Every stop on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s September visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK as part of a whistle-stop tour focusing on their charity ventures.

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry previously said they plan to visit the UK and Germany to attend several charity events “close to their hearts”.

Landing on Sunday (4 September), reportedly on a commercial flight, the tour marks the first time the Sussexes have returned to the UK since the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in June, which saw the couple attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The platinum jubilee appearance was their first joint official appearance with other members of the royal family since stepping down as working members of the royal family in early 2020.

This UK visit also comes just days after the 25th anniversary of the death of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, and a week on from Meghan’s controversial interview with The Cut.

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend three events across three days.

What events are Meghan and Harry attending during their September visit?

Monday 5 September – One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit

While the Sussexes landed in the UK on Sunday 4 September, their first official appearance will take place the following day.

On Monday 5 September, the same day the UK will welcome a new prime minister, Harry and Meghan will attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit.

The annual summit brings together over 2,000 young leaders from every country and sector who work to “accelerate social impact both in-person and digitally”.

Delegates come from 190 countries to meet and be mentored during the event, and Harry and Meghan are expected to meet with a group of delegates who are “doing outstanding work on gender equality”.

Tuesday 6 September – Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go

Harry and Meghan will be in Germany on Tuesday to mark one year until the Invictus Games takes place in Düsseldorf.

Founder and patron Harry had previously announced the sixth games would be held in September 2023.

Harry and Meghan attended the Invictus Games this year in the Netherlands in April.

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in April (Getty Images for the Invictus Ga)

Thursday 8 September – WellChild Awards

The Sussexes are expected to return to the UK for the WellChild Awards on Thursday.

The event, which will be held in London, looks to “celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives”.

Harry is patron of the charity and has previously said: “Like so many, my spirit is consistently renewed by the strength and fortitude of the WellChild community.

“These children and their parents never cease to amaze and inspire me, and I cherish every opportunity I have to connect with them.

“Every year, I look forward to honouring the incredible recipients of the WellChild Awards, and I encourage everyone in the UK to get involved this year.”

Where will Meghan and Harry stay in the UK during their September visit?

It has not been confirmed where Harry and Meghan will stay during their September visit, but it is likely to be Frogmore Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

Frogmore Cottage is where the pair were set to settle before departing the royal family and taking up residence in California.

Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie now lives in Frogmore Cottage with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their one-year-old son, August.

However, Eugenie vacated the home in June to allow the Sussexes to stay their with their children during the jubilee celebrations.

While Harry and Meghan could take up residence at Frogmore Cottage on the Wednesday and Thursday, it is unlikely they will base themselves here on the Monday and Tuesday as they will be in Manchester and Düsseldorf respectively.

Will Meghan and Harry see any other members of the royal family during their visit?

It has not been confirmed whether Harry and Meghan will see members of the royal family while they are in the UK, but if they do stay at Frogmore Cottage they will be a short walk from the Cambridges, who have recently moved into Adelaide Cottage on the estate.

The Queen is currently taking her summer vacation in Balmoral, where she will receive the UK’s new prime minister on Tuesday (6 September) in a historic first.