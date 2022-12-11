Every time Harry Kane has taken two penalties in a game and why France miss followed a pattern - Frank Augstein/AP

Harry Kane is one of the world's best penalty takers, which made his untimely miss against France in England's World Cup quarter-final defeat all the more of a jolt.

It was a penalty with a difference. There was the pressure of a historic occasion, it was against his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Hugo Lloris and, somewhat unusually, it was his second penalty of the game.

Taking two penalties in one game is not unknown territory for Kane, who said after the game it is a scenario he plans for. It was actually the fourth time Kane has taken two penalties in an England shirt, and it has happened a couple of times for Tottenham.

ITV pundit Eni Aluko made the interesting suggestion that England could have used a different taker for the second spot kick, especially given Kane's familiarity with Lloris. There is a certain logic to that argument, but just imagine that taker missed while Kane was stood watching at the edge of the area.

We watched all of Kane's penalties when he has taken two in the same match in his senior career, to see if he follows a strategy and if that explains his France nightmare.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Champions League, October 2022

1st penalty: Scored

2nd penalty: Missed

Stop us if you think you've seen this one before. Kane last took two penalties in a game a couple of months ago, against German international Kevin Trapp in Spurs' Champions League group game against Eintracht Frankfurt.

With his first penalty that night to put Spurs 2-1 up, Kane went with a powerful side-footed shot after a short run-up to the right corner. Trapp guessed the right way, but the velocity and height of the shot beat him.

Harry Kane scoring a penalty against Frankfurt - Every time Harry Kane has taken two penalties in a game and why France miss followed a pattern - BT SPORT

Interestingly, when Kane stepped up to take his second penalty in the 91st minute, he produced a near identical miss to France on Saturday night. Just like in Qatar, Kane tried to pick out the top-left corner and prioritised height but got underneath it. At 3-2 up against Frankfurt's 10 men, the stakes were not quite as high.

Kane misses his second penalty against Frankfurt - BT SPORT

San Marino, World Cup 2022 qualification, November 2021

1st penalty: Scored

2nd penalty: Scored

A World Cup qualifier against San Marino was a presentable chance for Kane to make a dent in the England goalscoring record - which he equalled against France - and he duly delivered from the penalty spot. He waited for goalkeeper Elia Benedettini to dive and lifted his penalty straight down the middle, which is Kane's joker when not aiming for the corners.

Harry Kane scores a penalty against San Marino - Every time Harry Kane has taken two penalties in a game and why France miss followed a pattern - England Football Team

Once again, Kane went high and to the top left-corner with his second penalty although on this occasion it was perfectly executed. The recent evidence suggests that Kane was sticking to a strategy against France, by looking to hit the roof of the net. Perhaps he feels a second penalty against the same goalkeeper needs an additional level of accuracy. It looks perfect when the ball is the right side of the crossbar.

Harry Kane scores his second penalty against San Marino - Every time Harry Kane has taken two penalties in a game and why France miss followed a pattern - England Football Team

Bulgaria, Euro 2020 qualification, September 2019

1st penalty: Scored

2nd penalty: Scored

Taking penalties in tournament qualifiers at Wembley is Kane's bread and butter and he added two more to his England tally against Bulgaria three years ago. Dejan Iliev went the wrong way for the first one, with Kane side-footing the ball towards the right top corner, much like his first against Frankfurt.

Harry Kane scores a penalty against Bulgaria - Every time Harry Kane has taken two penalties in a game and why France miss followed a pattern - SKY SPORTS

The theme of Kane's second penalty continued, as he went to the left with height for his next spot kick. This one was not quite in the postage stamp like against San Marino, or his equaliser against Germany this year, but was a very good penalty that was too much for Iliev.

Kane scores his second penalty against Bulgaria - Every time Harry Kane has taken two penalties in a game and why France miss followed a pattern - SKY SPORTS

Panama, World Cup 2018

1st penalty: Scored

2nd penalty: Scored

No messing about from Kane during this 6-1 stroll against Panama, which helped him on his way to becoming the first English player to win a World Cup Golden Boot since Gary Lineker. His first penalty is dispatched into the top-left corner.

Kane scores his first penalty against Panama - Every time Harry Kane has taken two penalties in a game and why France miss followed a pattern - BBC SPORT

No attempt at mind games from Kane with the second. The goalkeeper guesses that he will change direction, but Kane produces a near replica of his unstoppable first. Penalty perfection. Should he have gone for the same side against Lloris?

Kane scores his second penalty against Panama - Every time Harry Kane has taken two penalties in a game and why France miss followed a pattern - BBC SPORT

Liverpool, Premier League, February 2018

1st penalty: Missed

2nd penalty: Scored

Another game in which Kane missed a penalty when he was asked to take two. In a thrilling Premier League game at Anfield in 2018, his first penalty was saved by Loris Karius who stood still when Kane tried to clip his penalty down the middle.

Harry Kane's first penalty against Liverpool is saved - Every time Harry Kane has taken two penalties in a game and why France miss followed a pattern - SKY SPORTS

Kane earned Tottenham a late equaliser by converting his second penalty of the game to make it 2-2. This time, he picked a side and found the bottom-right corner, sending Karius the wrong way. In contrast to the recent trend, Kane did not try to find the top-left corner with his second penalty.

Harry Kane scores his second penalty against Liverpool - Every time Harry Kane has taken two penalties in a game and why France miss followed a pattern - SKY SPORTS

That led to this snippet from Kane as he walked off the pitch at Anfield, which has been cruelly shared since his penalty heartbreak against France.

So Kane's miss against France was not the first time he has taken a second penalty in the same match, and followed a recent pattern of going for the top left-corner with his second. Execution let him down, but there was little wrong with the strategy of stepping up again.