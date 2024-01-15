Advertisement

Every Star Arriving at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024: All the Photos

Awards season continues with another red carpet full of Hollywood's biggest names. See all of the celebs stepping out for the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards in L.A.

<p>Getty (4)</p> Quinta Brunson, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal

The Critics' Choice Awards are back for 2024, and the A-list attendees stepped out in style on Sunday night. Hollywood veterans and newcomer nominees alike are gathering for awards season's latest event in Los Angeles hosted by Chelsea Handler.

From America Ferrera and Margot Robbie to Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, see all of the stunning stars stepping out for another night of glamour at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.

Emma Stone

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Emma Stone

Billie Eilish

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Billie Eilish

Jeremy Allen White

<p>Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty</p> Jeremy Allen White

Kieran Culkin

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Kieran Culkin

Greta Gerwig

<p>Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic</p> Greta Gerwig

Carey Mulligan

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Carey Mulligan

Barry Keoghan

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Barry Keoghan

Bradley Cooper

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Bradley Cooper

Tom Hiddleston

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Tom Hiddleston

Dan Levy

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Dan Levy

Colman Domingo

<p>Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty</p> Colman Domingo

Margot Robbie

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Margot Robbie

Lenny Kravitz

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Lenny Kravitz

Justin Theroux

<p>Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty</p> Justin Theroux

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Pedro Pascal

<p>Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty</p> Pedro Pascal

Reese Witherspoon

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Reese Witherspoon

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

<p>Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty</p> Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Mark Ruffalo

<p>Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty</p> Mark Ruffalo

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper

Lily Gladstone

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Lily Gladstone

Brie Larson

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Brie Larson

Fantasia Barrino

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Fantasia Barrino

America Ferrera

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> America Ferrera

Natasha Lyonne

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Natasha Lyonne

Sandra Oh

<p>Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty</p> Sandra Oh

Meg Ryan

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Meg Ryan

Camila Morrone

<p>Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty</p> Camila Morrone

Julianne Moore

<p>Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty</p> Julianne Moore

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Ayo Edebiri

<p>Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty</p> Ayo Edebiri

Jon Hamm

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Jon Hamm

Dua Lipa

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Dua Lipa

Mandy Moore

<p>Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty</p> Mandy Moore

Quinta Brunson

<p>Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty</p> Quinta Brunson

Brendan Fraser

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Brendan Fraser

Taraji P. Henson

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Taraji P. Henson

Rachel Brosnahan

<p>Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty</p> Rachel Brosnahan

David Duchovny

<p>Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty</p> David Duchovny

Jennifer Aniston

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Jennifer Aniston

Emily Blunt

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Emily Blunt

Will Ferrell

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Will Ferrell

Sheryl Lee Ralph

<p>Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty</p> Sheryl Lee Ralph

Bella Ramsey

<p>Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty</p> Bella Ramsey

Jodie Foster

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Jodie Foster

Matt Bomer

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Matt Bomer

Margot Robbie

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Margot Robbie

Chelsea Handler

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Chelsea Handler

Janelle James

<p>Kevin Winter/Getty</p> Janelle James

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Ariana DeBose

<p>Kevin Winter/Getty</p> Ariana DeBose

Ali Wong

<p>Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty</p> Ali Wong

Rosamund Pike

<p>Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty</p> Rosamund Pike

Bella Ramsey

<p>Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty</p> Bella Ramsey

Awkwafina

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Awkwafina

Tracee Ellis Ross

<p>Kevin Mazur/Getty</p> Tracee Ellis Ross

Kaley Cuoco

<p>Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty</p> Kaley Cuoco

Calista Flockhart

<p>Amy Sussman/WireImage</p> Calista Flockhart

Jason Segal

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Jason Segal

Elizabeth Debicki

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Elizabeth Debicki

Christina Ricci

<p>Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty</p> Christina Ricci

Taylor Kitsch

<p>Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty</p> Taylor Kitsch

Amy Sherman-Palladino

<p>Frazer Harrison/Getty</p> Amy Sherman-Palladino

Read the original article on People.