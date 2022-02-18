Every ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Movie, Ranked (Photos)

You can’t keep a good chainsaw-wielding maniac down.

Since first debuting in 1974 (several years before “Halloween”), Leatherface has had a surprisingly robust and elastic screen presence. Every few years there’s a new installment in “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” series, which have run the gamut from straight-up sequel, to not-so-straight sequel, to remake, to “legacy sequel.” The latest, Legendary and Netflix’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (streaming now) takes the legacy sequel approach, imagining the story picking up 50 years after the events of the original.

But where does this latest massacre rank? And what installments are most worthy of a re-watch? Read on to find out… and remember, the saw is family.