‘Every person should own one’: This Amazon hair dryer brush rivals the popular Revlon option

Blowdrying your hair at home can be tedious, especially when you are working with a lot of hair. While many shoppers on Amazon have turned to the Revlon brush (which you can currently save an additional $10 on, for a limited time only), there is another option that is equally as effective and also less expensive.

If you’re on the hunt for a good brush that also operates as a hair dryer, check out this option by Kipozi.

The hair dryer brush offers a quick dry time and distributes negative ions while drying. These negative ions help eliminate frizz, so it’s perfect for those with textured or coily tresses.

The reviews for this hair dryer are steadily growing on Amazon, and shoppers are impressed by its results. “What I love most about this dryer is the finished product after use, usually after blow-drying my hair. Usually, [my hair is] dry and frizzy, and then I have to use a flat iron to get that silky shiny look, [but] not with this hair dryer brush — it blow-dries, eliminates the frizz and gives that salon finish look when you’re done. This dryer also gives the hair the bouncy look that hairdressers give when they’re using a blow-dryer and the round brush. This definitely was a one-stop-shop for me [for] dry, non-frizzy, straight hair in minutes,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

So don’t wait on your perfect hair day. If you want to save some money and achieve those salon results for a fraction of the price, this hair dryer brush is your answer.

