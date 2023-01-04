Every Studio Film Directed by Filmmakers of Color Coming Out in 2023 and 2024

Marcus Jones
·4 min read

With the film industry as a whole taking a significant hit during the early years of the pandemic, one progressive change that has been stifled for the past couple years is studios hiring more directors from underrepresented backgrounds.

There are all sorts of data points repeated over the years by annual studies, like USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, which has repeatedly revealed how increasing diversity within filmmaking helps, not harms, business prospects. For example, the latest USC study shared that films by underrepresented directors earned marginally higher Metacritic scores than movies from white directors, and yet 2022 had a 6.6 percent decline in the number of the directors from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups who helmed the top 100 films of the year.

More from IndieWire

Though the upcoming slate of studio films does not seem like it will move the needle even back to 2021 numbers, where the percentage of directors from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups reached a 15-year high, there are still readymade features from these filmmakers to be acquired at film festivals like Sundance, and a few projects from directors of color that have been announced, but do not yet have a target release date.

Here is the list of upcoming features directed by filmmakers of color, organized by studio. For this year, we have added in mini-majors like MGM/UAR and Lionsgate, in addition to the usual “Big Five.” The films listed all have a set release date (or have at least been announced as officially coming out in 2023 or 2024). We will update as new films are added to (and sometimes removed from) various slates. As of this writing, there are 39 films directed or co-directed by filmmakers of color in the studio offing. Unless otherwise specified, release dates pertain to traditional theatrical distribution.

This article was first published on January 4, 2023.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” - Credit: Paramount Pictures
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” - Credit: Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures

Lionsgate

“The Blackening,” directed by Tim Story, June 16, 2023

Untitled Adele Lim film, directed by Adele Lim, June 23, 2023

MGM/United Artists Releasing

“Creed 3,” directed by Michael B. Jordan, March 3, 2023

“The Underdoggs,” directed by Charles Stone III, October 20, 2023

Paramount Pictures

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” directed by Steven Caple Jr., June 9, 2023

Untitled Bob Marley Biopic, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, January 12, 2024

“The Tiger’s Apprentice,” directed by Raman Hui (with Paul Watling and Yong Duk Jhun), January 19, 2024

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Pictures Classics

“Heart of a Lion,” directed by George Tillman Jr., March 31, 2023

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” co-directed by Kemp Powers (with Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson), June 2, 2023

“The Equalizer 3,” directed by Antoine Fuqua, September 1, 2023

Twentieth Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures

“Rye Lane,” directed by Raine Allen-Miller, March 31, 2023 (to stream on Hulu)

“Chavalier,” directed by Stephen Williams, April 7, 2023

“Next Goal Wins,” directed by Taika Waititi, September 22, 2023

Untitled Sandra Oh and Awkwafina comedy film, directed by Jessica Yu, TBD 2023 (to stream on Hulu)

“Flamin’ Hot,” directed by Eva Longoria, TBD 2023

“The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” directed by Tina Mabry, TBD 2023

“Suncoast,” directed by Laura Chinn, TBD 2023

Universal Pictures and Focus Features

“Knock at the Cabin,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan, February 3, 2023

“A Thousand and One,” directed by AV Rockwell, March 21, 2023

“Polite Society,” directed by Nida Manzoor, April 28, 2023

“Praise This,” directed by Tina Gordon, TBD 2023 (to stream on Peacock)

“Shooting Stars,” directed by Chris Robinson, TBD 2023 (to stream on Peacock)

“Twisters,” directed by Lee Isaac Chung, July 19, 2024

“Wicked Part 1,” directed by Jon M. Chu, December 25, 2024

Walt Disney Pictures/Buena Vista

“Elemental,” directed by Peter Sohn, June 16, 2023

“The Marvels,” directed by Nia DaCosta, July 28, 2023

“The Haunted Mansion,” directed by Justin Simien, August 11, 2023

“Wish,” co-directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn, November 22, 2023

“Chang Can Dunk,” directed by Jingyi Shao, TBD 2023 (to stream on Disney+)

“Dashing Through the Snow,” directed by Tim Story, TBD 2023 (to stream on Disney+)

“Elio,” directed by Adrian Molina, March 1, 2024

“Captain America: New World Order,” directed by Julius Onah, May 3, 2024

“Mufasa: The Lion King,” directed by Barry Jenkins, July 5, 2024

Warner Bros.

“House Party,” directed by Calmatic, January 13, 2023

“Blue Beetle,” directed by Angel Manuel Soto, August 18, 2023

“The Color Purple,” directed by Blitz Bazawule, December 20, 2023

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” directed by James Wan, December 25, 2023

“Mickey 17,” directed by Bong Joon-Ho, March 29, 2024

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” directed by Kenji Kamiyama, April 12, 2024

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Mathurin, Hield lead hot Pacers past Raptors122-114

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory on Monday. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight assists for the Pacers. Gary Trent Jr. scored 32 points and Pascal Siakam had 26 for Toronto. Scottie Barnes added 23. Indiana's bench outscored Toronto's reserves 54-7. The second unit included Mathurin, T

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Zibanejad nets 2, Rangers beat Panthers to snap 2-game slide

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice and the New York Rangers snapped a two-game skid with a 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday night. Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin also scored for New York, which had gone 0-1-1 coming out of the holiday break. Jaroslav Halak finished with 32 saves for New York. Nick Cousins, Sam Bennett and Eric Staal scored for the Panthers, who have lost their last two games and eight of the last 11. Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves. Zi

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2, a number that seemed unlikely when he had one sack as a rookie in 2011. “I just needed an opportunity,” Jordan said. Jordan got his. The Saints won't get a chance at the playoffs after Green Bay knocked off Minnesota and elimin

  • The best viral NHL videos of 2022

    Biden's "Batman" slip up, Kodak Black's debauchery, and Auston Matthews breaking down his crossbar collision headline our top NHL videos of the year.

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin