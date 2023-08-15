Every single song on the Jonas Brothers' world tour set list

Calling all Jonas Brothers fans, the brothers have just kickstarted their latest world wide tour and we are obsessed.

Two years after their last tour, Nick, Joe and Kevin are back on the road again for their tour 'Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.' The tour began on 12th August at the Yankee Stadium and is set to continue for nearly 100 more dates with the band travelling across the US, Canada, Australia, UK and many more countries.

The three hour live show includes tracks from their five studio albums, ranging from their Disney Channel days, to their most recent album The Album, as well as songs from their solo projects too.

If you're counting down the days until your date to see the Jonas Brothers, and can't stand the anticipation of not knowing which songs will be included, then here is every single song (there's 67 BTW) featured in the Jonas Brothers world tour.

Jonas Brothers world tour set list

So far this is the current set list the Jonas Brothers have been playing at their 'Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.' tour, however it could change or include some surprise additions at later shows.

'Wings' (instrumental) 'Celebrate!' 'What a Man Gotta Do' 'S.O.S.' 'Hold On' 'Goodnight and Goodbye' 'That's Just The Way We Roll' 'Still In Love With You' 'Australia' 'Hollywood' 'Just Friends' 'Games' 'Jersey' 'Hello Beautiful' 'Inseparable' 'Take A Breath' 'When You Look Me In The Eyes' 'Year 3000' 'Summer Baby' 'Vacation Eyes' 'Sail Away' 'Little Bird' 'A Little Bit Longer' 'Can’t Have You' 'Sorry' 'BB Good' 'Shelf' 'Got Me Going Crazy' 'Video Girl' 'One Man Show' 'Pushin' Me Away' 'Tonight' 'Lovebug' 'Burnin' Up' 'Waffle House' 'Montana Sky' 'Miracle' 'Fly With Me' 'Hey Baby' 'Poison Ivy' 'Much Better' 'World War III' 'Don't Speak' 'What Did I Do To Your Heart' 'Paranoid' 'Turn Right' 'Before The Storm' 'Black Keys' 'Jealous' 'Cake By The Ocean' 'Walls' 'Comeback' 'Rollercoaster' 'Strangers' 'Used To Be' 'Cool' 'Trust' 'Every Single Time' 'Happy When I'm Sad' 'Don't Throw it Away' 'Love Her' 'Hesitate' 'I Believe' 'Only Human' 'Sucker' 'Leave Before You Love Me' 'Remember This'

