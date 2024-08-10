Every Team GB medal-winner at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson is one of Team GB's 14 gold-medal winners - Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

Team GB is enjoying a golden Paris Olympics. At the end of the first seven days of competition, Great Britain occupied fifth spot on the overall medal table and although the medal rush slowed down over the second week a top-four finish on the medal table is still possible.

British athletes finished third at London 2012 with 65 medals including 29 golds. They were a remarkable second overall at Rio 2016 with 67 medals, 27 of them gold. And at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, GB were fourth in the table with 64 medals and 22 Olympic champions.

In the build up to the Paris Games, UK Sport said the target was between 50 and 70 medals. The unofficial predicted medals table (provided by Gracenote, a data company) said Team GB would win 17 golds and 63 medals overall.

Gold

1. Tom McEwen, Ros Canter, and Laura Collett (Equestrianism, Team eventing)

Day 3: Laura Collett wins two Olympic medals in five hours

2. Tom Pidcock (Cycling, mountain bike cross country)

Day 3: France fans’ boos and bottle throwing not in Olympic spirit, says Pidcock

Read more: Pidcock wins one of the most astonishing races in Olympic history – after this audacious move

3. Nathan Hales (Shooting, trap)

Day 4: Team GB gold rush continues with Hales’ surprise win

4. James Guy, Tom Dean, Matt Richards, and Duncan Scott (Swimming, 4x200m freestyle)

Day 4: Team GB finally land swimming gold in Paris thanks to ‘awesome foursome’

5. Alex Yee (Triathlon)

Day 5: Alex Yee credits Alistair Brownlee’s timely words for inspiring stunning sprint

Read more: How cheerleading ‘squire’ Sam Dickinson helped Team GB’s Alex Yee to gold

6. Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw (Rowing, quadruple sculls)

Day 5: Team GB beat Dutch on final stroke

Read more: Dying father’s gesture and a nine-day coma: the remarkable stories that powered GB rowers to gold

7. Emily Craig and Imogen Grant (Rowing, lightweight double sculls)

Day 7: Britain’s golden rowers crush the competition…now one of them is off to be a doctor

8. Bryony Page (Trampoline)

Day 7: Watch Bryony Page’s joyous reaction to winning gold

9. Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles (Equestrianism, team jumping)

Day 7: Harry Charles grabs extraordinary gold to emulate father’s London 2012 Olympics heroics

10. Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin and Tom Ford, coxed by Harry Brightmore (Rowing, men’s eight)

Day 8: Men’s eights hold off Dutch

11. Katy Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane (Cycling, team sprint)

Day 10: Team GB claim glorious cycling sprint gold as Emma Finucane emerges as new star

12. Keely Hodgkinson (Athletics, women’s 800m)

Day 10: Keely Hodgkinson wins sensational 800m Olympics gold at Paris 2024

Read more: The wait, the control and hitting turbo-speed: How Keely Hodgkinson blew her rivals away

13. Eleanor Aldridge (Sailing, women’s kite)

Day 13: Aldridge ‘can’t wait to stop eating’ after winning Olympic gold with smaller kite

14. Toby Roberts (Climbing, men’s combined)

Day 14: Roberts, 19, wins gold for Team GB after Japanese climber’s fall – live updates

Silver

1. Anna Henderson (Cycling, time-trial)

Day 1: Former skier overcomes breaking collarbone twice to claim GB’s first silver medal

2. Adam Peaty (Swimming, 100m breaststroke)

Day 2: Peaty says ‘in my heart I’ve already won’ after claiming joint-silver medal

Read more: Team GB on alert to stop spread of Covid throughout team after Peaty positive

3. Tom Daley and Noah Williams (Diving, synchronised 10m platform)

Day 3: Daley wins silver to complete set of Olympic medals — and is then soaked in fruit juice by son

Read more: Welcome to ‘The Tom Daley Show’ where diving partners will forever be in the shadows

4. Adam Burgess (Canoeing, C1 slalom)

Day 3: The Instagram picture Burgess must update after silver in canoe slalom

5. Matt Richards (Swimming, 200m freestyle)

Day 3: First Peaty, now Richards: Another British swimmer in the ‘curse of the 0.02sec’

6. Kieran Reilly (Cycling, BMX freestyle)

Day 5: Kieran Reilly thanks ‘lucky mullet’ for BMX silver

7. Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten (Rowing, women’s four)

Day 6: Silver for Team GB and Helen Glover after epic battle with Dutch

Read more: Helen Glover plans to retire after silver agony

8. Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George (Rowing, men’s pair)

Day 7: British pair ‘catch a crab’ in final five strokes to blow golden shot

9. Ben Proud (Swimming, 50m freestyle)

Day 7: Ben Proud takes silver

10. Duncan Scott (Swimming, 200m individual medley)

Day 7: Duncan Scott overtakes Chris Hoy in Britain’s all-time medal list

11. Amber Rutter (Shooting, women’s skeet)

Day 9: Rutter loses gold after organisers opt not to use video replays

12. Tommy Fleetwood (Men’s golf)

Day 9: Agonising silver for Fleetwood as Scheffler charges to gold

13. Joe Clarke (Canoe slalom, kayak cross)

Day 10: Clarke wins silver for Team GB

14. Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull and Jack Carlin (Cycling, men’s team sprint)

