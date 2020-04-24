Every Season of Grey’s Anatomy , Ranked

To an outsider, Grey’s Anatomy is simply an ensemble medical drama about the lives and loves of (good-looking) doctors and surgeons at a prominent Seattle hospital told through the lens of surgeon Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) as she rises the ranks from intern to resident to attending. Real fans, however, know that Grey’s Anatomy is actually an emotional torture device overseen by the brilliant and sadistic Shonda Rhimes, an agonizing exercise in grief and loss delivered in weekly installments.

Grey’s Anatomy is about what makes us human: our blood, tissue, and bone, as well as our hearts, souls, and minds. It’s about creating characters that feel so real you can’t help but come to care about them, and then either killing them, everything they love, or both. Grey’s Anatomy is nothing short of evil—a scourge, a blight upon our souls. So, obviously, it’s a massive hit that has been running for a decade and a half, attracted a wide and loyal fanbase, and made everyone involved insanely rich. It even spawned two spin-off series, Private Practice and Station 19.

Ranking all the seasons is sort of an impossible undertaking, since the dynamic and cast are always shifting. Heck, the name of the hospital the show is set at changed from Seattle Grace to Seattle Grace Mercy West to Grey Sloan Memorial. There’s an argument to be made that everything before Derek and Meredith get together for good is one show about falling in love with your married boss, everything during their marriage is another, and everything post-Derek is a third still-unclear premise for the series. And depending on a viewer’s loyalties—to a particular character or relationship—everyone has their own idea of when the show was at its “best” and “worst.”

With all that in mind, this is an attempt to corral the many, many, OH SO MANY hours of Grey’s Anatomy into a ranking based on which plot lines felt the most random, forced, or arbitrary versus the ones that we simply couldn’t look away from. From worst to best...

Season 5

GREY S ANATOMY season 5 Randy Holmes/Getty Images

I have zero medical training, but this season made me scared for all of the hospital’s patients. What the hell are the doctors doing? Practicing medicine on each other just to be cool, getting hyper-competitive over surgery assignments, going out of their specialties to shake things up and try to boost their rating? This is the season that the ceiling collapses on someone in the middle of surgery. Sorry, but I can’t invest in any of the personal stuff unless I’m also confident that the sick people are receiving at least COMPETENT care.

Season 9

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Nine Kelsey McNeal

Too sad and boring! Pretty much only bad things happen to our main cast this season. Meanwhile, the season-long arc is about…buying the hospital. And lawsuits. And insurance loopholes. Hello, this is Grey’s Anatomy! Where are the sexy people in love triangles? I did not tune in to learn more about sitting on a board, sorry.

Season 15

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Fifteen Mitch Haaseth

This season was just kind of confusing. A lot of it seemed to be about technicalities and parenthood. Foster parenthood, co-parenting, crazy dads, dead dads, schizophrenic moms, and so on. Some of the plots work, but the big scary thing in the finale is fog? I know Seattle gets a lot of rain but, still. Strange.

Season 14

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Fourteen Mitch Haaseth

So many important plots that, incredibly, hadn’t been done before, most notably the DACA storyline and Paul, the abusive husband. A good mix of love and drama, but unfortunately, I cannot forgive this season for saying Amelia had a brain tumor that changed her personality. That’s hack. That’s what writers do when they want characters to change their mind for no emotional reason, so they invent a reason. Can’t get over it, won’t move past it, not allowing it.

Season 6

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Six Eric McCandless

Talk about an emotional roller coaster. Everyone is mourning George while Derek and Meredith can’t stop having sex, Mark’s got a daughter who herself is pregnant, and here comes the Private Practice crossovers. Oh, and Meredith is pregnant too, which she finds out during an actual active shooter lockdown. It’s chaos!

Season 11

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Eleven Ron Tom

Was anyone else just a little bit fed up with this season? We say goodbye to Derek even though we just said goodbye to Christina, Meredith gets a half-sister even though she already had a half-sister (RIP Lexie). The acting is great, but it feels like the writers were kind of running out of organic ideas.

Season 7

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Seven Randy Holmes

After a lot of craziness, this season finally gives us some mature drama. Both the Alzheimer’s trial and the aftermath of the shooting play out over lots of episodes, giving the storylines time to breathe and grow naturally. The musical episode was pretty pointless, but other than that the creative choices made sense.

