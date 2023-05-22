Every release date for the next Star Wars movies and TV shows

It's been more than 40 years since George Lucas introduced us to his galaxy far, far away, and in that time, the world of Star Wars has only continued to grow. Between big-screen films, television series, and countless spin-offs, it's never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan — and the galaxy just keeps getting bigger.

After closing out the Skywalker Saga with 2019's ill-received The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm pressed pause on much of its film development, instead choosing to launch Disney+ TV shows like The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Book of Boba Fett. (They also turned Grogu, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, into a household name.) Now, Star Wars is finally turning back to the big screen, and there are about a dozen different projects in development for film and TV.

Here, EW breaks down every upcoming Star Wars movie and TV show.

<em>Ahsoka</em>

Release date: August 2023 (Disney+)

Ahsoka Tano has long been a fan favorite ever since she debuted as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan in the 2008 Clone Wars movie. Now, Ahsoka is getting her own live-action TV series, with Rosario Dawson reprising her role from The Mandalorian. (Ashley Eckstein voiced the animated Ahsoka in The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.) The series will follow the former Jedi trainee as she helps search for the missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and hunt down the notorious Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Ahsoka will also bring a few familiar faces into live-action: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead play Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla, respectively, two pivotal characters returning from the animated Rebels. Ray Stevenson, who died on May 21 just six weeks after the teaser trailer's release in April 2023, will appear posthumously as the antagonist Baylan Skoll.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano on 'The Mandalorian'

<em>Star Wars: Skeleton Crew</em>

Release date: 2023 (Disney+)

After spearheading the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford are swinging into a galaxy far, far away. The pair is launching a new live-action show set at the same time as The Mandalorian, following four lost kids as they try to find their way home. Watts and Ford have described it as a coming-of-age adventure inspired by classic '80s Amblin films. (Think The Goonies or E.T. transplanted to the Star Wars galaxy.) The show stars Jude Law, and it's expected to hit Disney+ in late 2023.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: (L-R) Kathleen Kennedy, John Favreau, Dave Filoni, Presenter Ali Plumb, Jude Law, Ravi Cabot Conyers, Robert Timothy Smith and Kyrianna Kratter onstage during the studio panel for Skeleton Crew at the Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)

<em>Andor</em>

Release date: August 2024 (Disney+)

Diego Luna's reluctant Rebel returns. The first season of this Star Wars spy thriller earned raves for its tense, smart storytelling, and now, the second and final season will follow Cassian Andor in the days leading up to Rogue One. Creator Tony Gilroy has teased that season 2 will explore the continual rise of the Rebellion, and familiar faces like Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Denise Gough, and Kyle Soller are all expected to return. Also, here's hoping we finally get to see Cassian's fateful meeting with droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

<em>The Acolyte</em>

Release date: 2024 (Disney+)

Star Wars is looking into its past. Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland is developing this shadowy drama series set during the High Republic era — about a century before the events of The Phantom Menace. Amandla Stenberg stars as a former Padawan, with Squid Game breakout Lee Jung-jae as their Jedi master. The stacked cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, and Joonas Suotamo (who also played Chewbacca in the sequel trilogy).

STAR WARS: THE ACOLYTE

<em>The Bad Batch</em> season 3

Release date: 2024 (Disney+)

Everyone's favorite ragtag band of clones are returning for a third and final chapter. Season 3 will follow Clone Force 99 as they navigate new threats and the rise of the early Empire, with Michelle Ang returning as the voice of Omega and Dee Bradley Baker voicing practically everyone else. The new season is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in 2024.

(L-R): Echo, Hunter, Omega and Wrecker in a scene from "STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH", season 2 exclusively on Disney+. © 2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved.

<em>The Mandalorian</em> season 4

Release date: TBD (Disney+)

After helping to liberate Mandalore in season 3, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and baby Grogu are returning for a fourth season. Series co-creator Jon Favreau has said that he's already finished scripts for season 4, but a release date has yet to be announced. (The ongoing WGA strike may also push back production.) Fingers crossed that we get to see everyone's favorite bounty hunter and frog-eating apprentice sooner rather than later.

(L-R): Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Untitled Rey spin-off

Release date: TBD (in theaters)

Some of the biggest news to come out of Star Wars Celebration 2023 was the announcement of a new film, centering on Daisy Ridley's Rey. Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is directing the untitled project, which will pick up 15 years after the events of Rise of Skywalker and follow Rey as she works to build a new Jedi order. It remains to be seen whether Rey might reunite with any of her allies — including Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron or John Boyega's Finn.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS: EPISODE IX.

Untitled Dave Filoni movie

Release date: TBD (in theaters)

Dave Filoni is going from Disney+ to theaters. The longtime Lucasfilm mastermind is responsible for co-creating shows like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, and now he's developing a film that will continue those stories on the big screen. Little else is known about the movie, but Filoni has said that it will "close out" many of the Disney+ stories. (In other words, might this be the end for Din and Grogu?)

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 08: Dave Filoni attends the Ahsoka panel at Start Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)

Untitled James Mangold movie

Relesae date: TBD (in theaters)

After teaming up with Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold is remaining in the Lucasfilm family. The Logan director is developing a new film, which will focus on the first-ever Jedi and the birth of the Jedi order. Little else is known about the project so far — but Mangold has teased it as a sort of biblical epic, going back thousands of years to explore the very origins of the Force.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: James Mangold attends the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny presentation during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)

Untitled Taika Waititi movie

Release date: TBD (in theaters)

Taika Waititi is no stranger to Star Wars, having directed episodes of The Mandalorian and lending his voice to the droid IG-11. Now, the Thor: Ragnarok director is stepping behind the camera for a new film, which he'll direct and co-write with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. A release date — or setting — has yet to be announced.

Taika Waititi on the set of THE MANDALORIAN

Untitled Rian Johnson trilogy

Release date: TBD (in theaters)

After The Last Jedi hit theaters in 2017, Lucasfilm quickly announced plans for director Rian Johnson to develop a new Star Wars film trilogy. Since then, however, the project has gone quiet, and Johnson has moved on to other projects (like the Knives Out movies and his show Poker Face). Still, Johnson has repeatedly said that he hopes to return to the Star Wars galaxy and make his planned trilogy one day. Will he get his chance, or will The Last Jedi be his last Star Wars movie? We'll have to wait and see.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Rian Johnson attends the Writer's Panel during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 11, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF)

For more Star Wars news, check out EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast — featuring exclusive interviews with Pedro Pascal, Rosario Dawson, Kathleen Kennedy, and more.

