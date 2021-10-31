How every NASCAR playoff driver did at Martinsville. Who’s racing for a championship

The four NASCAR Cup drivers who will compete for a championship trophy were determined Sunday at Martinsville. Defending champion Chase Elliott dominated the first two stages, winning both, to secure his place in the season finale on points by the end of Stage 2.

With Kyle Larson already locked in, that meant two spots remained as Joe Gibbs Racing and Penske playoff drivers vied for the openings, racing around the previously eliminated Hendrick Motorsports playoff drivers William Byron and Alex Bowman in the top five.

The Gibbs cars driven by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. eventually surged to the front in the final stage, but late chaos ensued as Truex went into the wall and Hamlin was spun from the lead by race winner Alex Bowman. Hamlin had strong words about Bowman after the race and halted his burnout.

Here are the drivers advancing to the Championship 4:

1. Kyle Larson

Advanced to the Championship 4 race prior to Sunday with a win at Texas. He also won last weekend’s race at Kansas and started on the pole at Martinsville. Larson led early laps, exchanging the lead with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. He had two speeding penalties on pit road that set him back in the running, one in the second stage and one in the final stage. Larson finished 14th.

2. Chase Elliott

Won the first two stages at Martinsville to point his way into the final before the end of the race. Elliott led his career-high number of laps at the Southern Virginia short track, leading 289 of 501 laps.

3. Denny Hamlin

Started the race dropping to the rear for multiple inspection failures. An early pit road speeding penalty kept him in the back of the running, but he recovered to running in the top five by the final stage in a “Hendrick sandwich,” as Hamlin’s crew chief Chris Gabehart said before a late restart. Hamlin took the lead for the first time with 111 laps to go, and raced around Truex in the final stage, but was spun from the lead by Alex Bowman in the final 10 laps of the race. He was not pleased with Bowman, calling him a “hack” on NBC after the race and driving his car up to Bowman’s mid-burnout to halt his celebration.

4. Martin Truex Jr.

Narrowly secured the final spot in the finale after he went into the wall late in the race. Truex made gains on stage points after sitting three points below the cutoff prior to Sunday’s race and was the favorite to win at one of his best tracks. He moved into the top two with around 100 laps remaining and was a threat in the final 100 laps. But late contact with the outside wall forced Truex one point below the cutline along with Keselowski as Kyle Busch drove ahead of them aiming to race for the final spot. Truex finished fouth.

Drivers eliminated after the Round of 8

5. Kyle Busch

Was one point above the cutline prior to Sunday’s race and had a shot in the final stage after Truex went into the wall. But as the race went into overtime, Busch sat minus-one point for the restart seeking a win. He called his car balance “absolutely terrible” running in 10th in the final 90 laps.

6. Brad Keselowski

Needed a win to advance by the final stage of the race and appeared to have little patience with Chase Elliott racing for the third place spot. Keselowski spun Elliott aiming to earn a place in the championship, which he also narrowly missed after the late drama.

7. Joey Logano

Was the lowest running playoff driver before the race at minus-26 points. Logano needed a big performance, but the necessary speed wasn’t there on Sunday. His No. 22 Ford team attempted to play strategy and stay out on older tires early in the final stage, but he fell multiple spots by the next caution. He finished 10th.

8. Ryan Blaney

Had his best shot yet in his career to advance to the championship, sitting just one point below the cutline at a track where he’s typically been a lap-leader, but Blaney struggled with his car balance and suffered from damage early in the race.

Final results