Every referee somehow missed this blatant pass interference by Ravens' Marlon Humphrey

NFL coaches can challenge a pass interference call, but they shouldn’t expect it to get them anywhere. Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien learned that the hard way on Sunday when he challenged a blatant pass interference that hadn’t been called on the Baltimore Ravens, but the review failed to find anything wrong with the play.

How blatant was the pass interference? You can take a look for yourself.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey breaks up a pass intended for Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans thought it was pass interference. The refs and the NFL said otherwise. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

The Texans’ DeAndre Hopkins was in the end zone, trying to catch a pass, when the Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey grabs him around the torso and drags him to the ground with a hand directly in his face.

I know you probably don’t care, but because they did not reverse this obvious pass interference (in a game I don’t even care who wins) I’m turning the game off and getting caught up on my DVR recordings. I’ll watch the highlights on SportsCenter tonight (which I’m anchoring) pic.twitter.com/9VnVvwh9rv — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) November 17, 2019

Yeah, that’s defensive pass interference every day of the week — except on Sundays, apparently. Because the referees on the field didn’t call it. And when O’Brien challenged the call, it wasn’t turned over on review.

(Perhaps after the game the referees and the replay official can show us all what pass interference is from their perspective because it’s obviously different to them than it is to all of us.)

The pass interference was so obvious, and the replay review call was so biffed, that “pass interference” was trending on Twitter a full half hour after the review happened. Click on that trending topic and it’ll take you to tweets such as these.

Man, im a Ravens fan but that was clearly pass interference, come on @NFL you can't be serious. Fix your Refs man.... — Thicc Daddy Tank 69 420 (@LilTANKALICIOUS) November 17, 2019

The @NFL is becoming more of a joke every week. They can’t tell what pass interference is in real time. And now they can’t tell what it is on replay. pic.twitter.com/Oa7aAIu78g — Jay Crawford (@JaycrawfordCLE) November 17, 2019

"the new pass interference rules may mean more challenges, but at least we'll finally get correct calls"



NFL refs: pic.twitter.com/Yk255GqNtX — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 17, 2019

NFL refs looking at pass interference challenges... pic.twitter.com/l1pE1de6p9 — CJ (@Truthteller2all) November 17, 2019

What a joke @nflcommish you don't even know what pass interference is if it slapped you in the face — Wes (@wessywes3) November 17, 2019

NFL replay official reviewing Pass Interference pic.twitter.com/zZtC3xIPzw — Andrew 🦃 (@andrewschrader0) November 17, 2019

Just the kind of publicity the NFL wants, right?

