Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix in January 2022

Netflix is about to remove a bunch of movies without alertin subscribers.

Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.

Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’ll only find out whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.

While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.

Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed in January 2022, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.

Movies

1 January

50 First Dates

About a Boy

American Mary

An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky

An Officer and a Gentleman

Around The World in 80 Days

Autohead

Backdraft

Blues Brothers 2000

Bridget Jone’s Baby

Renée Zellweger in 2016 comedy ‘Bridget Jones’s Baby’ (Bridget Jones's Baby/Working Title/Studio Canal)

The Change-Up

Christmas Break-In

Coming to America

The Devil’s Own

Dragon Nest: Warriors Dawn

Dredd

ET the Extra-Terrestrial

Easy Rider

Fired Up

Forbidden Ground

Green Street

Happy Gilmore

It;s your last chance to watch ‘Happy Gilmore’ on Netflix (Universal)

Headwinds

The Holiday

Identity Thief

Jungle

Knocked Up

Labyrinth

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave

Life (1999)

Lone Survivor

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Sister’s Keeper

Nang Nak

No Country for Old Men

Javier Bardem as Anton Chigurh in 'No Country for Old Men' (Paramount Vantage)

Safe House

Santa Girl

Selfless

Semi-Pro

Shoot ‘Em Up

The Snow Queen

Snow White & the Huntsman

Storage 24

The Tale of Despereaux

Tucked

Turbo

Valiant

Wild Target

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Woman in Black

Wonder

Leonardo DiCaprio in Scorsese’s ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, which is leaving Netflix (Universal Pictures)

2 January

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

3 January

Déjà Vu

Dismissed

5 January

Split

7 January

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

10 January

Assassin’s Creed

Rogue Warfare

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is leaving Netflix (Sony Pictures Releasing)

13 January

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation

15 January

Abdullah, The Final Witness

La Grande Chaumiere Violette

Lavender

Pari

16 January

Cheat

Deadcon

Shadow

TV

1 January

Back to the 90s

Blood Lad

The Break

The Confrontation

Disappearance

The Eagle of El-Se’eed

The 10 Sins

February 9

How I Met Your Mother

Impractical Jokers

The Land of Hypocrisy

Modern Family

‘Modern Family’ is leaving Netflix in January 2022 (Amazon Prime)

More to Say

New Girl

Prison Break

Save Me

Sons of Anarchy

Tong: Memories

Vexed

5 January

Heavy Rescue: 401

Iron Ladies

See You in Time

6 January

Back to Life

9 January

El final del paraiso

Tundukkan Playboy

Daisy Haggard in brilliant comedy series ‘Back to Life’ (BBC)

11 January

The Fiery Priest

Haechi

The Last Empress

Reunited Worlds

The Secret Life of My Secretary

Still 17

Wok of Love

12 January

Hardy Bucks

13 January

Sherlock

16 January

Informer

17 January

Buy It Now

Benedict Cumberbatch, here in ‘Sherlock’, is 44 today (BBC/PA)

Documentary

1 January

Enchanted Kingdom

Louis Theroux

Louis Theroux: The City Addicted to Crystal Meth

Louis Theroux: Dark States – Heroin Town

Louis Theroux: Dark States – Trafficking Sex

Louis Theroux: Saville

Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story

Roger Waters The Wall

When Louis Met… Chris Eubank

5 January

River, El Más Grande Siempre

12 January

Betty White: First Lady of Television

13 January

Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women

The Golden Girls star Betty White, who has died (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Kids

1 January

Garfield Gets Real

Garfield’s Fun Fest

Little Princess

Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own

Max & Ruby

Mia & Me

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friends

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever

Odd Squad

Oddbods

The Ollie & Moon Show

Transformers Prime

Transformers: Rescue Bots

Transformers: Robots in Disguise

16 January

School of Roars

Anime

1 January

Fullmetal Alchemist

Samurai Champloo

Trigun