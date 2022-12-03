Every Pacific Gas & Electric ratepayer’s wish is to cut the cord: SW Parra opinion cartoon
Continued high rates charged by Pacific Gas and Electric Co. are the subject of this week’s opinion cartoon by SW Parra.
PG&E recently angered Fresno officials who complained that the utility is holding up development projects by not completing electrical grid work. Also angering some consumers are moves by PG&E and other utilities to revamp how much residential solar users get reimbursed for the energy their rooftop panels generate.