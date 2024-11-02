Every season is a journey for Manchester City and sometimes that gets forgotten

Manchester City have made a strong start to the 24/25 Premier League season. So far, Pep Guardiola’s side sits first on the table after 9 games. They have picked up 7 wins and 2 draws to open the season. That is a fast start to the new Premiee League campaign by any measure. But as with every season, it is a marathon rather than a sprint. Each result forms part of the journey that is the Premier League season. At times that gets lost in the reactions to every game and performance. That is the way of the world now, especially in football.

Being a club the stature of Manchester City nowadays comes with high expectations. You see that before almost every game the world champions play. Manchester City’s 1-nil win over Southampton last weekend was a classic example of this. Before the game, it was expected that City would steamroll Southampton. Instead, Pep Guardiola’s side had to fight their way to a vital 1-nil win. That’s the nature of the Premier League where each game is a tough proposition. Last weekend’s match highlighted this fact.

In the scheme of the season City’s 1-nil win over Southampton will be forgotten rather quickly. It’s another three points banked by Pep Guardiola’s side as they build their way to their best form. It’s a traditional method of Pep Guardiola’s side to start the season slowly and bank points early on. The dominant performances by the world champions will come later in the season if history is any guide.

After City’s win last weekend and throughout this week a brief look at social media suggests Manchester City are ‘crisis’ or talk along those lines. On the pitch results have continued for the world champions in a positive manner. Take out Wednesday nights Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham and City are unbeaten in all competitions. That is a fantastic start to the season by any stretch. It is a great start to the journey that is the 24/25 season for Manchester City.

That’s the point. The Premier League season and the season as a whole is a journey not a sprint. Each game forms part of the narrative and journey that is the season. Along the way there will be hiccups like Wednesday night and performances that don’t match City’s usual high standards. But that is part of the journey. As long as Pep Guardiola’s side are lifting silverware as they have done with regularity over the past seven seasons results and performances in October and November will be long forgotten and just be remembered as steps in the journey that is the 24/25 season.