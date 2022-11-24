Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top three

Thom Gibbs
·6 min read
Richarlison - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Amanda Perobelli/Reuters
Richarlison - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

32. Costa Rica

Pretty wretched. Passed through with ease, little signs of life up front, could not seem to decide if they should stand off or crowd round Spain but got nowhere near them.

31. Qatar

Woeful on opening night against Ecuador, with a depressing number of passes going astray. Seems inevitable they will join South Africa as the only hosts to exit own World Cup at group stage.

30. Australia

You only need to look at the clubs their players represent to know this is not a particularly strong squad. No great shame in losing to France, must beat Tunisia next.

29. Iran

Below their best against England rather than merely bad. Time will tell if England made them look that way or if expectation they would be tough opponents was overstated.

28. Poland

Pushed back for long periods by a Mexico side not expected to pull up any trees. Robert Lewandowski could not get into the game and they missed their chance to nick it with his penalty.

Robert Lewandowski penalty saved - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Manan Vatsyayana/AFP
Robert Lewandowski penalty saved - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Manan Vatsyayana/AFP

27. Morocco

Obstinate and well-organised in defence but that was about it. Still yet to concede under manager Walid Regragui, although 0-0 against Croatia was only his fourth game in charge.

26. Cameroon

A bit of a throwback. All balls into the channels and tireless running from striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. Look a decent finisher short of relevance.

25. Tunisia

Highly committed to hold Denmark, with the promise of a sting in the tail up front at times. Will need a result against Australia next, as their final game is against France.

24. Senegal

Loss of Sadio Mane is the most disastrous for any team in Qatar. Were busy without much evidence of a cutting edge against the Netherlands, which will happen when you lose your star striker.

23. Saudi Arabia

High line frustrated one of the tournament favourites. Roared back to win with stunning goal. Will go down as one of the most thrilling results of this or any other World Cup.

Salem Al-Dawsari goal - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Hannah McKay/Getty Images
Salem Al-Dawsari goal - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Hannah McKay/Getty Images

22. Mexico

Could not find a way through against Poland despite dominating possession. Hard to see who will emerge as their penetrative threat.

21. Canada

The unluckiest losers in opening round of games? Energetic, inventive and committed in frequent moments of exposure at the back. Richie Laryea’s last-ditch slide tackle to deny Michy Batshuayi was particularly wonderful.

20. Wales

A concerning first half against USA, a rousing second. Kieffer Moore made the difference and must start against Iran.

Kieffer Moore - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Clive Mason/Getty Images
Kieffer Moore - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Clive Mason/Getty Images

19. South Korea

Prodded away at Uruguay but tired towards the end and were a touch fortunate to hang on for a point. Must work out how to get Son Heung-min more involved.

18. Ecuador

Impressively steely with Enner Valencia potent up front. Could be awkward opponents for somebody in the round of 16 (possibly England) but tough to judge on basis of game against Qatar.

17. Uruguay

Some semi-serious talk they have blend of youth and experience to challenge for the title, but not on the evidence of a drab draw with South Korea. Looked better with Edinson Cavani up top than Luis Suarez.

16. Serbia

An impressive defensive performance for an hour against Brazil, with a clear threat from set pieces. Could bloody a few noses.

15. Croatia

Toiled rather against Morocco and could not find the breakthrough but should have more joy in next game against Canada, if John Herdman’s side play as openly as they did against Belgium.

Luka Modric - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Ozan Kose/AFP
Luka Modric - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Ozan Kose/AFP

14. Switzerland

Looked a wise choice as a dark horse, but did not come through match against Cameroon giving much hope to anyone who has them backed at long odds.

13. USA

Played with pace and poise against Wales but lacked stamina and wherewithal to see it out. Youthful exuberance is in their favour, but England game on Friday will set the tone for their tournament.

12. Denmark

Part disappointing, part unfortunate against Tunisia, who disrupted their plan. Were one bad miss away from a goal and one Var disagreement away from a penalty.

