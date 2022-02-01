Every Product Our Beauty Editors Swore By in January

InStyle Staff
·6 min read
Beauty Editors Picks

Keys/ InStyle

It's officially 2022 — and boy did the year come in hot.

From COVID deciding to do its thing again and snow storms joining in on the run to round out the month, it's been a stressful start to the new year to say the least.

RELATED: 15 Beauty Products to Help You Kick Off 2022 Right

Thankfully, we've gotten a bit of relief through our trusted beauty arsenals.

From creamy eyeshadows to fragrance, and the best face and body creams to keep out skin in tip-top shape during the driest season of the month, here's everything we loved using in January. And we know you'll be obsessed too.

RMS Eyelights Cream Eyeshadow

I love cream eyeshadows, but I often find that they crease with time. However, RMS' new formula is a game-changer. Apart from being a clean formula, the six shades are long-wear, crease-proof, and have a metallic finish that hits the right "cool" factor. I also love that these eyeshadows were made to nourish the skin, especially since the eye area is so delicate and my skin gets dehydrated AF during the winter. I've been wearing the shade Strobe (a champagne pink that can easily be worn from day-to-night) non-stop and don't plan to take a break until the tube is empty. — Pia Velasco, Central Desk Senior Beauty Editor

Beauty Editors Picks

True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream

One thing about me: I hate winter. I hate being cold, I hate wearing a million layers, and I hate having dry skin — but I also don't want to look like an oil slick in the middle of the day. So thank God True Botanicals' Chebula Extreme Cream truly lives up to her name. I apply this cream to my skin during the day, and my face is left feeling supple and soft, with no signs of dryness or flaking to be found. On top of its moisturizing benefits, the formula also smooths out fine lines, gets rid of dullness, and evens out skin tone. Seriously, does it get any better than that? — Kayla Greaves, Executive Beauty Editor

Beauty Editors Picks

Joico Rise Up Powder Spray

While I have a ton of hair, its long length and density often weigh it down at the root and make me look like a wet dog. However, all that changed when I started playing with this volumizing spray. A few spritzes around my hair part and hairline immediately give me the extra oomph I'm looking for and give my hair a bit of texture that lasts all day. Hollywood, I'm ready for my close-up. — Pia

Beauty Editors Picks

Ellis Brooklyn Après Eau de Parfum

This Ellis Brooklyn scent is the Santal 33 of winter 2022. Along with myself, every beauty editor I know in New York currently smells like this blend of juniper berries, cedarwood, and bourbon. While the scent is inspired by a snowy day on the slopes, it doesn't literally smell like fresh pine. It's smoky, woody, fresh – the perfect cold-weather fragrance. — Erin Lukas, Beauty Editor

Beauty Editors Picks

VIDEO: Beauty Products to Help You Kick Off 2022 Right

H2O+ Hydration Oasis Nourishing Gel Cream

I recently discovered this moisturizer and I absolutely love it! I have combination skin and tend to suffer from an oily T-zone, and dry skin everywhere else. Whenever I try out a new moisturizer, I always look for something that has a light formula but is extremely hydrating. This nourishing gel cream is exactly what I need, it has a velvety softness that deeply soaks into the skin without feeling greasy. The hydro-amino infusion, mini hyaluronic acid, apple stem cells and Japanese cedar bud extract, help to boost the skin's renewal process whilst intensely moisturizing. — Omenaa Boakye, Contributing Beauty Writer

Beauty Editors Picks

Keys Soulcare Rich Nourishing Body Cream

During the winter, I need a super thick body cream to prevent lizard skin and this Keys Soulcare moisturizer has exceeded my expectations. The cream is packed with nourishing shea and cocoa butters and ceramides for long-lasting hydration. Plus, it has oatmeal to soothe and calm irritation. Despite its rich texture, it doesn't leave me with any greasy residue. — Erin

Beauty Editors Picks

Living Proof Dry Volume and Texture Spray

As someone whose hair goals are always to achieve that lived-in, effortless, and beachy texture, this hairspray has been a game-changer. Allow me to explain — on the days when my hair is naturally air-dried, I apply the formula all over, and it instantly gives it volume and enhances my natural waves for a beachy look and feel. Then, when I do heat style my hair, it helps protect my hair because it offers up to 410 degrees of heat protection, and it makes my hairstyle last by preventing it from getting flat. No matter what I'm doing to my hair, it manages to make it just a little bit better and way more chic. I also love that it removes any greasy shine without leaving behind a white cast like other dry shampoos do on my dark brown hair. — Genesis Rivas, Central Desk SEO Beauty Content Writer

Beauty Editors Picks

Shani Darden Lactic Acid Exfoliating Serum

My skin has been severely dry lately, but I still struggle with large pores around my nose area — my skin is volatile, I know. Because of these seemingly contradicting skincare concerns, I've had to take gentler approaches to exfoliate to help reduce the sight of pores while not further drying out my skin. That's why I love this serum because it feels moisturizing on my face, but it also works double-duty to exfoliate congested skin and brighten your overall complexion. I apply it at night before bed, and I swear after the first use, I immediately noticed an improvement in the look of my skin the next day. My pores weren't as visible, my skin tone was more even, and in addition to my nighttime moisturizer, I didn't wake up feeling taut due to dryness. — Genesis

Beauty Editors Picks

Trudon Aphélie

This new fragrance has quickly become one of my favorites. It has a sweet, leafy scent made up of rose essence and green ivy top notes, blackcurrant bud and moss heart notes, and sandalwood and tonka beans base notes. I love perfumes that linger when you walk into a room, so I was delighted to smell the base note of sandalwood which adds a rich lingering scent. — Omenaa

Beauty Editors Picks

Dibs No Pressure Lip Definer

If you've been manifesting a creamy, dreamy lip liner to come into your life, I'm telling you: this is it. Both blendable and buildable (although you really only need one swipe for amazing color payoff), the Dibs No Pressure Lip Definer is all you need to create an exquisite lip. And hey, if you're on the go and can't bring a full bullet with you, this product can act both as a liner, and full lip color. I take mine with me everywhere. — Kayla

Beauty Editors Picks
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • What to Watch: Canada faces United States for top spot in World Cup qualifier

    Here’s everything you need to know about Canada’s match against the United States on Sunday.

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Robot bartenders and hazmat suits: Welcome to the 2022 Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — The opening ceremony may be days away, but it's already clear that covering the 2022 Beijing Olympics will be unlike anything even the most seasoned sports reporter has experienced. Robots mixing drinks and serving up wontons, cabins the size of large closets in the press centre offering hour-long power naps and airport staff in hazmat suits are some of the unique sights at the Beijing Games, which has athletes, staff and media separated from the public in a "closed loop" to prevent th