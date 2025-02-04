Every transfer that happened on deadline day – and seven that didn't

While the difficulty of making signings in the winter often makes the January transfer window a less exciting affair than its summer counterpart, there was plenty of action on deadline day before the window closed at 11pm.

Several Premier League clubs spent the final hours of the day attempting to recruit new players, whether it was an injury-hit Tottenham desperately looking for a new defender or Manchester City seeking a quick fix to the midfield problems that were so cruelly exposed in the 5-1 loss to Arsenal.

There were even a couple of dramatic twists, as Mathys Tel decided on a move to Spurs and Willian agreed on a return to Fulham, though some fans were left disappointed as deals failed to materialise.

Below, The Independent takes a look at every Premier League move that happened on deadline day – as well as a few high-profile deals that didn’t.

Mathys Tel

Tel surprised many when he reversed his original decision to reject Tottenham, eventually warming to the move after speaking to Ange Postecoglou. Spurs completed the signing of the 19-year-old on loan with an option to buy, for around €55m.

Tel has found it difficult to get minutes under new Bayern manager Vincent Kompany (Getty Images)

Nico Gonzalez

Manchester City made the biggest permanent signing of the day, as they agreed a deal to sign Porto’s Gonzalez for around £49m. The Spanish midfielder is just 23 years old, but signed ahead of reported City target Douglas Luiz.

Axel Disasi

Disasi’s mistakes eventually cost him his place at Chelsea, and despite interest from Spurs, the Frenchman ended up signing for Aston Villa on loan. Villa will pay a £5m loan fee for the defender, and will pay his wages.

Joao Felix

The Portuguese was reportedly the target of plenty of interest from sides around Europe, and he got his move eventually as he signed for AC Milan on loan. The deal is a loan until the end of the season, with a £5m loan fee and Milan covering his wages.

(Getty Images)

Carney Chukwuemeka

The Chelsea midfielder joined Borussia Dortmund on loan on deadline day, and the deal does include an option to purchase the 21-year-old at the end of the season for a fee around £40m.

Ben Chilwell

Chilwell was originally tipped for a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer, but the former England international finally agreed a deal on the final day of the January window, moving to Crystal Palace on loan with no option or obligation to buy.

Mathis Amougo

The French defender was a surprise late signing from Chelsea, who agreed a deal with St Etienne for around £12m.

Willian

The deal to bring the Brazilian back to Craven Cottage was one of the late surprises of the window, with Fulham having been looking at wingers due to an injury to Harry Wilson. The 36-year-old has agreed a deal in principle, having been a free agent since leaving Olympiacos in December.

Marco Asensio

The former Real Madrid man joined Aston Villa on loan from PSG, giving the Villans another exciting option in attack. The Spaniard will remain at Villa Park until the end of the season.

(Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Stefanos Tzimas

Brighton completed an early deal for Greek striker Tzimas, who had been on loan at German side Nurnberg from PAOK. The 20-year-old joined in a £20m deal and was loaned back to the German club until the end of the season.

Evan Ferguson

West Ham completed a deadline day loan deal for the Brighton striker, who joins until the end of the season.

James Ward-Prowse

The West Ham midfielder was recalled from his loan at Nottingham Forest as Graham Potter has plans to use him this season.

Lloyd Kelly

Kelly had received plenty of interest from teams in Turkey, but in the end he completed a loan move to Juventus. Though he joins the Italian side on loan initially, the deal includes an obligation to buy for an undisclosed fee.

Tyrell Malacia

PSV Eindhoven completed a late deal to bring Malacia back to his home country on loan. It’s a straight deal for the defender, with no option to buy.

(Getty Images)

Alex Palmer

Ipswich signed the goalkeeper from West Brom for a fee around £2m, though the figure could rise to £4m. He joins on a deal until 2028.

Somto Boniface

Ipswich made a late signing of Chelsea defender Boniface, who will initially join the U21s set-up at Portman Road.

Carlos Alcaraz

Argentine midfielder Alcaraz, who previously played for Southampton, moved from Brazilian club Flamengo to Everton on loan until the end of 2024/25.

Jeffrey Schlupp

Versatile Palace man Schlupp joined Scottish champions Celtic on loan, with no option to buy.

Samuel Iling-Junior

The Englishman was recalled from his loan at Bologna and was sent straight to Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

Kosta Nedeljković

The Villa defender joined RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season.

Romelle Donovan

Brentford signed the young winger on loan from Birmingham, with an option to buy.

Tyler Bindon

Nottingham Forest have signed the young defender from Reading, but he will be loaned back to the League One club for the rest of the season.

Rob Holding

The former Arsenal defender has joined Sheffield United on loan until the end of the season.

Which deals didn’t happen on deadline day?

There were a number of potential moves that failed to materialise into anything concrete over the last few days.

Perhaps most notably, Alejandro Garnacho ends the month at Manchester United, despite strong links between the Argentine and both Chelsea and Napoli.

Somewhat surprisingly, both Arsenal and United failed to get a deal done for Mathys Tel, despite early reports that the Frenchman had favoured a move to Manchester, as Tottenham swooped.

Arsenal’s move for Ollie Watkins was another notable deal that never turned into a last-gap deadline day bid, and the England man will stay at Aston Villa (for the near future at least).

Watkins dented Arsenal's title hopes when he scored the equaliser in their 2-2 draw with Villa in January (Getty Images)

Sticking with Villa, Leon Bailey is another player who will stay at Villa Park, despite the club’s proliferation of attacking options.

Andrea Cambiaso was a name that had been linked to Manchester City over the days preceding the end of the window, but it seems that City’s attention became even more focused on Nico Gonzalez after the weekend result. Douglas Luiz was another player who stayed in Italy despite rumoured interest from City.

As with every window nowadays, there was plenty of action at Chelsea this month, though one player who will stay at the Bridge – at least for now – is Christopher Nkunku, after the Frenchman was a target for clubs including Man Utd and Bayern Munich.