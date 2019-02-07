Every trade to know ahead of the NBA trade deadline
The 2018-19 NBA season has been full of trades from the start, going back to the blockbuster that sent Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers in November. However, things really kicked into high gear at the end of January when New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis requested a trade.
As of Wednesday, Davis’ wish had yet to be fulfilled, but another star big man has already been on the move ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline. Last Thursday, the New York Knicks sent Kristaps Porzingis packing to the Dallas Mavericks in order to clear space for two max contracts this summer.
In the week leading up to the deadline, there have been several more key trades, and here is your running list of what has gone down. This list will be updated over time with links to each trade story and the most recent trades at the top:
2/6: Wizards get under the luxury tax line
New Orleans Pelicans receive:
Markieff Morris
Second-round draft pick
Dallas Mavericks receive:
2/6: Mavericks trade Barnes during a game
Sacramento Kings receive:
Harrison Barnes
Dallas Mavericks receive:
Justin Jackson
Zach Randolph
2/6: Rockets land Shumpert in three-team deal
Cleveland Cavaliers receive:
Brandon Knight (from HOU)
Marquese Chriss (from HOU)
First-round draft pick (from HOU)
Sacramento Kings receive:
Alec Burks (from CLE)
Second-round draft pick (from CLE)
Houston Rockets receive:
Iman Shumpert (from SAC)
Wade Baldwin IV (from CLE)
Nik Stauskas (from CLE)
2/6: Bulls acquire Otto Porter Jr.
Chicago Bulls receive:
Otto Porter Jr.
Washington Wizards receive:
Jabari Parker
Bobby Portis
Second-round draft pick
2/6: Heat and Suns swap bad contracts
Phoenix Suns receive:
Tyler Johnson
Wayne Ellington
Miami Heat receive:
Ryan Anderson
2/6: Philly brings in a fourth star
Philadelphia 76ers receive:
Boban Marjanovic
Mike Scott
Los Angeles Clippers receive:
Landry Shamet
Wilson Chandler
Mike Muscala
Two first-round picks
Two second-round picks
2/5: Lakers add a shooter — but not Anthony Davis
Los Angeles Lakers receive:
Reggie Bullock
Detroit Pistons receive:
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
Second-round draft pick
2/3: Rodney Hood finds a new home
Portland Trail Blazers receive:
Rodney Hood
Cleveland Cavaliers receive:
Wade Baldwin IV
Nik Stauksas
Two future second-round draft picks
1/31: Porzingis heads to Dallas
Dallas Mavericks receive:
Kristaps Porzingis
Trey Burke
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Courtney Lee
New York Knicks receive:
Dennis Smith Jr.
Wesley Matthews
DeAndre Jordan
Two future first-round draft picks
