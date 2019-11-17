Every referee somehow missed this blatant pass interference by Ravens' Marlon Humphrey

Liz Roscher

NFL coaches can challenge a pass interference call, but they shouldn’t expect it to get them anywhereHouston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien learned that the hard way on Sunday when he challenged a blatant pass interference that hadn’t been called on the Baltimore Ravens, but the review failed to find anything wrong with the play.

How blatant was the pass interference? You can take a look for yourself.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey breaks up a pass intended for Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans thought it was pass interference. The refs and the NFL said otherwise. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey breaks up a pass intended for Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans thought it was pass interference. The refs and the NFL said otherwise. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)
Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins was in the end zone, trying to catch a pass, when the Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey grabs him around the torso and drags him to the ground with a hand directly in his face.

Yeah, that’s defensive pass interference every day of the week — except on Sundays, apparently. Because the referees on the field didn’t call it. And when O’Brien challenged the call, it wasn’t turned over on review.

(Perhaps after the game the referees and the replay official can show us all what pass interference is from their perspective because it’s obviously different to them than it is to all of us.)

The pass interference was so obvious, and the replay review call was so biffed, that “pass interference” was trending on Twitter a full half hour after the review happened. Click on that trending topic and it’ll take you to tweets such as these.

Just the kind of publicity the NFL wants, right?

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next

Back