Day 11: Team GB well beaten by dominant Dutch

15. Josh Kerr (Athletics, men’s 1500m final)

Day 11: Kerr beats bitter rival Ingebrigtsen but Hocker wins shock gold

16. Ethan Hayter, Daniel Bingham, Charlie Tanfield and Ethan Vernon (Cycling, men’s team pursuit)

Day 12: Last-lap disaster means Team GB must settle for silver

17. Matt Hudson-Smith (Athletics, men’s 400m)

Day 12: Hudson-Smith denied gold on the line

Read more: Hudson-Smith’s horror: Quicker than Michael Johnson but still not enough for gold

18. Elinor Barker and Neah Evans (Cycling, women’s madison)

Day 14: British pair second behind Italy

19. Dina Asher-Smith, Imani Lansiquot, Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita (Athletics, women’s 4x100m relay)

Day 14: British quartet claim silver despite protest

20. Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Athletics, women’s heptathlon)

Day 14: Briton finishes 36 points behind Belgian champion Nafissatou Thiam

21. Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe (Artistic swimming)

Day 15: British duo deliver historic silver medal

22. Caden Cunningham (Taekwondo)

Day 15: Cunningham has to settle for Olympic silver but vows to become ‘king of taekwondo’

Bronze

1. Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen (Diving, synchronised 3m springboard)

Day 1: Australian divers choke to hand Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen GB’s first medal

Read more: Diving medallist bounced back from sudden death of beloved coach

2. Kimberley Woods (Canoeing, K1 slalom)

Day 2: Woods takes kayak bronze after overcoming childhood bullies and depression

3. Laura Collett (Equestrianism, individual eventing)

Day 3: Collett’s win completes eventing comeback story

4. Beth Potter (Triathlon)

Day 5: Beth Potter claims triathlon bronze after leaving job as a physics teacher to chase her dream

5. Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson (Diving, synchronised 10m platform)

Day 5: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson save best until last

6. Becky Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne (Rowing, double sculls)

Day 7: Hodgkins Byrne leads charge of super mums

7. Ollie Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson (Rowing men’s four)

Day 7: Forget Oxford, it is Oxford Brookes that is GB Rowing’s new talent factory

8. Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher (Diving, synchronised 3m springboard)

Day 7: GB team produce superb dive to clinch bronze… but Chinese clean sweep of gold is on

9. Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Harriet Taylor and Annie Campbell-Orde, coxed by Henry Fieldman (Rowing, women’s eight)

Day 8: Women’s eight take bronze

10. Emma Wilson (Sailing, windsurfing)

Day 8: Distraught Wilson in tears after claiming bronze but missing gold

11. Becky Moody. Charlotte Fry and Carl Hester (Equestrianism, dressage grand prix special)

Day 8: Dressage riders block out Dujardin noise to take team bronze

12. Jake Jarman (Gymnastics, men’s floor)

Day 8: Jarman wins bronze in men’s floor

13. Amber Anning, Samuel Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson (Athletics, 4x400 mixed relay)

Day 8: Team GB take bronze in mixed 4x400m relay

14. Lottie Fry (Equestrianism, individual dressage grand prix special)

Day 9: Carl Hester announces retirement as Lottie Fry claims another bronze for GB equestrian team

15. Harry Hepworth (Gymnastics, men’s vault)

Day 9: Hepworth secures landmark bronze – now to pass his driving test

16. Alex Yee, Beth Potter, Sam Dickinson and Georgia Taylor-Brown (Triathlon, mixed relay)

Day 10: Team GB downgraded to bronze after photo finish in mixed relay triathlon

17. Kimberley Woods (Canoe slalom, kayak cross)

Day 10: Kimberley Woods takes bronze

18. Sky Brown (Skateboarding, women’s park final)

Day 11: Brown defies injury to claim miraculous bronze

19. Lewis Richardson (Boxing, 71kg)

Day 11: Richardson misses out on final on split decision

20. Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jessica Roberts (Cycling, women’s team pursuit)

Day 12: Quartet come from behind to snatch bronze against Italy

21. Emma Finucane (Cycling, women’s keirin)

Day 13: Finucane adds bronze to team sprint gold she won on Monday

22. Jack Carlin (Cycling, men’s sprint)

Day 14: Briton booed after winning controversial bronze

23. Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes (Athletics, men’s 4x100m relay)

Day 14: Hughes returns from injury to anchor team to third-place finish

24. Noah Williams (Diving, 10m platform)

Day 15: Williams adds bronze to silver to take home second medal of Olympics

25. Georgia Bell (women’s 1500m)

Day 15: Bell goes from parkrun to Olympic bronze – while working in cyber security

26. Amber Anning Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin and Laviai Nielsen (Athletics, women’s 4x400m relay)

Day 15: Relay medals underpin Great Britain’s athletics success in Paris

27. Charlie Dobson, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Lewis Davey and Matthew Hudson-Smith (Athletics, men’s 4x400m relay)

Day 15: New coaching team help quartet to thrive

