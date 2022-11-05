Every UFC event in history with three or more weigh-in misses

Making weight is part of the job of a mixed martial artist.

Throughout the sport’s history, a number of fighters have experienced weigh-in day blunders on the scale. Whether they attempted to cut too much, mismanaged their weight loss goal, or experienced a medical issue, there are a number of reasons that may cause a fighter to step on the scale above their contracted weight.

While some events see all competitors make weight without issue, a fighter or two coming in heavy isn’t all that uncommon. However, there are rare instances that see three or more tipping the scale, causing dramatic moments the day before the fights. Four is the high mark, which has occurred on four occasions.

Scroll below to see which UFC events saw three or more misses in chronological order.

UFC Fight Night 60: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Feb. 13, 2015

Fight venue: 1STBANK Center

Location: Broomfield, Colo.

Fighters who missed weight:

Middleweight – Patrick Walsh (191.5)

Flyweight – Chris Kelades (127)

Lightweight – James Moontasri (158)

UFC Fight Night 96: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Sept. 30, 2016

Fight venue: Moda Center

Location: Portland, Ore.

Fighters who missed weight:

Bantamweight – John Lineker (136.5)

Lightweight – Alex Oliveira (161.5)

Featherweight – Hacran Dias (148.5)

UFC 206: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Dec. 9, 2016

Fight venue: Air Canada Centre

Location: Toronto

Fighters who missed weight:

Featherweight – Anthony Pettis (148) – for interim title

Strawweight – Valerie Letourneau (117.5)

Lightweight – Rustam Khabilov (158.5)

UFC Fight Night 121: 4 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Nov. 17, 2017

Fight venue: Qudos Bank Arena

Location: Sydney

Fighters who missed weight:

Flyweight – Jessica-Rose Clark (128)

Flyweight – Ryan Benoit (129)

Lightweight – Frank Camacho (160)

Strawweight – Nadia Kassem (120)

UFC on ESPN 1: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Feb. 16, 2019

Fight venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena

Location: Phoenix

Fighters who missed weight:

Bantamweight – Manny Bermudez (140)

Strawweight – Jessica Penne (118)

Bantamweight – Renan Barao (138)

UFC on ESPN+ 22: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Nov. 15, 2019

Fight venue: Ginásio do Ibirapuera

Location: Sao Paulo

Fighters who missed weight:

Flyweight – Isabella de Padua (130.5)

Bantamweight – Tracy Cortez (136.5)

Bantamweight – Vanessa Melo (136.5)

UFC on ESPN 10: 4 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: June 12, 2020

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Flyweight – Jessica Eye (126.25)

Middleweight – Karl Roberson (190.5)

Bantamweight – Zarrukh Adashev (138.5)

Featherweight – Darrick Minner (did not weigh in)

UFC Fight Night 182: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Nov. 13, 2020

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Welterweight – Abdul Razak Alhassan (172.5)

Middleweight – Eryk Anders (187.5)

Bantamweight – Louis Smolka (139)

UFC 257: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Jan. 22, 2021

Fight venue: Etihad Arena

Location: Abu Dhabi

Fighters who missed weight:

Lightweight – Arman Tsarukyan (157)

Lightweight – Nasrat Haqparast (did not weigh in)

Lightweight – Ottman Azaitar (did not weigh in)

UFC Fight Night 185: 4 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Feb. 19, 2021

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Ketlen Vieira (138)

Jared Gordon (150)

Rafael Alves (157.5)

Drako Rodriguez (140.5)

UFC on ESPN 24: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: May 7, 2021

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Lightweight – Diego Ferreira (160.5)

Flyweight – Ryan Benoit (129)

Heavyweight – Philipe Lins (did not weigh in)

UFC on ESPN 28: 3 fighters miss

UFC on ESPN 28 weigh-in

Weigh-in date: July 30, 2021

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Bantamweight – Nicco Montano (143)

Welterweight – Phil Rowe (173.5)

Bantamweight – Ronnie Lawrence (did not weigh in)

UFC Fight Night 193: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Oct. 1, 2021

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Bantamweight – Aspen Ladd (137)

Lightweight – Mike Breeden (158.5)

Bantamweight – Bethe Correia (138.5)

UFC Fight Night 199: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Dec. 17, 2021

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Heavyweight – Justin Tafa (267)

Flyweight – Sijara Eubanks (127.5)

Featherweight – Macy Chiasson (148.5)

UFC 279: 3 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Sept. 9, 2022

Fight venue: T-Mobile Arena

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Welterweight – Khamzat Chimaev (178.5)

Featherweight – Hakeem Dawodu (149.5)

Heavyweight – Chris Barnett (267.5)

UFC Fight Night 214: 4 fighters miss

Weigh-in date: Nov. 4, 2022

Fight venue: UFC Apex

Location: Las Vegas

Fighters who missed weight:

Lightweight – Grant Dawson (157.5)

Bantamweight – Benito Lopez (138.5)

Flyweight – Carlos Candelario (128.5)

Bantamweight – Ramona Pascual (137)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie