Every Photo We Have of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce So Far

The new pair went super public over the weekend in N.Y.C. with back-to-back dinner dates

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Whether you're down a rabbit hole on TikTok or watching the NFL, chances are you've heard about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding relationship.

This week, a source revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that the pair are giving romance "a real try," despite both of their schedules being "actually insane."

"She's the biggest star in the world and it's no secret dating an athlete is very tough, but they've been texting and talking on the phone between the pockets of time they get to spend with each other," the source shared.

Over the weekend, Swift and Kelce stepped out for a handful of dates in New York City, grabbing dinner at Nobu and the Waverly Inn on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, while also popping up at the season premiere of SNL in his-and-hers cameos and heading to the afterparty later that night.

Here, every photo so far of the happy couple together.



Fine Dining

BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews.com Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

On Saturday night, Oct. 14, Swift and Kelce walked hand-in-hand into Nobu in Midtown Manhattan.

In a video clip from the restaurant that circulated on social media, Kelce, 34, could be seen keeping his hand raised as he guided Swift, 33, down a flight of stairs, before pointing a single finger in the air in celebration.

After the pair made it down the stairs successfully, Swift took a moment to greet people at the bottom.



Saturday Night's Alright

Gotham/GC Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Following dinner, the stars headed to SNL, with Kelce scoring a line in a sketch about the NFL's interest in the couple's relationship and Swift introducing the musical guest, her friend and collaborator Ice Spice.

“Taylor and Travis are both big Pete and Ice Spice fans, so they came last minute to show their support,” a source told PEOPLE. “It was a surprise to the audience and the staff, no one knew they were there.”

The next stop was the afterparty at Catch Steak, where “they were so talkative," another source told PEOPLE. "They were really fun. They talked to every single person in the room that talked to them.”

“They were super cool. Super nice, super happy,” the insider added, noting that Swift and Kelce stayed at the party “until after 4 a.m.”

Sunday Vibes

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

On Sunday night, the pair grabbed a late-night dinner at the Waverly Inn in the West Village, after Kelce spent the day watching his brother Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Jets in New Jersey.

"Taylor's unlike anyone Travis has dated before," a source told PEOPLE of the pair. "It was very unexpected for his friends, but he's so into her and very, very happy."



Hand in Hand

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Fans on social media fixated on the pair's body language throughout the weekend, with many highlighting Kelce's gentlemanly move of opening Swift's car door when they arrived at the SNL afterparty, taking over for her security guard.



