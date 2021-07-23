Nike’s Up-To-70%-Off Sale Is Our Athleisure Dreams Come True

Chichi Offor
·1 min read
We love Nike. The fabric quality, the performance capabilities, the sporty-yet-stylish designs. What we don't love, however, are the premium price tags often attached to the brand's oh-so-cool activewear. Saving where we can and cutting cost corners is the name of our shopping game — so, you better believe we found the best Nike deal for you right now. Starting today through July 24, you can save up to 50% off select styles, and if you sign up and use the code BEST20, you get an additional 20% off.

Browse your way through our pool of up-to-70%-off markdowns on Nike's bestselling sneakers, comfiest loungewear, top-rated leggings, OG sports bras, and more athleisure styles. Don't forget to add to cart to see those $$ drop way down.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Court Vision Low, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fcourt-vision-low-womens-shoes-W6Pg8h%2FCD5434-100" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Sportswear Essential Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fsportswear-essential-womens-dance-shorts-kMR6ff%2FDJ4129-100" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Cut Out Swimsuit Tank, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fcut-out-womens-1-piece-swimsuit-tank-Zps6hK%2FNESSA018-001" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Downshifter 10, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fdownshifter-10-womens-running-shoes-XwSDQS%2FCI9984-600" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Sportswear Swoosh Repel, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fsportswear-swoosh-repel-womens-shorts-plus-size-1gwx0x%2FDM3312-010" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Swoosh 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fswoosh-womens-medium-support-1-piece-pad-sports-bra-sNSkxf%2FBV3636-692" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Fast Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Ffast-womens-mid-rise-crop-running-leggings-plus-size-vgt0wg%2FCZ9238-010" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Air Max 270 React, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-max-270-react-womens-shoes-trW1vK%2FCV8818-102" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Court Victory Tank, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fnikecourt-victory-womens-tennis-tank-nck35q%2FCV4784-519" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Sportswear Essentials Cargo Pants, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fsportswear-essentials-womens-mid-rise-cargo-pants-jRpXhb%2FDD8713-206" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Essential Jacket, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fessential-womens-running-jacket-g3PHHJ%2FCZ2851-854" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Air Force 1 Crater, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-force-1-crater-womens-shoes-28NwmB%2FCT1986-100" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> One Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fone-womens-mid-rise-7-bike-shorts-nf8Z5X%2FDD0243-222" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Dri-FIT Swoosh Zip-Front Sports Bra, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fdri-fit-swoosh-womens-medium-support-padded-zip-front-sports-bra-KN2DnJ%2FDD1205-529" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fair-zoom-tempo-next-womens-running-shoes-ZWMnV0%2FCI9924-800" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Sportswear Icon Clash Oversized Crop Top, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fsportswear-icon-clash-womens-top-plus-size-WWpgjJ%2FDD5033-693" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Pro Shorts, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fpro-womens-3-shorts-4HBtrm%2FCZ9857-010" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Pro Leggings, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fpro-womens-mid-rise-leggings-50K3St%2FCZ9779-014" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


<br><br><strong>Nike</strong> Dri-FIT Element Crew, $, available at <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=30283X879131&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nike.com%2Ft%2Fdri-fit-element-womens-running-crew-Qj8rKZ%2FCU3277-084" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>


