Every Star Arriving at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024: All the Photos

Awards season continues with another red carpet full of Hollywood's biggest names. See all of the celebs stepping out for the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards in L.A.

Getty (4) Quinta Brunson, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal

The Critics' Choice Awards are back for 2024, and the A-list attendees stepped out in style on Sunday night. Hollywood veterans and newcomer nominees alike are gathering for awards season's latest event in Los Angeles hosted by Chelsea Handler.

From America Ferrera and Margot Robbie to Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, see all of the stunning stars stepping out for another night of glamour at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards.

Emma Stone

Amy Sussman/WireImage Emma Stone

Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/Getty Billie Eilish

Jeremy Allen White

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jeremy Allen White

Kieran Culkin

Frazer Harrison/Getty Kieran Culkin

Greta Gerwig

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Greta Gerwig

Carey Mulligan

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Carey Mulligan

Barry Keoghan

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Barry Keoghan

Bradley Cooper

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Bradley Cooper

Tom Hiddleston

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Tom Hiddleston

Dan Levy

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Dan Levy

Colman Domingo

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Colman Domingo

Margot Robbie

Amy Sussman/WireImage Margot Robbie

Lenny Kravitz

Kevin Mazur/Getty Lenny Kravitz

Justin Theroux

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Justin Theroux

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Kevin Mazur/Getty Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

Pedro Pascal

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Pedro Pascal

Reese Witherspoon

Amy Sussman/WireImage Reese Witherspoon

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Mark Ruffalo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Mark Ruffalo

Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper

Frazer Harrison/Getty Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper

Lily Gladstone

Frazer Harrison/Getty Lily Gladstone

Brie Larson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Brie Larson

Fantasia Barrino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Fantasia Barrino

America Ferrera

Frazer Harrison/Getty America Ferrera

Natasha Lyonne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Natasha Lyonne

Sandra Oh

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Sandra Oh

Meg Ryan

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Meg Ryan

Camila Morrone

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Camila Morrone

Julianne Moore

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Julianne Moore

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Amy Sussman/WireImage Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Ayo Edebiri

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Ayo Edebiri

Jon Hamm

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jon Hamm

Dua Lipa

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Dua Lipa

Mandy Moore

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Mandy Moore

Quinta Brunson

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Quinta Brunson

Brendan Fraser

Amy Sussman/WireImage Brendan Fraser

Taraji P. Henson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Taraji P. Henson

Rachel Brosnahan

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Rachel Brosnahan

David Duchovny

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty David Duchovny

Jennifer Aniston

Amy Sussman/WireImage Jennifer Aniston

Emily Blunt

Amy Sussman/WireImage Emily Blunt

Will Ferrell

Amy Sussman/WireImage Will Ferrell

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph

Bella Ramsey

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Bella Ramsey

Jodie Foster

Amy Sussman/WireImage Jodie Foster

Matt Bomer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Matt Bomer

Margot Robbie

Amy Sussman/WireImage Margot Robbie

Chelsea Handler

Kevin Mazur/Getty Chelsea Handler

Janelle James

Kevin Winter/Getty Janelle James

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon

Ariana DeBose

Kevin Winter/Getty Ariana DeBose

Ali Wong

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Ali Wong

Rosamund Pike

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Rosamund Pike

Bella Ramsey

Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Bella Ramsey

Awkwafina

Frazer Harrison/Getty Awkwafina

Tracee Ellis Ross

Kevin Mazur/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross

Kaley Cuoco

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Kaley Cuoco

Calista Flockhart

Amy Sussman/WireImage Calista Flockhart

Jason Segal

Frazer Harrison/Getty Jason Segal

Elizabeth Debicki

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Elizabeth Debicki

Christina Ricci

Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Christina Ricci

Taylor Kitsch

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Taylor Kitsch

Amy Sherman-Palladino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Amy Sherman-Palladino

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.