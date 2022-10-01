Every Star Hosting SNL During Season 48

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Natasha Lyonne, Japanese Breakfast Episode 1826 -- Pictured: (l-r) Anchor Michael Che, with Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang as Trend Forecasters during Weekend Update on Saturday, May 14, 2022 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Saturday Night Live is back for season 48 with some exciting new talent!

Though some fan favorites won't be returning for this season (including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson), several new stars are taking their place.

On Sept. 15, SNL announced that Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker were joining the late-night sketch series.

Amid the changes on the show, creator Lorne Michaels deemed that season 48 will be "a transition year."

"There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show," Michaels told reporters backstage at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards after SNL picked up its sixth consecutive outstanding variety series trophy.

Of course, there will still be familiar faces via the starry list of hosts and musical guests. Here's who's slated to kick off the new season; check back as more names get added to the list throughout the year.

Who is hosting SNL on Oct. 1, 2022?

Miles Teller

LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Miles Teller

Following his Top Gun 2 success, Miles Teller is slated to host the show for the first time alongside musical guest Kendrick Lamar.

Who is hosting SNL on Oct. 8, 2022?

Brendan Gleeson attends the photocall for "The Banshees Of Inisherin" at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Harry Potter alum Brendan Gleeson will host alongside musical guest Willow.

Who is hosting SNL on Oct. 15, 2022?

Megan Thee Stallion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Megan Thee Stallion

Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion will pull double-duty as the host and musical guest.