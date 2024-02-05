Every Photo of Taylor Swift's Big Night at the 2024 Grammys

The superstar hit her lucky number 13 tonight when she took home the award for best pop album

Kevin Mazur/Getty Lana Del Ray, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff

Despite not taking the stage to perform on Sunday, Taylor Swift sure made the 2024 Grammy Awards a memorable night.

Ahead of Sunday's festivities, fans noticed that her website was broken and giving visitors an error message. Further fueling speculation that Taylor had something in the works, her profile picture on Instagram was changed to a black and white image instead of the color version that was previously visible — with 13 hours until midnight left to go.

In addition to collecting her 13th Grammy award after winning best pop album, she also surprised Swifties everywhere when she announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

From her Reputation-coded ensemble (an apparent red herring!) to her sweet reunions inside the ceremony, here are all of the superstar's best moments at the 2024 Grammys.

Taylor Swift Arrives with Lana Del Rey

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift

Swift stunned in a white Schiaparelli gown paired with black opera gloves and sparkling accessories — including a clock choker that appeared to be set to midnight. In one video, Swift is seen smoothing down Del Rey's hair before the two pals and collaborators hit the carpet together.

Taylor Swift Takes Her Seat Alongside Jack Antonoff

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Swift entered the ceremony with Del Rey, Jack Antonoff and his wife, Margaret Qualley. As she walked in, host Trevor Noah gave her a shoutout as she made her way to her seat, joking that she boosted the economy of every table she passed. "Lionel Richie is now Lionel Wealthy," he quipped.

Taylor Swift's Biggest Fan

CBS

Swift also came prepared for any potential lip-reading enthusiasts, accessorizing with a black lace fan that also conveniently served to block the camera picking up any stray conversation.

Taylor Swift Sings Along to "Fast Car"

John Shearer/Getty Taylor Swift

Swift was on her feet for the second performance of the night, when Luke Combs took the stage with Tracy Chapman to sing her iconic song "Fast Car." During the song, Swift was one of the many stars seen singing along from their seats. The pair received a standing ovation as they finished the moving duet.



Taylor Swift Has a Moment with Kelsea Ballerini

Johnny Nunez/Getty

Amid all the excitement of the night, Swift and Kelsea Ballerini were sure to pose for a series of sweet and silly snaps.

Taylor Swift Wins 13th Grammy and Announces New Album

CBS Taylor Swift wins 13th Grammy

While accepting her 13th Grammy award for best pop album, Swift surprised fans when she announced an upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department would be released on April 19.

