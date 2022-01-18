Every team left in AFC playoffs beat the KC Chiefs this year. Does that really matter?

The Chiefs are back in the Divisional Round of the NFL postseason for the fourth consecutive year, even if they took an unconventional route to get here — you know, by actually playing a game last weekend rather than enjoying a weekend off at home.

They’re a mainstay in the NFL’s Elite Eight, unmatched by any of their AFC counterparts. No other team in the conference has reached this round in even three of the past four years.

The experience helps, the Chiefs insist, and now they will be leaning on a very particular piece of it. See, there’s something in common with the three other teams still alive in the AFC — the Titans, Bengals and the Bills.

They all beat the Chiefs this year.

The Bills got them in Week 5. The Titans blew them out two weeks later. The Bengals won a close one in Week 17.

And that’s where a specific kind of experience comes into play. Two years ago, when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, their route to the championship included games against the Texans and Titans — two teams who had defeated them in the regular season.

The Chiefs won both rematches by double digits.

“I know the players and their attitude,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “They love that part of it.”

The initial rematch comes Sunday, when the Chiefs host the Bills at 5:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. The winner moves on to the AFC Championship Game and will already know the opponent. On Saturday, the Bengals travel to Tennessee to play the top-seeded Titans.

Although the Chiefs are plenty familiar with the remaining field — thanks to those early-season looks — history has taught them things change in the rematch.

“(When) you play a team twice, you’re going to throw some different wrinkles at them,” Reid said. “So you don’t just study the last couple games; you study the whole season when you go into something like this.”

Here’s what they’ll be studying.

No. 1 seed: Tennessee Titans

How they got here: First-round bye

Up next: vs. Bengals, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Why they’re here:

• The Titans tried to keep the Bengals in the dark about whether they expect star running back Derrick Henry to make his return from a fractured foot that has sidelined him since Oct. 31. That matters. But maybe not as much as one might think. Even without him for half the season, the Titans still produced 141 rushing yards per game, most in the NFL. Whether he’s in the backfield or not, they’re a run-heavy team, and they’re quite good at it.

• The offensive isn’t particularly explosive, but it can still be difficult to get them off the field on key downs. The Titans are eighth in the NFL in third-down percentage and seven in fourth downs. They also convert goal-to-go situations into touchdowns better than anyone, at 87.5%.

• The Titans’ defensive line is a problem — particularly against the run. They are allowing 84.6 rushing yards per game and 3.91 yards per carry. Both are among the top four in football.

Where they can be exposed:

• We already mentioned the lack of explosive plays. The Titans rely on play-action, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been good with it, but overall, their passing games leaves something to be desired. They’re 24th in passing offense. If you think that’s simply because they run the ball a lot (which they do), they’re still only 20th in the league in pass yards per play.

• You can get them in the defensive secondary, too. The Chiefs struggled to move the ball in that Week 7 meeting, but that’s an outlier. The Titans have allowed 245.2 passing yards per game, eighth most in the league.

No. 3 seed: Buffalo Bills

How they got here: Beat Patriots 47-17 in Wild Card

Up next: at Chiefs, 5:30 p.m. Sunday

Why they’re here:

• Plenty to chose from, but let’s start with the defense. Why? There’s none better, per the statistics. The Bills allowed the fewest yards (272.8) and points (17.0) per game in the NFL this season.

• Football Outsiders, using its DVOA metric, ranks the Bills as the best team remaining in the postseason, in large part due to that defense, which the website ranks first. The offense is top 10, too.

• Some good timing for a breakout game from quarterback Josh Allen. He did not play his best football down the stretch of the season, but he was darn near perfect in Buffalo’s rout of the Patriots. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns — after a week of hearing he couldn’t throw the ball in cold weather. So much for that.

Where they can be exposed:

• Up front. If you’re going to disrupt what the Bills do well, you have to win the proverbial battle in the trenches. Per Pro Football Focus, the Bills have the 27th-best run-blocking unit in football and the 14th-best pass-blocking unit.

• The Bills did benefit from a favorable schedule. The most favorable schedule, actually. Football Outsiders ranked their schedule far easier than any of the other 31 teams in football. They beat only two playoff teams during the regular season — a split with the Patriots and then that Week 5 meeting with Chiefs.

No. 4 seed: Cincinnati Bengals

How they got here: Beat Raiders 26-19 in Wild Card

Up next: at Titans, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Why they’re here:

• The superstars. The connection between second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase looks like it will develop into one of the very best in the league for years to come. The Chiefs know this already. Chase broke a rookie record with 266 receiving yards in Week 16, with three of his 11 catches going for touchdowns.

• More on Burrow: He takes advantage of a talented wide receiver room, to be sure, but he’s completing passes at a far better than rate than his peers. Per Next Gen Stats, his completion percentage of 70.4% (which led the league) was 6% better than expected. He was good in the Bengals’ playoff opener, too, throwing for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Where they can be exposed:

• They’re vulnerable against the pass, allowing 248.4 yards per game, seventh most in the league. That’s made it difficult for Cincinnati to get off the field on third downs, when the Bengals allow a 41.6% conversion rate.

• They opted to surround Burrow with talent at the skill positions, but they’ve failed to adequately protect him. On 9.91% of his dropbacks, Burrow gets sacked — the NFL’s second-highest rate.

• Similarly, the offensive line hasn’t opened up a ton of holes for running back Joe Mixon, even if he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. They average 4.0 yards per carry, the league’s 26th-best mark.