Every movie and TV show leaving Netflix in January 2022
Netflix is about to remove a bunch of movies without alertin subscribers.
Due to licencing rights, movies and TV shows tucked away in the streaming service’s library are taken down practically every day.
Not that you would know this – frustratingly, you’ll only find out whether a certain title is leaving if you happen to select it.
While several titles are taken down over the course of a single month, it’s typically the first day of a new month that sees a large chunk removed.
Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies that are being removed in January 2022, meaning you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.
Movies
1 January
50 First Dates
About a Boy
American Mary
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Officer and a Gentleman
Around The World in 80 Days
Autohead
Backdraft
Blues Brothers 2000
Bridget Jone’s Baby
The Change-Up
Christmas Break-In
Coming to America
The Devil’s Own
Dragon Nest: Warriors Dawn
Dredd
ET the Extra-Terrestrial
Easy Rider
Fired Up
Forbidden Ground
Green Street
Happy Gilmore
Headwinds
The Holiday
Identity Thief
Jungle
Knocked Up
Labyrinth
The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave
Life (1999)
Lone Survivor
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Sister’s Keeper
Nang Nak
No Country for Old Men
Safe House
Santa Girl
Selfless
Semi-Pro
Shoot ‘Em Up
The Snow Queen
Snow White & the Huntsman
Storage 24
The Tale of Despereaux
Tucked
Turbo
Valiant
Wild Target
The Wolf of Wall Street
The Woman in Black
Wonder
2 January
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
3 January
Déjà Vu
Dismissed
5 January
Split
7 January
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
10 January
Assassin’s Creed
Rogue Warfare
13 January
Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation
15 January
Abdullah, The Final Witness
La Grande Chaumiere Violette
Lavender
Pari
16 January
Cheat
Deadcon
Shadow
TV
1 January
Back to the 90s
Blood Lad
The Break
The Confrontation
Disappearance
The Eagle of El-Se’eed
The 10 Sins
February 9
How I Met Your Mother
Impractical Jokers
The Land of Hypocrisy
Modern Family
More to Say
New Girl
Prison Break
Save Me
Sons of Anarchy
Tong: Memories
Vexed
5 January
Heavy Rescue: 401
Iron Ladies
See You in Time
6 January
Back to Life
9 January
El final del paraiso
Tundukkan Playboy
11 January
The Fiery Priest
Haechi
The Last Empress
Reunited Worlds
The Secret Life of My Secretary
Still 17
Wok of Love
12 January
Hardy Bucks
13 January
Sherlock
16 January
Informer
17 January
Buy It Now
Documentary
1 January
Enchanted Kingdom
Louis Theroux
Louis Theroux: The City Addicted to Crystal Meth
Louis Theroux: Dark States – Heroin Town
Louis Theroux: Dark States – Trafficking Sex
Louis Theroux: Saville
Natascha Kampusch: The Whole Story
Roger Waters The Wall
When Louis Met… Chris Eubank
5 January
River, El Más Grande Siempre
12 January
Betty White: First Lady of Television
13 January
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Kids
1 January
Garfield Gets Real
Garfield’s Fun Fest
Little Princess
Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own
Max & Ruby
Mia & Me
My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friends
My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: Best Gift Ever
Odd Squad
Oddbods
The Ollie & Moon Show
Transformers Prime
Transformers: Rescue Bots
Transformers: Robots in Disguise
16 January
School of Roars
Anime
1 January
Fullmetal Alchemist
Samurai Champloo
Trigun