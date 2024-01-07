Every Time Taylor Swift Went to the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift is a five-time Golden Globe Award nominee, and could win her first trophy at the 2024 ceremony

Frazer Harrison/Getty Taylor Swift at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Taylor Swift is in her Golden Globes Awards era.

The singer, 34, is nominated for her fifth Golden Globe at the 2024 ceremony, in the newly created Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, for her Eras Tour film. She's facing off against other movie theater hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and John Wick: Chapter Four.

Though fans are hoping she'll walk the red carpet at Sunday night's ceremony in L.A., she's done it already a handful of times before, whether she was there on her own accord or to celebrate with friends.

Here, a photographic history of every time Taylor Swift went to the Golden Globe Awards.

Taylor Swift at the 2013 Golden Globes

Jeff Vespa/WireImage Taylor Swift at the 2013 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift first hit the Golden Globes in 2013, when she was nominated for best original song - motion picture for The Hunger Games' "Safe & Sound." Up against other major music stars including Jon Bon Jovi and pal Keith Urban, she ultimately lost to Adele, for the James Bond theme "Skyfall."

Taylor Swift at the 2014 Golden Globes

Kevin Winter/Getty Taylor Swift at the 2014 Golden Globes

The following year, Swift was nominated in the same category again, this time for the One Chance theme "Sweeter Than Fiction." Going head-to-head with Justin Timberlake, Coldplay and the Frozen favorite "Let It Go," she lost to U2, Paul Hewson and Brian Burton for "Ordinary Love" from Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Taylor Swift at the 2014 Golden Globes Afterparty

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Taylor Swift at the 2014 Golden Globes Afterparty

That didn't stop her from having a great time on the afterparty circuit, though! She pulled an outfit change for the annual InStyle and Warner Bros. event.

Taylor Swift and Austin Swift at the 2014 Golden Globes Afterparty

Charley Gallay/Getty Taylor Swift at the 2014 Golden Globes Afterparty

Inside the Netflix bash, she hung with little brother Austin.

Story continues

Taylor Swift and Friends at the 2014 Golden Globes Afterparty

Joe Scarnici/Getty Taylor Swift at the 2014 Golden Globes Afterparty

She also had a ball with her pals Odeya Rush, Sarah Hyland, Jaime King and Hailee Steinfeld.

Taylor Swift at the 2015 Golden Globes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift at the 2015 Golden Globes

In 2015, Swift arrived at the InStyle and Warner Bros. party in a standout yellow gown.

Taylor Swift and Lorde at the 2015 Golden Globes Afterparty

Jason Merritt/Getty Taylor Swift at the 2015 Golden Globes Afterparty

She hit the red carpet with pals including Lorde, too.

Taylor Swift at the 2019 Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Taylor Swift at the 2019 Golden Globes

Swift was on hand to present at the 2019 ceremony, sharing the stage with Cats costar Idris Elba.

Taylor Swift at the 2019 Golden Globes Afterparty

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Taylor Swift at the 2019 Golden Globes Afterparty

And once again, she turned it out at the InStyle and Warner Bros. afterparty in a shimmering black dress.

Taylor Swift at the 2020 Golden Globes

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Taylor Swift at the 2020 Golden Globes

In 2020, nominee Swift (up for her song "Beautiful Ghosts" from Cats) made a dramatic entrance at the Globes in her sweeping Etro gown.

Taylor Swift and Amy Poehler at the 2020 Golden Globes

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Taylor Swift at the 2020 Golden Globes

Inside, she hung out with literally every star there, including Amy Poehler.

Swift didn't attend the 2023 ceremony, where she was up for a fourth best original song - motion picture award for "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing.

Will she win on Sunday night? Will she walk the red carpet? See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 81st annual Golden Globes as they're broadcasting live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.