11. Japan

Went behind to Germany but fought back valiantly for fabulous win. Should give this team the confidence they have occasionally lacked.

Ritsu Doan - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Molly Darlington/Reuters
Ritsu Doan - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Molly Darlington/Reuters

10. Ghana

The final African team to play, the first to score. Unfortunate losers in minor classic against Portugal and look likely to give remaining group stage opponents problems.

9. Argentina

Froze horribly against Saudi Arabia. Surely talent is there to bounce back and escape from group? Equally, better teams have made a mess of two games and found themselves dumped out.

8. Germany

Bossed first half against Japan, wilted in the second. A less concerning shock defeat than Argentina’s, but theirs is a weaker squad than Messi and co. Need a big response in next game against… Spain. Gulp!

7. Belgium

A win but several worries for Roberto Martinez. The defending was frequently shoddy, Kevin de Bruyne failed to sparkle and they were unsettled by an energetic but limited Canada.

Kevin de Bruyne failed to sparkle - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Nick Potts/PA
Kevin de Bruyne failed to sparkle - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Nick Potts/PA

6. Netherlands

Finished strongly and passed well against Senegal but ball retention suggested they could come unstuck against stronger opposition. Frenkie de Jong is a cut above and Memphis Depay potent off the bench.

5. Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo missed chances, won a penalty, scored it then had a small strop on the bench. Time to hand over to Joao Felix as this team’s leader. Room for improvement, but an encouraging start.

4. England

Vibrant and relentless in attack with the sublime Jude Bellingham pulling the strings in statement win against Iran. Should go far, but defence remains a slight worry.

Jude Bellingham soars to conquer - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Pawel Andrachiewicz/Getty Images
Jude Bellingham soars to conquer - Every team in the World Cup ranked – and England aren't in the top-three - Pawel Andrachiewicz/Getty Images

3. Brazil

Ominous. Vinicius Jr and Richarlison are a combo which will take some stopping. Toiled to break down an obstinate Serbia, after a glorious second they started having some fun.

2.  Spain

The most aesthetically pleasing performance of the tournament so far, lines broken and perfect passes found at will. Gavi justified the hype. Sterner tests than Costa Rica surely await.

1. France

Some teams had bigger wins, but it was the manner of France’s 4-1 win which puts them top of the pile. Went behind early then methodically dismantled Australia. Kylian Mbappe looked especially frightening.

Latest Stories

  • When does World Cup 2022 start, which teams have qualified, and how to get tickets for Qatar

    History was made on Sunday when Qatar became the first Arab country to host a World Cup. The Fifa 2022 World Cup is also the second held entirely in Asia. It is the 22nd edition of the quadrennial tournament, which began way back in 1930.

  • Harry Kane ready to lead England’s quest to seal qualification

    Harry Kane is ready to start England’s second World Cup game against the United States and is better than he has ever been, according to manager Gareth Southgate.

  • Watch: The moment Inaki Williams could have scored the cheekiest World Cup goal ever - and ruined Cristiano Ronaldo's night

    The look of despair and disbelief on the face of Cristiano Ronaldo said it all and doubtless summed up the feelings of any Portugal supporter watching in Stadium 974 or back home. Left hand on head, jaw ajar and wide eyed Ronaldo - like just about everyone else - could not quite believe what he was witnessing.

  • Saudi government ready to back private bids to buy Manchester United and Liverpool

    Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says its government would “definitely support” any private sector bids to buy Manchester United and Liverpool and expressed hope that Cristiano Ronaldo comes to play in its domestic league.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Vikings eager to work after being exposed by Cowboys

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL this season is as competitive as ever, with all-time record rates of close games and comeback wins. Only a scant few teams are either out of contention or way ahead of the pack. That also means a collective increase in the amount of flaws across the league. The Minnesota Vikings had theirs dreadfully exposed and exacerbated in a 40-3 defeat by the Dallas Cowboys. “Sometimes these games are good to wake you up a bit and realize that you’ve got to bring it every single w

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1