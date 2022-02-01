Every Product Our Beauty Editors Swore By in January

Keys/ InStyle

It's officially 2022 — and boy did the year come in hot.

From COVID deciding to do its thing again and snow storms joining in on the run to round out the month, it's been a stressful start to the new year to say the least.

RELATED: 15 Beauty Products to Help You Kick Off 2022 Right

Thankfully, we've gotten a bit of relief through our trusted beauty arsenals.

From creamy eyeshadows to fragrance, and the best face and body creams to keep out skin in tip-top shape during the driest season of the month, here's everything we loved using in January. And we know you'll be obsessed too.

RMS Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow

I love cream eyeshadows, but I often find that they crease with time. However, RMS' new formula is a game-changer. Apart from being a clean formula, the six shades are long-wear, crease-proof, and have a metallic finish that hits the right "cool" factor. I also love that these eyeshadows were made to nourish the skin, especially since the eye area is so delicate and my skin gets dehydrated AF during the winter. I've been wearing the shade Strobe (a champagne pink that can easily be worn from day-to-night) non-stop and don't plan to take a break until the tube is empty. — Pia Velasco, Central Desk Senior Beauty Editor

True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream

One thing about me: I hate winter. I hate being cold, I hate wearing a million layers, and I hate having dry skin — but I also don't want to look like an oil slick in the middle of the day. So thank God True Botanicals' Chebula Extreme Cream truly lives up to her name. I apply this cream to my skin during the day, and my face is left feeling supple and soft, with no signs of dryness or flaking to be found. On top of its moisturizing benefits, the formula also smooths out fine lines, gets rid of dullness, and evens out skin tone. Seriously, does it get any better than that? — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor

Story continues

Joico Rise Up Powder Spray

While I have a ton of hair, its long length and density often weigh it down at the root and make me look like a wet dog. However, all that changed when I started playing with this volumizing spray. A few spritzes around my hair part and hairline immediately give me the extra oomph I'm looking for and give my hair a bit of texture that lasts all day. Hollywood, I'm ready for my close-up. — Pia

Ellis Brooklyn Après Eau de Parfum

This Ellis Brooklyn scent is the Santal 33 of winter 2022. Along with myself, every beauty editor I know in New York currently smells like this blend of juniper berries, cedarwood, and bourbon. While the scent is inspired by a snowy day on the slopes, it doesn't literally smell like fresh pine. It's smoky, woody, fresh – the perfect cold-weather fragrance. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

VIDEO: Beauty Products to Help You Kick Off 2022 Right

H2O+ Hydration Oasis Nourishing Gel Cream

I recently discovered this moisturizer and I absolutely love it! I have combination skin and tend to suffer from an oily T-zone, and dry skin everywhere else. Whenever I try out a new moisturizer, I always look for something that has a light formula but is extremely hydrating. This nourishing gel cream is exactly what I need, it has a velvety softness that deeply soaks into the skin without feeling greasy. The hydro-amino infusion, mini hyaluronic acid, apple stem cells and Japanese cedar bud extract, help to boost the skin's renewal process whilst intensely moisturizing. — Omenaa Boakye, Contributing Beauty Writer

Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream

During the winter, I need a super thick body cream to prevent lizard skin and this Keys Soulcare moisturizer has exceeded my expectations. The cream is packed with nourishing shea and cocoa butters and ceramides for long-lasting hydration. Plus, it has oatmeal to soothe and calm irritation. Despite its rich texture, it doesn't leave me with any greasy residue. — Erin

Living Proof Dry Volume and Texture Spray

As someone whose hair goals are always to achieve that lived-in, effortless, and beachy texture, this hairspray has been a game-changer. Allow me to explain — on the days when my hair is naturally air-dried, I apply the formula all over, and it instantly gives it volume and enhances my natural waves for a beachy look and feel. Then, when I do heat style my hair, it helps protect my hair because it offers up to 410 degrees of heat protection, and it makes my hairstyle last by preventing it from getting flat. No matter what I'm doing to my hair, it manages to make it just a little bit better and way more chic. I also love that it removes any greasy shine without leaving behind a white cast like other dry shampoos do on my dark brown hair. — Genesis Rivas, Central Desk SEO Beauty Content Writer

Shani Darden Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum

My skin has been severely dry lately, but I still struggle with large pores around my nose area — my skin is volatile, I know. Because of these seemingly contradicting skincare concerns, I've had to take gentler approaches to exfoliate to help reduce the sight of pores while not further drying out my skin. That's why I love this serum because it feels moisturizing on my face, but it also works double-duty to exfoliate congested skin and brighten your overall complexion. I apply it at night before bed, and I swear after the first use, I immediately noticed an improvement in the look of my skin the next day. My pores weren't as visible, my skin tone was more even, and in addition to my nighttime moisturizer, I didn't wake up feeling taut due to dryness. — Genesis

Trudon Aphélie

This new fragrance has quickly become one of my favorites. It has a sweet, leafy scent made up of rose essence and green ivy top notes, blackcurrant bud and moss heart notes, and sandalwood and tonka beans base notes. I love perfumes that linger when you walk into a room, so I was delighted to smell the base note of sandalwood which adds a rich lingering scent. — Omenaa

Dibs No Pressure Lip Definer

If you've been manifesting a creamy, dreamy lip liner to come into your life, I'm telling you: this is it. Both blendable and buildable (although you really only need one swipe for amazing color payoff), the Dibs No Pressure Lip Definer is all you need to create an exquisite lip. And hey, if you're on the go and can't bring a full bullet with you, this product can act both as a liner, and full lip color. I take mine with me everywhere. — Kayla