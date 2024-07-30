What every Premiership club needs to nail ahead of the new season

Seven weeks on from Northampton Saints beating Bath in an edgy decider at Twickenham, preparations for the upcoming seasons are well underway - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

We are already seven weeks on from Northampton Saints beating Bath in an edgy decider at Twickenham, and all 10 Premiership clubs are back preparing for the twists and turns of what should be another gripping campaign. Each of the contestants will have different priorities, and this is what they will be targeting.

Bath

Clear the final hurdle

Accepted wisdom suggests that sides must endure a touch of pain in the knockout stages of a competition before pushing through to lift silverware. Bath have been steadily developing since the arrival of Johann van Graan in 2022.

The South African’s first campaign laid foundations with kick-pressure and set-piece muscle. Finn Russell then brought panache. Bath are now a rounded team. The gut-wrenching experience of last season’s final defeat can be beneficial. It will stiffen their resolve.

Though there was a heavy focus on retention for 2024-25, with Charlie Ewels, Sam Underhill and Joe Cokanasiga among those to be tied down to contract extensions, Ross Molony is a clever addition at lock and Guy Pepper augments a quality stable of back-five forwards.

Anything less than a return to the domestic decider would feel like failure because Bath are ready for the next step. It is a significant bonus to have Russell around for pre-season, too. That said, they must polish plans for when he is not available.

Finn Russell will be with Bath during pre-season, a significant bonus to the team's preparations - David Rogers/Getty Images

Bristol Bears

Stay true to themselves

An identity crisis impeded Bristol last season. They clearly attempted to pivot towards a territory-first mentality, featuring plenty of kicking, and did not look comfortable in their own skin.

It took an attitude adjustment to spark a remarkable dash for the top four, which very nearly yielded a play-off place. Over their last six Premiership fixtures, Bears only put boot to ball 65 times in total. Most teams average around 30 per match.

Occasionally, such as during the 41-20 loss to Saracens, Bristol passed and ran their way down cul-de-sacs and were suffocated. However, they surely stay committed to keeping the ball in hand.

The exit of Dave Walder after one season as attack coach, accompanied by a press release comprising 16 words, suggested that he and Pat Lam did not concur on the best way forward.

The latter described Sean Marsden, Walder’s replacement, as “completely aligned to the Bears Way”. Tactical clarity will be crucial for a streamlined squad that has been shorn of Kyle Sinckler, Callum Sheedy and Magnus Bradbury.

Exeter Chiefs

Consolidate and learn lessons

Well before last season wrapped, Rob Baxter had already readjusted his outlook. Following a 38-17 win over Gloucester at Kingsholm, he acknowledged that a young Exeter team had exceeded his expectations. Crucially, though, Baxter insisted that the group was now determined to learn lessons and work towards fulfilling its full potential.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was the headline act, but you could rattle off several Chiefs who enjoyed different sorts of breakthroughs in 2023-24. Harvey Skinner stepped out of Joe Simmonds’s shadow at fly-half as Greg Fisilau and Ross Vintcent exploded onto the scene. Ethan Roots, a bit older, was impressive enough to earn an England debut. Rusi Tuima thrived at lock, a new position.

Dafydd Jenkins was named Wales captain for the first time. Zack Wimbush caught the eye. On the coaching front, scrum guru Ross McMillan and defensive mastermind Omar Mouneimne stamped their mark. Henry Slade, among the old stagers, was sufficiently excited by the future to agree a contract extension.

Opponents will be wiser to Exeter this year. On the other hand, there should be more finesse and maturity about the Chiefs as well. A 26-14 loss to Bath at Sandy Park in April was the sort of game they would have won with greater composure.

21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins was named as Wales captain for the first time, the youngest since the great Gareth Edwards - Michael Steele/Getty Images

Gloucester

Keep front-liners on the pitch

George Skivington would be among the first to concede that he requires a convincing campaign, because Gloucester’s 2021-22 season, when they were just edged out of the play-offs, now looks like an anomaly.

The year before that, they were 11th. In 2022-23 they finished 10th out of 11 – if you count London Irish – and were ninth of 10 in 2023-24. Only Newcastle Falcons have been below them in each of the last two seasons.

Injury clusters have hurt them, and Skivington would dearly love to keep the spine of his side together. Seb Blake, a bustling hooker, was a success story last term. There are new faces in other key positions, with Tomos Williams and Gareth Anscombe arriving, which makes consistency of selection even more important.

If Blake, Val Rapava Ruskin, Zach Mercer, Williams, Anscombe, Seb Atkinson and Santi Carreras all manage 15 league appearances each, Gloucester should be in a strong position to improve on recent disappointment.

Gloucester are sticking with coaching staff led by George Skivington despite a disappointing showing last season - Bob Bradford - CameraSport

Harlequins

Move on from Esterhuizen and shore up defence

Titi Lamositele, the stout former Saracens tighthead and USA international, has been brought in from Montpellier as a successor to Will Collier. Conversely, André Estzerhuizen will not be replaced by a new signing.

One of Luke Northmore, Lennox Anyanwu or Bryn Bradley appear likely to become the front-line inside centre. All three are promising, but the side will need to adjust collectively. Direct, abrasive carrying and defence feel like two vital areas to address.

