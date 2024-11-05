Every NFL trade deadline deal, tracked and graded from Davante Adams to Marshon Lattimore

Oct 13, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (5) celebrates his touchdown catch from quarterback Andy Dalton (14) against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NFL's trade deadline used to be a ghost town. Between an early cutoff and reticent teams, few players were dealt while the regular season was still in progress.

That's changed in recent years. Over the last decade, stars like Christian McCaffery, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey have been forced to relocate -- heck, Amari Cooper's had to do it twice. 2024 threatens to push that trend to new heights. A robust market of veteran wideouts has meant October has been especially spooky for pass catchers afraid to search for rental properties in a new location.

More than a half dozen-trades filled dead air on sports radio with more than a week before the league's November 4 deadline. We'll break every in-season trade down here, along with links to our full grades for the bigger deals. Newer trades are on top, sliding all the way down to the Davante Adams deal that kicked off 2024's frenzy.

13. The Commanders get the secondary help that could make them a contender

Washington Commanders acquire: CB Marshon Lattimore

New Orleans Saints acquire: 2025 third round pick "and more," per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport

Check back for our breakdown and grades once the full terms of the deal have been reported.

12. The Cowboys, sigh, do... something?

Dallas Cowboys acquire: WR Jonathan Mingo, 2025 seventh round pick

Carolina Panthers acquire: 2025 fourth round pick

Cowboys grade: F

Panthers grade: A

11. The Bengals bolster their running back room

Cincinnati Bengals acquire: RB Khalil Herbert

Chicago Bears acquire: 2025 seventh round pick

Bengals grade: A-

Bears grade: C-

Zach Moss's injury left Cincinnati in need of reinforcements in the backfield. Enter Herbert, a 26-year-old running back who has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career despite often playing behind a disheveled offensive line. He's a shifty back who'd fallen out of favor for the Bears after they signed D'Andre Swift but whose 10.2 carries per broken tackle ranked ninth among NFL running backs in 2023. His 0.29 rush yards over expected (RYOE) per carry that year was an above average mark that ranked him alongside David Montgomery and Derrick Henry last fall.

That makes him a dynamic addition for the Bengals at a bargain price. There's a reason the Bears have only given him eight carries this season, but there's a reasonable chance a change of scenery energizes the young veteran. Joe Burrow gets a little extra support, and while Chicago turns an unused player into a draft asset it's a meager return for a player who could add significant value to the Cincinnati run game.

10. Detroit finds a temporary Aidan Hutchinson replacement

Detroit Lions acquire: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, 2026 seventh round pick

Cleveland Browns acquire: 2025 fifth round pick, 2026 sixth round pick

Za'Darius Smith trade grades: Who won the Lions-Browns deal?

Ravens grade: A-

Panthers grade: C

6. Josh Uche to the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs acquire: EDGE Josh Uche

New England Patriots acquire: 2026 sixth round pick

Joshua Uche trade grades: Who won the Chiefs-Patriots deal?

Seahawks grade: B

Titans grade: A-

4. DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs acquire: WR DeAndre Hopkins

Tennessee Titans acquire: Conditional 2025 fifth round pick (could become a fourth-rounder if Hopkins plays 60 percent of the team's regular season snaps and Kansas City reaches the Super Bowl)

DeAndre Hopkins trade grades: Who won the Chiefs-Titans deal?

Bills grade: A

Browns grade: A

1. Davante Adams to the Jets

New York Jets acquire: WR Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders acquire: Conditional 2025 third round pick (could become a second-rounder if Adams is an All-Pro or is active for the AFC championship game or Super Bowl)

Now: CAN [the Jets] contend? That’s a really good question. I don’t see it, to be honest. But this offense now gets two really good wideouts in Adams and Garrett Wilson, and a happier Rodgers is a good thing given that the Jets are stuck with a past-his-prime QB. With all that context and the fact that it may end up as a second-round pick, it’s a good, not GREAT trade.

Jets grade: B

Raiders grade: A-

