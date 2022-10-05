Every Show that Bella Hadid Walked at Paris Fashion Week
Bella Hadid was Paris Fashion Week's poster girl this season, there's no doubt about it. One of the most-featured models across the Parisian showcase's 64 runway shows, Hadid has had an incredible season walking for 10 brands in Paris, alongside the likes of Burberry in London and Versace in Milan.
Standout moments from Hadid's season include her viral Coperni dress moment (whereby scientists covered her body in spray-paint fabric to reveal a dress), Vivienne Westwood and Balenciaga alongside walking for Stella McCartney's SS23 with her sister Gigi Hadid.
Scroll down for our definitive list of every show that Bella Hadid walked this PFW season.
COURREGES
BALENCIAGA
COPERNI
VICTORIA BECKHAM
ISABEL MARANT
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
SACAI
THOM BROWNE
GIVENCHY
View this post on Instagram
STELLA MCCARTNEY