The return of Jack Kenningham, the resourceful, rangy flanker, will bolster the back-row stocks. Harlequins seemed to unravel while juggling a play-off push with their thrilling Champions Cup run last season. Following a courageous defeat in Toulouse, they conceded 111 points across two losses to Exeter and Bristol.

After the Springboks swooped for Jerry Flannery, necessitating an emergency coaching reshuffle, Harlequins have struck upon a solution by appointing Jason Gilmore to oversee defence ahead of this summer. An immediate impact would be welcome.

Leicester Tigers

Establish an attacking identity

Multiple changes of head coach over a short period makes coherent recruitment much harder. Tigers know this from their chaotic period prior to Steve Borthwick’s arrival and face another tricky patch now in the wake of Dan McKellar’s short tenure. That said, Nicky Smith should prove to be a fine signing at loosehead prop.

Complementing efficient set-piece work and defiant defence with sophisticated attack must be a major priority for Leicester’s first pre-season under Michael Cheika, with new attack coach Peter Hewat an important figure.

Jasper Wiese’s departure deprives them of a keynote carrier, so it would be useful if Kyle Hatherell can kick on. Another interesting question is how they balance the backline and impart width, because Handré Pollard tends to lean on a prominent secondary playmaker.

There is little point in Tigers being able to field Ollie Hassell-Collins and Anthony Watson without being able to put them into space.

Establishing a sophisticated new attacking identity will be a major priority for new coach Michael Cheika - Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle Falcons

Become a banana skin

The lazy stance on Newcastle would be to declare that the only way is up. Maybe that is true as far as results, but tweaks to minimum standards criteria for the Premiership makes relegation to the Championship a more realistic prospect this season.

Steve Diamond, therefore, must exorcise memories of 18 league losses in 2023-24 and aim for four or five victories. Achieve that, while picking up as many bonus points as possible, and Falcons are sure to stay in the fight.

This process begins with tenacious and accurate performances at Kingston Park, which has to become a horrible place for away teams to visit. Diamond has revamped his squad in the hope of achieving as much.

Cam Neild, Connor Doherty, Kieran Wilkinson and Jack Metcalf are a quartet of former Sale Sharks, with Luan de Bruin, Tom Gordon, Sammy Arnold and Alex Hearle four more sensible recruits. Metcalf, a classy and versatile back, could thrive.

Northampton Saints

Maintain momentum

That the Premiership has been won by five different clubs in five years should be a source of pride, as well as emblematic of how difficult it is to retain the title under an operational salary cap.

Not only have Northampton lost influential first-teamers such as Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Moon and Sam Matavesi, they are also set to be without Burger Odendaal for an extended period while the flinty centre recovers from knee surgery.

There will also be new challenges with managing the work-loads of Test regulars. Fin Smith, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank all hit the ground running last year after missing the World Cup and attending club pre-season. This time around, they could be weary from summer tours. Ollie Sleightholme is bound to be in the England mix as well. Repeating that run of 10 consecutive wins between November and January would be remarkable.

Callum Hunter-Hill, Tom Lockett and Chunya Munga will step up at lock, and Phil Dowson’s coaches need to polish other rough diamonds rather quickly.

Maintaining momentum after losing influential first-teamers such as Courtney Lawes will be key for the Saints - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Sale Sharks

Avoid a stodgy patch

Beset by injuries, Sale lost six competitive games in a row between January and March. That sequence put paid to their Champions Cup prospects and almost derailed them on the domestic front. Top just before Christmas, they slid below mid-table.

Alex Sanderson credited George Ford with guiding the rescue act that swept Sharks into the play-offs, where they troubled Bath in an absorbing semi-final. To avoid the form dip that put them in trouble, Sale have to trust their depth up front and figure out their first-choice midfield configuration.

Following the exits of Manu Tuilagi and Sam James, Waisea Nayacalevu has been acquired from Toulon as a flagship signing. Sam Bedlow, Rob du Preez and Rekeiti Ma’asi-White will all scrap for game-time in various combinations. The versatile Luke James will cover the centre positions and full-back, too.

As for the pack, where absences were keenly felt last season, watch out for Ethan Caine. He will begin the season behind Luke Cowan-Dickie and Tommy Taylor as third hooker but will have chances to impress.

Saracens

Fix the scrum and integrate Fergus Burke

During a curious season that signalled the end of an era as the last for the Vunipola brothers and Owen Farrell, Saracens suffered from clear deficiencies. Their scrum creaked and shipped penalties at critical times and their backline probably lacked the dynamism to trouble well-organised defences consistently.

In a busy recruitment window, Phil Brantingham and Rhys Carré have been entrusted with stepping into the shoes of Mako Vunipola as potential loosehead props. Fraser Balmain should shore up the tighthead side.

Fergus Burke joined up with his new teammates last week and much depends on how quickly he settles over pre-season as the premier fly-half. The 24-year-old will be grateful for the experience of colleagues such as Alex Goode and Elliot Daly.

As for addressing a shortage of out-and-out speed out wide, Mark McCall is not overwhelmed with wing options. He would very much like for the scurrying Rotimi Segun to stay healthy, while 20-year-old Tobias Elliot could be promoted into the first team.