Every NFL trade deadline deal, tracked and graded from Davante Adams to Marshon Lattimore
The NFL's trade deadline used to be a ghost town. Between an early cutoff and reticent teams, few players were dealt while the regular season was still in progress.
That's changed in recent years. Over the last decade, stars like Christian McCaffery, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey have been forced to relocate -- heck, Amari Cooper's had to do it twice. 2024 threatens to push that trend to new heights. A robust market of veteran wideouts has meant October has been especially spooky for pass catchers afraid to search for rental properties in a new location.
More than a half dozen-trades filled dead air on sports radio with more than a week before the league's November 4 deadline. We'll break every in-season trade down here, along with links to our full grades for the bigger deals. Newer trades are on top, sliding all the way down to the Davante Adams deal that kicked off 2024's frenzy.
13. The Commanders get the secondary help that could make them a contender
Washington Commanders acquire: CB Marshon Lattimore
New Orleans Saints acquire: 2025 third round pick "and more," per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport
What we wrote:
Check back for our breakdown and grades once the full terms of the deal have been reported.
12. The Cowboys, sigh, do... something?
Dallas Cowboys acquire: WR Jonathan Mingo, 2025 seventh round pick
Carolina Panthers acquire: 2025 fourth round pick
What we wrote:
Click here for the full breakdown.
Cowboys grade: F
Panthers grade: A
11. The Bengals bolster their running back room
Cincinnati Bengals acquire: RB Khalil Herbert
Chicago Bears acquire: 2025 seventh round pick
Bengals grade: A-
Bears grade: C-
Zach Moss's injury left Cincinnati in need of reinforcements in the backfield. Enter Herbert, a 26-year-old running back who has averaged 4.8 yards per carry in his career despite often playing behind a disheveled offensive line. He's a shifty back who'd fallen out of favor for the Bears after they signed D'Andre Swift but whose 10.2 carries per broken tackle ranked ninth among NFL running backs in 2023. His 0.29 rush yards over expected (RYOE) per carry that year was an above average mark that ranked him alongside David Montgomery and Derrick Henry last fall.
That makes him a dynamic addition for the Bengals at a bargain price. There's a reason the Bears have only given him eight carries this season, but there's a reasonable chance a change of scenery energizes the young veteran. Joe Burrow gets a little extra support, and while Chicago turns an unused player into a draft asset it's a meager return for a player who could add significant value to the Cincinnati run game.
10. Detroit finds a temporary Aidan Hutchinson replacement
Detroit Lions acquire: EDGE Za'Darius Smith, 2026 seventh round pick
Cleveland Browns acquire: 2025 fifth round pick, 2026 sixth round pick
What we wrote:
Click here for the full breakdown.
Ravens grade: A-
Panthers grade: C
6. Josh Uche to the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs acquire: EDGE Josh Uche
New England Patriots acquire: 2026 sixth round pick
What we wrote:
Click here for the full breakdown.
Seahawks grade: B
Titans grade: A-
4. DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs acquire: WR DeAndre Hopkins
Tennessee Titans acquire: Conditional 2025 fifth round pick (could become a fourth-rounder if Hopkins plays 60 percent of the team's regular season snaps and Kansas City reaches the Super Bowl)
What we wrote:
Click here for the full breakdown.
Bills grade: A
Browns grade: A
1. Davante Adams to the Jets
New York Jets acquire: WR Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders acquire: Conditional 2025 third round pick (could become a second-rounder if Adams is an All-Pro or is active for the AFC championship game or Super Bowl)
What we wrote:
Now: CAN [the Jets] contend? That’s a really good question. I don’t see it, to be honest. But this offense now gets two really good wideouts in Adams and Garrett Wilson, and a happier Rodgers is a good thing given that the Jets are stuck with a past-his-prime QB.
With all that context and the fact that it may end up as a second-round pick, it’s a good, not GREAT trade.
Click here for the full breakdown.
Jets grade: B
Raiders grade: A-
