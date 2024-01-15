Every Star Arriving at the Critics' Choice Awards 2024: All the Photos

Awards season continues with another red carpet full of Hollywood's biggest names. See all of the celebs stepping out for the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards in L.A.
Getty (4) Quinta Brunson, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal
The
Critics' Choice Awards are back for 2024, and the A-list attendees stepped out in style on Sunday night. Hollywood veterans and newcomer nominees alike are gathering for awards season's latest event in Los Angeles hosted by Chelsea Handler.
From
America Ferrera and Margot Robbie to Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, see all of the stunning stars stepping out for another night of glamour at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards. Emma Stone
Amy Sussman/WireImage Emma Stone
Billie Eilish
Kevin Mazur/Getty Billie Eilish
Jeremy Allen White
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Jeremy Allen White
Kieran Culkin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Kieran Culkin
Greta Gerwig
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Greta Gerwig
Carey Mulligan
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Carey Mulligan
Barry Keoghan
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Barry Keoghan
Bradley Cooper
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Bradley Cooper
Tom Hiddleston
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Tom Hiddleston
Dan Levy
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Dan Levy
Colman Domingo
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Colman Domingo
Margot Robbie
Amy Sussman/WireImage Margot Robbie
Lenny Kravitz
Kevin Mazur/Getty Lenny Kravitz
Justin Theroux
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Justin Theroux
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Kevin Mazur/Getty Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
Pedro Pascal
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Pedro Pascal
Reese Witherspoon
Amy Sussman/WireImage Reese Witherspoon
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Mark Ruffalo
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Mark Ruffalo
Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper
Frazer Harrison/Getty Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper
Lily Gladstone
Frazer Harrison/Getty Lily Gladstone
Brie Larson
Kevin Mazur/Getty Brie Larson
Fantasia Barrino
Frazer Harrison/Getty Fantasia Barrino
America Ferrera
Frazer Harrison/Getty America Ferrera
Natasha Lyonne
Frazer Harrison/Getty Natasha Lyonne
Sandra Oh
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Sandra Oh
Meg Ryan
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Meg Ryan
Camila Morrone
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Camila Morrone
Julianne Moore
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Julianne Moore
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Amy Sussman/WireImage Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart
Ayo Edebiri
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Ayo Edebiri
Jon Hamm
Frazer Harrison/Getty Jon Hamm
Dua Lipa
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Dua Lipa
Mandy Moore
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Mandy Moore
Quinta Brunson
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Quinta Brunson
Brendan Fraser
Amy Sussman/WireImage Brendan Fraser
Taraji P. Henson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Taraji P. Henson
Rachel Brosnahan
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Rachel Brosnahan
David Duchovny
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty David Duchovny
Jennifer Aniston
Amy Sussman/WireImage Jennifer Aniston
Emily Blunt
Amy Sussman/WireImage Emily Blunt
Will Ferrell
Amy Sussman/WireImage Will Ferrell
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Sheryl Lee Ralph
Bella Ramsey
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Bella Ramsey
Jodie Foster
Amy Sussman/WireImage Jodie Foster
Matt Bomer
Frazer Harrison/Getty Matt Bomer
Margot Robbie
Amy Sussman/WireImage Margot Robbie
Chelsea Handler
Kevin Mazur/Getty Chelsea Handler
Janelle James
Kevin Winter/Getty Janelle James
Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Kevin Mazur/Getty Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon
Ariana DeBose
Kevin Winter/Getty Ariana DeBose
Ali Wong
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Ali Wong
Rosamund Pike
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Rosamund Pike
Bella Ramsey
Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Bella Ramsey
Awkwafina
Frazer Harrison/Getty Awkwafina
Tracee Ellis Ross
Kevin Mazur/Getty Tracee Ellis Ross
Kaley Cuoco
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Kaley Cuoco
Calista Flockhart
Amy Sussman/WireImage Calista Flockhart
Jason Segal
Frazer Harrison/Getty Jason Segal
Elizabeth Debicki
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Elizabeth Debicki
Christina Ricci
Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Christina Ricci
Taylor Kitsch
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Taylor Kitsch
Amy Sherman-Palladino
Frazer Harrison/Getty Amy Sherman-Palladino
For more People news, make sure to
sign up for our newsletter!
Read the original article on
People.