Season 16

Grey's anatomy season 16 Raymond Liu/Getty Images

Okay, I had to put this in the middle because it’s not really fair to judge an unfinished product. We haven’t seen everything this season is going to do yet, plus they didn’t even get to shoot the whole thing because of the current pandemic. So love it or hate it, the current season is not fulfilling its potential on a technical level. Plus, there are just so many mixed emotions about Karev. On the one hand, this is the season where he leaves, which sucks, but it’s also the last season he’s in, so that gets points. It’s complicated! Ergo, middle.

Season 13

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Thirteen Mitch Haaseth

For the first part of the season, it’s all emotions, relationships, feelings. Then it’s about rapists, fires, and long-lost sisters coming back from the dead. Couldn’t they have mixed it up a bit? What about having some shocking twists in the beginning and the middle instead of all jam-packed at the end, making everything into a soap opera?

Season 10

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Ten Eric McCandless

Goodbye, Christina! The show gave her an appropriate season-long sendoff, focusing on one of the best characters ever played by (no shade to anyone else) the most talented performer in the cast, Sandra Oh. Christina is Meredith’s other great love, and while their relationship wasn’t quite as dramatic as it was with Derek, it was no doubt as important. The show just wasn’t the same after Oh left.

Season 12

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Twelve Vivian Zink

Oooh, the intrigue. Pregnant April fighting for the custody of her unborn child, Meredith slowly getting back on the dating scene, and some really juicy patients. Meredith and Amelia versus Penny. Relapsing alcoholics. We are finally back in that sweet spot of high-stakes issues without too-crazy twists and turns.

Season 8

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" - Season Eight Vivian Zink

Devastating, just devastating. Lexie and Mark have some of the best chemistry in the series, and who didn’t shed a tear for Burton? Yes, the plane crash in the finale is classic TV drama for the sake of drama, but at least it’s believable. Sadly, small aircraft do tend to crash. RIP Kobe.

Season 4

GREY'S ANATOMY season 4 Ron Tom/Getty Images

The show was in transition, with Addison leaving (to star on her own show), Lexie arriving far before the writers knew what to do with her, and the on-again, off-again Meredith/Derek dynamic starting to wear thin without any real obstacles to overcome. Much like George repeating his intern year, this season was kind of spinning its wheels.

Season 1

GREY S ANATOMY season 1 Vivian Zink/Getty Images

Obviously, we all love the first season, where it all began. But since the show was a mid-season replacement, there are only nine episodes, so it’s hard to give this season as much credit as the others. The pilot holds up incredibly well, and the "race-blind casting" had, thankfully, a ripple effect across the industry. But there are still a few small elements that, looking back, worked in 2005 and don’t anymore. Like calling Bailey “the Nazi” because she’s harsh (read: strong) and disciplined (read: competent)? Uh, no, that’s not what Nazi means.

Season 3

GREY'S ANATOMY eric dane Bob D'Amico/Getty Images

The arrival of McSteamy! Despite the fact that it is, at this point, totally ridiculous these characters are still interns (you’re supposed to be an intern for a year! Just a year!), most of the relationships work. Callie and George, for instance, don’t seem like they would get together…until they do, and then it’s like, of course they did!

Season 2

GREY S ANATOMY season 2 Scott Garfield/Getty Images

This season has what I consider to be the two best story arcs in Grey’s history, and neither of them involve Meredith’s relationship with Derek. No, this is the season of bomb squad and Izzie/Denny. Both stories get to the heart of what the series does best: young doctors putting themselves on the line for the sake of a patient, and for the sake of one another. Both stories are about love in the face of uncertainty and hope in the face of death. And both are self-contained, beautifully acted, and heartbreakingly written. Both are about flawed men with the best intentions who come into the hospital because something inside of them is broken or wrong, and the attempt to fix it draws in doctors, nurses, and of course, the audience. From the guest stars (Christina Ricci! Coach Taylor!) to the more lighthearted moments (who cut the LVAD wire?) to the little TV twists just for added effect (everyone in prom clothes!!!!), these are the storylines that made Grey’s Anatomy a phenomenon, and they’re simply the best.

Elizabeth Logan is a writer and comedian in New York City. Follow her on Twitter @lizzzzzielogan.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

