Every single item in the Le Creuset Indigo collection is on sale at Williams Sonoma — prices are up to $130 off!

Whether you’ve always wanted to own a piece of Le Creuset cookware or you need a new piece that will impress on the holiday table, head to Williams Sonoma ASAP. Right now, every single item in the Indigo collection at the retailer is on sale, and prices are up to $130 off.

If you’ve yet to feast your eyes on this gorgeous, deep-blue hue, now is the time. Just as the name suggests, Indigo is a rich, saturated shade that evokes the night sky. Some describe it as a “deep rich enchanting blue.”

Right now, there are a bunch of different Le Creuset pieces on sale in Indigo, including the Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven, the Enameled Cast Iron Braiser and the Stoneware Rectangular Covered Casserole. It’s not clear whether the color is being discontinued or if this is a limited-time-only sale, but either way, you shouldn’t wait to shop. These prices are too good to pass up.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven, 5 1/4-Quart, $249.95 (Orig. $380)

$249.95 $380 at Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Oven, Indigo, $279.99 (Orig. $360)

$279.99 $360 at Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Braiser, Indigo, $279.99 (Orig. $350)

$279.99 $350 at Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Covered Casserole, $107.99 (Orig. $135)

$107.99 $135 at Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Dish, $71.99 (Orig. $90)

$71.99 $90 at Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Covered Square Baker, $91.99 (Orig. $115)

$91.99 $115 at Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Fry Pan, Indigo, $169.99 (Orig. $210)

$169.99 $210 at Williams Sonoma

Le Creuset Enameled-Steel Stock Pot, Indigo, $89.99 (Orig. $115)

$89.99 $115 at Williams Sonoma

