Baby Groot in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” fans are getting even more of him in a new animated series. “I Am Groot” is set to be a series of shorts that follow “Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars.”

You can watch the trailer for the series here.

“I Am Groot” will be written and directed by Kirsten Lepore, and executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and James Gunn.

She-Hulk

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios

Release Date: August 17, 2022

Cast: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga and Jameela Jamil

Number of Episodes: 10

“She-Hulk” stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the Marvel Universe attorney whose specialty is legal issues affecting superpowered people. And yes, She-Hulk is related to original Hulk. Bruce Banner is her cousin, and like him, she also grows big and green at times.

Alongside Maslany and Ruffalo, the half-hour comedy series will bring the return of Tim Roth’s Abomination from 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk.” It’s directed by Kat Coiro (“Marry Me”), who also serves as executive producer, and Anu Valia (“Never Have I Ever”) with Jessica Gao (“Rick and Morty”) serving as head writer.

Watch the “She-Hulk” trailer here.

What If…? (Season 2)

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios

Release Date: Early 2023

Cast: TBD

Number of Episodes: 9

Marvel’s “What If…?” first debuted on Disney+ in 2021, with each episode reimagining a major event within the MCU. Peggy Carter became Captain Britain, T’Challa became Star Lord, and Doctor Strange became evil (and apparently, that last one will play into the live action MCU).

Given that it’s a world of hypotheticals, there are a lot of ways that “What If…?” could go. Luckily, fans will get to find out in a second season of the animated series.

According to Marvel, “After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of ‘What If…?’ to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse.”

Audiences at Comic-Con got an early look at one episode, called “What If Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?” The episode follows Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell, once again), having to face down Steve, who has returned from the past in the Hydra Stomper, Iron Man-style suit. (It’s very much like the Hulkbuster armor that was introduced in “Avengers: Age of Ultron.”) There is a ton of mythology introduced – Black Widow (Lake Bell) and Carter are now BFFs, we get to see an alternate version of the Battle of New York, the Red Room is brought up and Peggy has to contend with having to battle her old love.

Secret Invasion

Release Date: Spring 2023

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Ejogo, Killian Scott

Number of Episodes: 6

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury may be off world in the current timeline of the MCU, but we’ll learn more about his story soon as the limited series “Secret Invasion” aims to tackle a well-known comics arc while paying off that credits scene from “Spider-Man: Far From Home” that revealed Fury was aboard a Skrull spaceship.

In a first-look image last year, Fury is definitely a bit scruffier than usual — likely thanks to his time in space — and apparently, no longer wearing his iconic eyepatch. “Secret Invasion” will reunite him with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the Skrull that’s been taking his place on Earth. And if the footage showed to audiences as Comic-Con is any indication, they’re walking into a pretty big headache.

According to Disney+, “the crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”

Echo

Disney+/Marvel Studios
Disney+/Marvel Studios

Release Date: Summer 2023

Cast: Alaqua Cox, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio

Number of Episodes: TBD

Fans first met Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), better known in the comics as Echo, over on “Hawkeye.” When last we saw her, she had killed her longtime friend Kazi (Fra Fee) — and possibly Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) himself. We were a little skeptical on whether the Kingpin of Crime is truly gone, considering we didn’t see a body, and it seems our instincts were correct, since D’Onofrio is reportedly returning for this series.

Charlie Cox is also reportedly set to return as Daredevil in the series, sparking fan hopes to see the two square off once again.

Loki (Season 2)

loki season finale ending explained
Marvel Studios

Release Date: Summer 2023

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson

Number of Episodes: TBD

If you didn’t stick around for the end credits of the final episode of “Loki” last year, you might’ve missed an important announcement: the series is returning for a second season.

At this point, we have no idea when it’s coming or what it’ll look like. What we do know is that, at the end of “Loki,” Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) — no, he’s not officially Kang the Conqueror in this series — resulting in the multiverse ripping open.

To do that, she had to get Loki out of her way. So, she kissed him and kicked him through a portal back to the TVA. Only, when he arrives, Morbius (Owen Wilson) no longer knows who he is, and the TVA has seemingly been taken over by a Jonathan Majors variant.

Ironheart

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios

Release Date: Fall 2023

Cast: Domique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross

Number of Episodes: 6

Fans still have to wait awhile longer for Marvel’s “Ironheart” series, starring Dominque Thorne as the title character. When she’s not suited up, Ironheart is known as Riri Williams.

