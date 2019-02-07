Every trade to know ahead of the NBA trade deadline

Ben Weinrib
Yahoo Sports
The 2018-19 NBA season has been full of trades from the start, going back to the blockbuster that sent Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers in November. However, things really kicked into high gear at the end of January when New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis requested a trade.

As of Wednesday, Davis’ wish had yet to be fulfilled, but another star big man has already been on the move ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline. Last Thursday, the New York Knicks sent Kristaps Porzingis packing to the Dallas Mavericks in order to clear space for two max contracts this summer.

In the week leading up to the deadline, there have been several more key trades, and here is your running list of what has gone down. This list will be updated over time with links to each trade story and the most recent trades at the top:

2/6: Wizards get under the luxury tax line

New Orleans Pelicans receive:

  • Markieff Morris

  • Second-round draft pick

Dallas Mavericks receive:

2/6: Mavericks trade Barnes during a game

Sacramento Kings receive:

  • Harrison Barnes

Dallas Mavericks receive:

  • Justin Jackson

  • Zach Randolph

2/6: Rockets land Shumpert in three-team deal

Cleveland Cavaliers receive:

  • Brandon Knight (from HOU)

  • Marquese Chriss (from HOU)

  • First-round draft pick (from HOU)

Sacramento Kings receive:

  • Alec Burks (from CLE)

  • Second-round draft pick (from CLE)

Houston Rockets receive:

  • Iman Shumpert (from SAC)

  • Wade Baldwin IV (from CLE)

  • Nik Stauskas (from CLE)

2/6: Bulls acquire Otto Porter Jr.

Chicago Bulls receive:

  • Otto Porter Jr.

Washington Wizards receive:

  • Jabari Parker

  • Bobby Portis

  • Second-round draft pick

2/6: Heat and Suns swap bad contracts

Phoenix Suns receive:

  • Tyler Johnson

  • Wayne Ellington

Miami Heat receive:

  • Ryan Anderson

2/6: Philly brings in a fourth star

Philadelphia 76ers receive:

Los Angeles Clippers receive:

  • Landry Shamet

  • Wilson Chandler

  • Mike Muscala

  • Two first-round picks

  • Two second-round picks

2/5: Lakers add a shooter — but not Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers receive:

  • Reggie Bullock

Detroit Pistons receive:

  • Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

  • Second-round draft pick

2/3: Rodney Hood finds a new home

Portland Trail Blazers receive:

  • Rodney Hood

Cleveland Cavaliers receive:

  • Wade Baldwin IV

  • Nik Stauksas

  • Two future second-round draft picks

1/31: Porzingis heads to Dallas

Dallas Mavericks receive:

  • Kristaps Porzingis

  • Trey Burke

  • Tim Hardaway Jr.

  • Courtney Lee

New York Knicks receive:

  • Dennis Smith Jr.

  • Wesley Matthews

  • DeAndre Jordan

  • Two future first-round draft picks

