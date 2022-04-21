Every Racing Series Should Take Le Mans Off

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fred Smith
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Roger Penske
    Roger Penske
    Racecar driver
Photo credit: James Moy Photography - Getty Images
Photo credit: James Moy Photography - Getty Images

When the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans entry list comes out early next year, it is expected to include the most major manufacturer entries the race has seen since the ninties. Cars built to two different rule sets from Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, and Peugeot are expected to join Toyota at the 24-hour classic, while American entries from Acura and BMW could also join that group as early as next year. NASCAR is planning to bring a whole Camaro stock car, too. The event is setting up to be one of the biggest single days in modern racing for two years now, and yet we still have no guarantee that drivers from other series, even from the one that is partnering with one of their teams to bring one of their current competition cars to the race as a special entry, will actually have that week off to compete.

It would be impossible for drivers in IndyCar, NASCAR, or Formula 1 to participate in this year's race. All three are racing during this year's June 11th-12th race date: IndyCar is at Road America, NASCAR is at Sonoma, and F1 is in Azerbaijan. Even Formula E, which has long drawn from the same talent pool as sports car racing's top level, is creating logistic challenges by asking drivers to race in Indonesia the day before LeMans's June 5th official test day.

It wasn't always like this. Not just in a long-gone golden age, either. Sure, the 1960s and 70s were dotted with open wheel greats like Dan Gurney and Bruce McLaren taking overall honors in France, but drivers were crossing over from those disciplines in-season in the past decade. Nico Hulkenburg ran a full, competitive season at Force India in F1 when he won this race overall with Porsche in 2015. IndyCar legend Scott Dixon ran four straight Le Mans with the Ford GT program from 2016 to 2019, including a 2018 season where he ran the race and won the IndyCar championship in the same season. We can blame the past two years on the 24 hour classic being re-scheduled around pandemic policy, but the race landed on its traditional date this year with just about every scheduling conflict possible.

IndyCar, in particular, seems to have a very easy choice here. GM, one of their two engine providers, is fully committed to sports car racing in both the U.S. and Europe in 2023, and their top team Chip Ganassi Racing has often made room for IndyCar drivers in their current DPi program. Honda, IndyCar's other engine provider, is not a lock for Le Mans with their next generation of Acura racers yet, but one of their two current partner teams just won the Rolex 24 at Daytona with a lineup featuring two full-time IndyCar drivers. Even series owner Roger Penske has a team in both categories, including an upcoming Porsche program that is expected to be among the favorites for the 2023 race. And, yet, even IndyCar isn't creating a clear path to Le Mans participation.

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and newly-converted full-time IndyCar driver, has close ties to two very different Le Mans programs in 2023. At Cadillac, he has for the past two years run part-time in a second prototype fielded by Action Express Racing. With Chevrolet, his name has constantly come up alongside past and current NASCAR stars as a potential driver in the once-in-a-generation Garage56 entry of a Next Gen Camaro stock car. Both paths to the 2023 race seem equally likely for Johnson, but IndyCar's short-term business interests may be in the way. With television deals taking such a major voice in determining how schedules are made, he may not get the chance:

"I definitely have an interest in going. I think myself, and many others, are waiting to see the schedule from IndyCar in '23 and see if it's even an option. This year, it would not be an option. So, once that schedule comes out, there's going to be a lot of drivers scrambling to find rides. I don't know if that's [Team owner and series executive Roger Penske's] top priority, he has his program set on both sides and I don't believe there's really any crossover. At the end of the day, TV ultimately sets the tone. Roger and Penske Corp can influence, but TV's going to do what's best for TV."

But, whether he's in a stock car or the prototype racing or an overall win, Johnson still counts himself among the drivers hoping for an opportunity to race if the schedule opens up:

"The generation that I grew up watching, they'd go anywhere and race anything. That's kind of what I'm trying to do now at this point in my career. If I can find a seat, I'll take my helmet and go," Johnson said.

Immediately after driving a winning closing stint at this year's Rolex 24, 2021 Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves very publicly asked team co-owner Michael Shank to take Acura to Le Mans. Current IndyCar stars Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou, Colton Herta, and Simon Pagenaud all also ran competitive times in prototypes throughout the race. Current Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen was there too, although he did not know at the time that he would be returning to F1 this season. A grid like that is possible at Le Mans in June, and in 2023 that grid will have enough top-level prototypes that all of those drivers could be fighting for the overall win.

If these categories can look past their short term interests and allow their talent to compete on a century-old stage on equal footing, all of racing would benefit. It just takes a little bit of cooperation, a little bit of planning ahead. Racing's greatest stages are its single events, not any one series. Shouldn't racing work to make those stages as great as possible?

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Pete DeBoer creates more goaltending drama for desperate Golden Knights

    Stop us if you've heard this before, but Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer is sparring with one of his goaltenders.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Raptors fold in the face of adversity and fall into 3-0 series hole

    Sometimes in the NBA playoffs, star power trumps all.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.