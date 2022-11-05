Every UFC event in history with three or more weigh-in misses
Making weight is part of the job of a mixed martial artist.
Throughout the sport’s history, a number of fighters have experienced weigh-in day blunders on the scale. Whether they attempted to cut too much, mismanaged their weight loss goal, or experienced a medical issue, there are a number of reasons that may cause a fighter to step on the scale above their contracted weight.
While some events see all competitors make weight without issue, a fighter or two coming in heavy isn’t all that uncommon. However, there are rare instances that see three or more tipping the scale, causing dramatic moments the day before the fights. Four is the high mark, which has occurred on four occasions.
Scroll below to see which UFC events saw three or more misses in chronological order.
UFC Fight Night 60: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Feb. 13, 2015
Fight venue: 1STBANK Center
Location: Broomfield, Colo.
Fighters who missed weight:
Middleweight – Patrick Walsh (191.5)
Flyweight – Chris Kelades (127)
Lightweight – James Moontasri (158)
UFC Fight Night 96: 3 fighters miss
John Lineker
Weigh-in date: Sept. 30, 2016
Fight venue: Moda Center
Location: Portland, Ore.
Fighters who missed weight:
Bantamweight – John Lineker (136.5)
Lightweight – Alex Oliveira (161.5)
Featherweight – Hacran Dias (148.5)
UFC 206: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Dec. 9, 2016
Fight venue: Air Canada Centre
Location: Toronto
Fighters who missed weight:
Featherweight – Anthony Pettis (148) – for interim title
Strawweight – Valerie Letourneau (117.5)
Lightweight – Rustam Khabilov (158.5)
UFC Fight Night 121: 4 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Nov. 17, 2017
Fight venue: Qudos Bank Arena
Location: Sydney
Fighters who missed weight:
Flyweight – Jessica-Rose Clark (128)
Flyweight – Ryan Benoit (129)
Lightweight – Frank Camacho (160)
Strawweight – Nadia Kassem (120)
UFC on ESPN 1: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Feb. 16, 2019
Fight venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena
Location: Phoenix
Fighters who missed weight:
Bantamweight – Manny Bermudez (140)
Strawweight – Jessica Penne (118)
Bantamweight – Renan Barao (138)
UFC on ESPN+ 22: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Nov. 15, 2019
Fight venue: Ginásio do Ibirapuera
Location: Sao Paulo
Fighters who missed weight:
Flyweight – Isabella de Padua (130.5)
Bantamweight – Tracy Cortez (136.5)
Bantamweight – Vanessa Melo (136.5)
UFC on ESPN 10: 4 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: June 12, 2020
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Flyweight – Jessica Eye (126.25)
Middleweight – Karl Roberson (190.5)
Bantamweight – Zarrukh Adashev (138.5)
Featherweight – Darrick Minner (did not weigh in)
UFC Fight Night 182: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Nov. 13, 2020
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Welterweight – Abdul Razak Alhassan (172.5)
Middleweight – Eryk Anders (187.5)
Bantamweight – Louis Smolka (139)
UFC 257: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Jan. 22, 2021
Fight venue: Etihad Arena
Location: Abu Dhabi
Fighters who missed weight:
Lightweight – Arman Tsarukyan (157)
Lightweight – Nasrat Haqparast (did not weigh in)
Lightweight – Ottman Azaitar (did not weigh in)
UFC Fight Night 185: 4 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Feb. 19, 2021
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Ketlen Vieira (138)
Jared Gordon (150)
Rafael Alves (157.5)
Drako Rodriguez (140.5)
UFC on ESPN 24: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: May 7, 2021
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Lightweight – Diego Ferreira (160.5)
Flyweight – Ryan Benoit (129)
Heavyweight – Philipe Lins (did not weigh in)
UFC on ESPN 28: 3 fighters miss
UFC on ESPN 28 weigh-in
Weigh-in date: July 30, 2021
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Bantamweight – Nicco Montano (143)
Welterweight – Phil Rowe (173.5)
Bantamweight – Ronnie Lawrence (did not weigh in)
UFC Fight Night 193: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Oct. 1, 2021
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Bantamweight – Aspen Ladd (137)
Lightweight – Mike Breeden (158.5)
Bantamweight – Bethe Correia (138.5)
UFC Fight Night 199: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Dec. 17, 2021
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Heavyweight – Justin Tafa (267)
Flyweight – Sijara Eubanks (127.5)
Featherweight – Macy Chiasson (148.5)
UFC 279: 3 fighters miss
Weigh-in date: Sept. 9, 2022
Fight venue: T-Mobile Arena
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Welterweight – Khamzat Chimaev (178.5)
Featherweight – Hakeem Dawodu (149.5)
Heavyweight – Chris Barnett (267.5)
UFC Fight Night 214: 4 fighters miss
Grant Dawson
Weigh-in date: Nov. 4, 2022
Fight venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas
Fighters who missed weight:
Lightweight – Grant Dawson (157.5)
Bantamweight – Benito Lopez (138.5)
Flyweight – Carlos Candelario (128.5)
Bantamweight – Ramona Pascual (137)