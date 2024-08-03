Every Team GB medal-winner at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Team GB is enjoying a golden Paris Olympics. At the end of the first seven days of competition, Great Britain occupied fifth spot on the overall medal table, with the promise of more to come.

British athletes finished third at London 2012 with 65 medals including 29 golds. They were a remarkable second overall at Rio 2016 with 67 medals, 27 of them gold. And at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, GB were fourth in the table with 64 medals and 22 Olympic champions.

In the build up to the Paris Games, UK Sport said the target was between 50 and 70 medals. The unofficial predicted medals table (provided by Gracenote, a data company) said Team GB would win 17 golds and 63 medals overall.

Gold

1. Tom McEwen, Ros Canter, and Laura Collett (Equestrianism, Team eventing)

2. Tom Pidcock (Cycling, cross country)

3. Nathan Hales (Shooting, trap)

4. James Guy, Tom Dean, Matt Richards, and Duncan Scott (Swimming, 4x200m freestyle)

5. Alex Yee (Triathlon)

6. Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw (Rowing, quadruple sculls)

7. Emily Craig and Imogen Grant (Rowing, lightweight double sculls)

8. Bryony Page (Trampoline)

9. Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Harry Charles (Equestrianism, team jumping)

10. Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin and Tom Ford, coxed by Harry Brightmore (Rowing, men’s eight)

Day 8

Silver

1. Anna Henderson (Cycling, time-trial)

2. Adam Peaty (Swimming, 100m breaststroke)

3. Tom Daley and Noah Williams (Diving, synchronised 10m platform)

4. Adam Burgess (Canoeing, C1 slalom)

5. Matt Richards (Swimming, 200m freestyle)

6. Kieran Reilly (Cycling, BMX freestyle)

7. Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten (Rowing, women’s four)

Day 6: Silver for Team GB and Helen Glover after epic battle with Dutch

8. Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George (Rowing, men’s pair)

9. Ben Proud (Swimming, 50m freestyle)

10. Duncan Scott (Swimming, 200m individual medley)

Bronze

1. Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen (Diving, synchronised 3m springboard)

2. Kimberley Woods (Canoeing, K1 slalom)

3. Laura Collett (Equestrianism, individual eventing)

4. Beth Potter (Triathlon)

5. Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson (Diving, synchronised 10m platform)

6. Becky Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne (Rowing, double sculls)

7. Ollie Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson (Rowing men’s four)

8. Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher (Diving, synchronised 3m springboard)

9. Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Harriet Taylor and Annie Campbell-Orde, coxed by Henry Fieldman (Rowing, women’s eight)

Day 8