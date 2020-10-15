Every poor in state will be given a permanent house in three years: Shivraj

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Claiming to have disbursed Rs 23,000 crore among the poor in the state in the last six months, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said every poor will be given a permanent house in three years.

"With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ever poor will be given a permanent house in three years," he claimed.

Targeting his predecessor, he said former CM Kamal Nath used to cry over not having enough funds for development work in the state. "But when I became the CM, we opened the treasury. In only six months Rs 23,000 crore was disbursed among the poor in the state," said Chouhan who was in Morena on Thursday.

He added because of the Bharatiya Janata Party, "we get money from the central government when needed". (ANI)