How every NASCAR playoff driver did at Martinsville. Who’s racing for a championship
The four NASCAR Cup drivers who will compete for a championship trophy were determined Sunday at Martinsville. Defending champion Chase Elliott dominated the first two stages, winning both, to secure his place in the season finale on points by the end of Stage 2.
With Kyle Larson already locked in, that meant two spots remained as Joe Gibbs Racing and Penske playoff drivers vied for the openings, racing around the previously eliminated Hendrick Motorsports playoff drivers William Byron and Alex Bowman in the top five.
The Gibbs cars driven by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. eventually surged to the front in the final stage, but late chaos ensued as Truex went into the wall and Hamlin was spun from the lead by race winner Alex Bowman. Hamlin had strong words about Bowman after the race and halted his burnout.
Here are the drivers advancing to the Championship 4:
1. Kyle Larson
Advanced to the Championship 4 race prior to Sunday with a win at Texas. He also won last weekend’s race at Kansas and started on the pole at Martinsville. Larson led early laps, exchanging the lead with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott. He had two speeding penalties on pit road that set him back in the running, one in the second stage and one in the final stage. Larson finished 14th.
2. Chase Elliott
Won the first two stages at Martinsville to point his way into the final before the end of the race. Elliott led his career-high number of laps at the Southern Virginia short track, leading 289 of 501 laps.
3. Denny Hamlin
Started the race dropping to the rear for multiple inspection failures. An early pit road speeding penalty kept him in the back of the running, but he recovered to running in the top five by the final stage in a “Hendrick sandwich,” as Hamlin’s crew chief Chris Gabehart said before a late restart. Hamlin took the lead for the first time with 111 laps to go, and raced around Truex in the final stage, but was spun from the lead by Alex Bowman in the final 10 laps of the race. He was not pleased with Bowman, calling him a “hack” on NBC after the race and driving his car up to Bowman’s mid-burnout to halt his celebration.
4. Martin Truex Jr.
Narrowly secured the final spot in the finale after he went into the wall late in the race. Truex made gains on stage points after sitting three points below the cutoff prior to Sunday’s race and was the favorite to win at one of his best tracks. He moved into the top two with around 100 laps remaining and was a threat in the final 100 laps. But late contact with the outside wall forced Truex one point below the cutline along with Keselowski as Kyle Busch drove ahead of them aiming to race for the final spot. Truex finished fouth.
Drivers eliminated after the Round of 8
5. Kyle Busch
Was one point above the cutline prior to Sunday’s race and had a shot in the final stage after Truex went into the wall. But as the race went into overtime, Busch sat minus-one point for the restart seeking a win. He called his car balance “absolutely terrible” running in 10th in the final 90 laps.
6. Brad Keselowski
Needed a win to advance by the final stage of the race and appeared to have little patience with Chase Elliott racing for the third place spot. Keselowski spun Elliott aiming to earn a place in the championship, which he also narrowly missed after the late drama.
7. Joey Logano
Was the lowest running playoff driver before the race at minus-26 points. Logano needed a big performance, but the necessary speed wasn’t there on Sunday. His No. 22 Ford team attempted to play strategy and stay out on older tires early in the final stage, but he fell multiple spots by the next caution. He finished 10th.
8. Ryan Blaney
Had his best shot yet in his career to advance to the championship, sitting just one point below the cutline at a track where he’s typically been a lap-leader, but Blaney struggled with his car balance and suffered from damage early in the race.
Final results
Pos.
Car
Driver
Time behind
Best time
Best speed
1
48
Alex Bowman
--
20.046
94.463
2
18
Kyle Busch (P)
0.472
19.96
94.87
3
2
Brad Keselowski (P)
0.611
19.983
94.761
4
19
Martin Truex Jr. (P)
0.805
19.958
94.879
5
24
William Byron
1.02
20.111
94.157
6
10
Aric Almirola
1.195
20.185
93.812
7
1
Kurt Busch
1.325
20.115
94.139
8
43
Erik Jones
1.476
20.288
93.336
9
17
Chris Buescher
1.687
20.243
93.543
10
22
Joey Logano (P)
1.857
20.08
94.303
11
12
Ryan Blaney (P)
1.976
20.052
94.434
12
4
Kevin Harvick
2.064
20.141
94.017
13
3
Austin Dillon
2.128
20.166
93.901
14
5
Kyle Larson (P)
2.304
19.864
95.328
15
21
Matt DiBenedetto
2.333
20.172
93.873
16
9
Chase Elliott (P)
2.591
19.823
95.525
17
20
Christopher Bell
2.686
20.063
94.383
18
8
Tyler Reddick
2.775
20.248
93.52
19
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
2.803
20.19
93.789
20
38
Anthony Alfredo #
3.663
20.429
92.692
21
7
Corey LaJoie
3.693
20.242
93.548
22
14
Chase Briscoe #
3.908
20.273
93.405
23
41
Cole Custer
4.009
20.259
93.47
24
11
Denny Hamlin (P)
4.202
20.056
94.416
25
23
Bubba Wallace
6.238
20.195
93.766
26
34
Michael McDowell
-2
20.403
92.81
27
42
Ross Chastain
-3
20.151
93.971
28
99
Daniel Suarez
-3
20.29
93.327
29
78
BJ McLeod(i)
-5
20.537
92.204
30
51
Cody Ware(i)
-6
20.543
92.177
31
77
Justin Haley(i)
-9
20.463
92.538
32
6
Ryan Newman
-10
20.245
93.534
33
15
Garrett Smithley(i)
-11
20.674
91.593
34
0
Quin Houff
-18
20.776
91.144
35
52
Josh Bilicki(i)
-18
20.58
92.012
36
37
* Ryan Preece
-87
20.27
93.419
37
66
* Timmy Hill(i)
-295
20.664
91.638
38
53
Joey Gase(i)
-491
21.613
87.614