In the comics, Williams is a Black teen prodigy attending MIT who builds her own suit by reverse-engineering Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit design. Williams is also a genius like Tony, obviously In the comics, Pepper Potts mentors Riri in a similar fashion to how Tony took Peter Parker under his wing in the MCU, providing her with resources and a suit AI.

It may be a bit before we get her series, but Riri Williams will definitely be on our screens this year, as she’s set make her debut in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

X-Men ’97

x-men the animated series
x-men the animated series

Release Date: Fall 2023

Cast: Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Alyson Court, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, AJ LoCascio

Number of Episodes: TBD

As TheWrap exclusively revealed in November, the 1990s “X-Men: The Animated Series” is getting a revival on Disney+ with a premiere in 2023. “X-Men ’97” will pick up where the classic show left off, with several cast members from “X-Men: The Animated Series” returning. Some will reprise their original roles and others will step into entirely new roles.

During San Diego Comic-Con, fans got a first look at some footage from the series, which reunited the original core team battling some Sentinels unleashed by Trask. A Sentinel is decapitated, Beast climbs inside of it and starts to puppeteer it from the inside. And best of all, the music sounds straight of of the 1990s (this new music is done by the Newton Brothers, frequent collaborators of “Midnight Mass” mastermind Mike Flanagan). Even without the finished animation, it definitely felt right.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha Coven of Chaos
DIsney+

Release Date: Winter 2023

Cast: Kathryn Hahn

Number of Episodes: TBD

Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness made her debut in Marvel’s first Disney+ series “WandaVision” last January. Almost immediately, she became a fan favorite (thanks in part to her absolute bop of a theme song, “Agatha All Along”).

Like Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), Agatha is a powerful magical being — she’s just not as powerful as Wanda. At the end of “WandaVision,” the Scarlet Witch was able to subdue Agatha, transforming her fully into Agnes the nosy neighbor, the role Agatha gave herself when Westview was first created.

The show was first announced as “Agatha: House of Harkness,” but during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at Comic-Con, it was teased under the new title of “Coven of Chaos.”

Whether or not the series will pick up after “WandaVision,” or maybe focus on Agatha’s past remains to be seen. But, according to the Disney+ press release, the new show “will reveal more about the character first introduced in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision.” Aboard as head writer is “WandaVision” head writer Jac Schaeffer.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios

Release Date: Spring 2024

Cast: Charlie Cox

Number of Episodes: 18

When Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdoch in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” fans immediately began clamoring for more, hoping the MCU would find a way to pick up his story from the Netflix series. And now, it’s happening — Marvel confirmed a new “Daredevil” series with Charlie Cox, along with Vincent D’Onofrio returning as his legendary adversary, Kingpin.

Titled “Daredevil: Born Again,” the new series will be 18 episodes and is set to debut in Spring 2024 on Disney+. The series announcement came as a part of Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, but few other details on the show were given.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Release Date: 2024

Cast: Charlie Cox

Number of Episodes: TBD

If you thought you were free of having to see Spider-Man’s origin story on screen once more, think again. Written by executive producer Jeff Trammel, “Spider-Man: Freshman Year” is swinging to Disney+, and is set to follow Peter Parker “on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

Yes, it’s an animated series. So we won’t see Holland’s face on screen, but we just might hear his voice. At this point, neither Holland, nor Friends of Spider-Man Zendaya or Jacob Batalon have officially been confirmed for the TV series, but it is officially an MCU show.

What we do know is that Charlie Cox will be reprising his role of Daredevil in the series. We also know that the show has been renewed for a second season titled “Spider-Man: Sophomore Year.”

“We went back to the roots, Ditko-inspired glasses and the color scheme and had him redrawn into an Alex Toth animated style from the ’60s,” said Ryan Meiderding, VP and Creative Director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios during Comic-Con.

Trammell continued with the teases, noting that Harry Obsorn plays a role in the show, marking Osborn’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also teased the appearance of villains Chameleon, The Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, The Rhino, Butane the Pyromaniac and, of course, Doctor Otto Octavius.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios
Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBD

Number of Episodes: TBD

Fans got a taste of zombies in the Marvel Universe over on “What If…?” but now the studio is going even deeper. In a new animated series called “Marvel Zombies,” the Marvel Universe is being reimagined “as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.”

“Marvel Zombies” will be directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews and written by executive producer Zeb Wells.

Untitled Wakanda Series

Okoye
Marvel Studios

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Danai Gurira

Number of Episodes: TBA

In May 2021, it was revealed that Marvel Studios was developing a “Black Panther” spinoff series revolving around Danai Gurira’s Okoye character. No other details are known at this time.

Check back with TheWrap, as we’ll be updating this list as Marvel announces more information for each of their upcoming series!

