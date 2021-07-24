Every Swooning Face You’ll See In Netflix’s The Last Letter From Your Lover

Netflix's newest romance will either very much appeal to you or not at all. Your answer to this question will say it all: Do you like seeing people in the 1960s be very glamorous and extremely dramatic? If so, The Last Letter From Your Lover just might be for you.



The movie, on Netflix now, is based on the 2012 book of the same name by Jojo Moyes. The story follows a modern day journalist, Ellie (Felicity Jones), who stumbles across a love story while doing research for an article. Ellie finds love letters about two people who were madly in love in the 1960s: a woman named Jennifer (Shailene Woodley) and a man named Anthony (Callum Turner). The problem is, Jennifer was also married to a guy named Laurence (Joe Alwyn) and had a seemingly perfect life full of impeccably tailored dresses and an impressive hat budget.



As Ellie tries to find Jennifer and Anthony and bring them together once again, the question is whether that's even possible. Will it be a romantic reunion or a bunch of sad pondering about how the past can't be recreated?



You'll have to watch to find out. But for now, read on to find out more about the Last Letter From Your Lover cast.

Felicity Jones Plays Ellie

Ellie is the main character in the modern day portion of the film. She's a journalist in London, who finds the old love letters and starts researching them and trying to find the people involved.



Ellie is played by Felicity Jones, who is known for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, On the Basis of Sex, and The Theory of Everything. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.

Nabhaan Rizwan Plays Rory

Rory is a colleague of Ellie's, who joins her in her search for the subjects of the letters.



Nabhaan Rizwan plays Rory. The actor previously appeared in the British TV series Informer and The Accident, and the film 1917. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.

Shailene Woodley Plays Jennifer

Jennifer is at the centre of the story that takes place in the 1960s. She's a wealthy woman, who seems to have an amazing life from the outside, but on the inside is crying dramatically in her bathtub.



Shailene Woodley plays Jennifer. The actor is known for The Descendants, the Divergent series, and Big Little Lies. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.

Callum Turner Plays Anthony

Anthony is also part of the 1960s plot. He's a writer who begins an affair with Jennifer and writes her a series of love letters.



Anthony is played by Callum Turner. He's known for the films Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Emma, and the series The Capture and War & Peace. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.

Joe Alwyn Plays Laurence

Laurence is Jennifer's husband, who — as you might expect — is rich, but terrible.



Laurence is played by Joe Alwyn, who is known for roles in The Favourite, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, and Harriet. He's also known for dating Taylor Swift. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.

Diana Kent Plays Older Jennifer

The modern day version of Jennifer, who is tracked down by Ellie, is portrayed by Diana Kent. Kent has appeared in Heavenly Creatures, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Belgravia. Photo: Patrick Redmond/Shutterstock.

Ben Cross Plays Older Anthony

The role of the older Anthony goes to Ben Cross. The actor, who passed away last August prior to the film's release, is known for Chariots of Fire, First Knight, and the 2009 Star Trek movie. Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

All The Gen Z Stars In The 'Fear Street' Trilogy

The Cast Of Gunpowder Milkshake Can Kick Your Butt

You Have 7 New Netflix Treats To Stream